Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Suspected DUI Driver Pleads Not Guilty in Fatal Wrong-Way 52 Freeway Crash
A suspected drunken driver who allegedly drove the wrong way on state Route 52 near Kearny Mesa and crashed head-on into another vehicle, killing that motorist, pleaded not guilty Friday to charges that include gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated. Maricela Diaz, 23, is accused in a predawn crash on Aug....
crimevoice.com
San Diego police arrest man in connection to alleged “sideshow takeover”
A San Diego man was recently arrested in connection to an alleged “sideshow takeover,” according to police. On the night of August 13th, police were alerted to a planned “sideshow takeover” of multiple intersections in the city — Camino Ruiz and Carroll Canyon, Lakehurst and Clairemont, Mission Bay and Garnet, University and Normal, and Roselle and Sorrento, as well as the 400 block of Anita Street in Chula Vista, police said.
Body wrapped in an 'unknown material' found on the side of the road in California
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. (TCD) -- A death investigation is underway after authorities reportedly found a wrapped body on the side of the road that has since been identified. According to a news release from the San Diego County Sheriff's Department, on Aug. 25 shortly after 7 a.m., San Marcos Sheriff's deputies responded to the 8000 block of Harmony Grove Road in Unincorporated Escondido to a report of a deceased body found. At the scene, deputies reportedly discovered the body wrapped in an "unknown material."
Firefighters extinguish Oceanside brush fire
The fire broke out in the 4000 block of Oceanside Boulevard, just near Corporate Center Drive.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
19-year-old stabbed to death near Imperial Beach pier
A 19-year-old man was killed in a stabbing near the Imperial Beach pier, San Diego County Sheriff's Department announced Friday.
San Diego Channel
13 displaced in Otay Mesa West apartment fire
SAN DIEGO (CNS) — No injuries were reported after 13 people and four animals were displaced early Friday morning in a fire at a two-story apartment in the Otay Mesa West neighborhood. Firefighters reported to the blaze with heavy smoke stemming from the second story and roof of a...
'Priceless' item disappears after beloved volleyball coach dies in I-805 crash
'Priceless' item disappears from car, tow yard after beloved volleyball coach dies in I-805 crash near Home Avenue.
Murder suspect apprehended near US-Mexico border
A person suspected of murder in San Jose was apprehended Friday in the San Diego area, authorities said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Chula Vista skateboarder injured in hit-and-run
The man riding a skateboard was hit by a white Mercedes at around 11:24 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Chula Vista Police Department.
San Diego Channel
Chula Vista police looking for 51-year-old man missing since Sunday
CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — The Chula Vista Police Department says it is looking for a 51-year-old who has been missing since Sunday after he walked away from The Arc of San Diego, an independent living facility. The facility where Loren Hobrock lives is located on the 300 block...
4,400-acre East County brush fire now 20% contained
The brush fire that broke out Wednesday afternoon in rural East County and quickly grew to 4,400 acres is now 20% contained, officials with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said Friday morning.
onscene.tv
SDPD Unload Pepperball Gun Into Stubborn Barricaded Suspect’s Car After Pursuit | San Diego
08.28.2022 | 10:00 AM | SAN DIEGO – The Police received several calls about a male driver of a black Honda Civic driving erratically and speeding in the Otay Mesa area of San Diego. he also had half of his windshield smashed in. Officers spotted him on the I-905 heading westbound at approx 120 mph. When the officers caught up with the suspect he briefly went the wrong way on the I-905 going west in the eastbound lanes. As the pursuit was to be called off, the driver suddenly went back into the eastbound lanes. The driver went southbound on the I-5 and got off on W.San Ysidro Blvd, stopped his car, and got out. As the officers showed up behind him the suspect got back inside the Honda and fled again. The driver went northbound on the I-5. As the driver made his way north, the SDPD’s ABLE found the driver and followed him as the patrol vehicles backed off to see if the suspect would slow down. he did not. As the driver approached the “S” Turn on the I-5, he went into the center divider and hit another vehicle causing that car to hit the center divider wall. The suspects’ car went across all lanes of traffic and was heavily damaged. Officers surrounded the suspect, and while he couldn’t drive away, he kept trying to reeved his engine. Pepper Balls were deployed and the suspect would not surrender. 2 K-9s were sent in and the suspect fought with them, biting the dogs back. Officers moved in and forced the driver’s side door open and the suspect continued to fight as the officers pulled him out of the car. The suspect was taken immediately to a local hospital for his injuries. The 2 K-9’s were taken to a Vet to be checked out. Traffic was heavily affected in bother directions due to this Police incident. The suspect is listed as a “Missing Person”. It is still not known what the suspect hit, that started this incident in the first place. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Body found in water at Oceanside park prompts suspicious death investigation
Authorities are investigating a suspicious death after a body was found in the water at a North County park, Oceanside Police Department announced Thursday.
Man sentenced in killing of woman on North County hiking trail
A man who pleaded guilty last month to the 2020 stabbing death of a 68-year-old woman on a hiking trail in Carlsbad when he was 17 years old was sentenced Thursday to seven years in prison, county court officials announced.
Coast News
State approves SANDAG transportation plan with road user charge
CARLSBAD — The California Air Resources Board approved SANDAG’s controversial $172 billion Regional Transportation Plan on Aug. 26, with the contentious road user charge in place as an integral funding mechanism. Officials with SANDAG, the only metropolitan planning agency in the state with a local road-user charge, were...
L.A. Weekly
One Dead, One Arrested after Wrong-Way Collision on State Route 52 [San Diego, CA]
SAN DIEGO, CA (August 29, 2022) – Early Friday morning, police responded to a wrong-way collision on State Route 52 that killed one man. The crash happened on August 26th shortly before 2:45 a.m. in the westbound lanes near Convoy Street and east of Interstate 805, per initial reports.
A rocky road for Clairemont residents who look to the city for road repairs
SAN DIEGO — Neighbors living along Kesling Street in Clairemont have pleaded with the city of San Diego to fix their rough roads. Children are unable to ride bikes or scooters on the streets because if they fall the sandpaper-like surface tear up their skin and loose pebbles become embedded in their legs and arms.
delmartimes.net
Shark sighting off Torrey Pines State Beach reignites worries of migration to La Jolla
A perceived increase in sightings of great white sharks off the San Diego coast have some local residents worried that the notorious sea predators could make their way to La Jolla. That’s especially possible, they argue, because the seasonal public closure of Point La Jolla may attract more sea lions and therefore more adult white sharks that count the marine mammals as part of their diet.
eastcountymagazine.org
EXPLOSIVE GROWTH IN FIRE NEAR BORDER CLOSES HIGHWAY, SPARKS EVACUATIONS
Update 10 p.m. The fire is now 4,234 acres and 5% contained. The fire continues to threaten the communities of Barrett, Potrero, and Tecate. Multiple agencies are on scnee fighting fire and protecting structures through the night. Update 9 p.m.: An ECM reporter on scene tonight reports "explosive" fire behavior....
Comments / 1