KAAL-TV
Med City Mover Pilot program comes to an end
(ABC 6 News) The Med City Mover program has officially come to an end. The Minnesota Department of Transportation launched the pilot program with hopes to advance the operation of automated vehicle technology. The two shuttles were driverless and traveled up to 15 miles per hour while driving downtown. The...
Why Is ANOTHER Quality Rochester Restaurant Closing?
The restaurant at the Eastwood Golf Course in Rochester, Minnesota is calling it quits. Owner David Nogosek made the announcement on his Facebook page, saying Eastwood Bar & Grill would be closing for good in November. With heavy heart I am here to announce that the Eastwood Grill will be...
KAAL-TV
Med City Movers traveled thousands of miles, gained invaluable data
(ABC 6 News) – Some Rochester drivers may be relieved to see the tail end of the Med City Mover, but according to Cory Johnson with the Minnesota Department of Transportation, the driverless shuttle program was a success. The pilot program gave MnDOT a better understanding of how the...
KAAL-TV
Prison Pups back in Rochester following pandemic
(ABC 6 News) – After a two-year hiatus, a program called Prison Pups is back in the Med City. The organization, “Can Do Canines,” trains puppies to be service dogs for people living with disabilities like hearing loss, seizure disorders, or childhood autism. Seven dogs arrived at...
We Now Know Why A Celebrity Couple Was Visiting Rochester
Rochester, Minnesota has been a hotspot for celebrity sightings and celebrity news lately. And now we know why a celebrity couple, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, were walking around the downtown area in early August. Here's Why Celebrity Couple, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, Were in Rochester, Minnesota. I'm pretty...
Popular Rochester Restaurant Opening New Place in Wisconsin
A Rochester, Minnesota business that's been open for six years just excitedly announced that they are expanding!. Rochester Restaurant Announces Exciting Expansion in Wisconsin. I love seeing happy news on Facebook and one of Rochester's favorite downtown restaurants just shared some amazing news that's making a ton of people smile...in...
KAAL-TV
Couple storms pulse up Friday evening
A cold front pushes through the region this evening. Some of us will have it pass through without much signal of its passing. A few others will have a better opportunity to see a couple pulsing storms form. First things first. It looks like we’ll be able to see a...
Minnesota Sandwich Shop Scene Of Chaos After Size Of Sub Questioned
This is...odd. A chaotic scene broke out in a Minnesota Subway shop recently and the reason why is wild. This all went down in Rochester in late August. There have been some odd crime stories making headlines lately in Minnesota and Wisconsin. In August, a Minnesota man somehow made his way to Wisconsin, went into a stranger's home and tried to take a bath.
Minnesota’s Most Charming Small Town is Just a Short Drive from Rochester
There are plenty of quaint small towns around southeast Minnesota. Lanesboro specifically gets shouted out quite a bit for being the best small town for this and that in the entire state. Surprisingly, though, they were not named the most charming small town in Minnesota. This is according to a...
KIMT
Marijuana usage outpaces cigarette smokers in Olmsted County
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Marijuana smokers are now outpacing cigarette smokers in the U.S. and it's a trend Olmsted County is seeing as well. Olmsted County Public Health says in 2019 a Community Health Needs Assessment showed 4% of community members reported smoking cigarettes compared to 7% who reported smoking marijuana.
KAAL-TV
Yammy Bear reflects on disease, treatment
(ABC 6 News) – Rochester community activist Yammy Bear is known for giving back and making people smile. But the man behind the suit, Charles Jackson is battling Amyloidosis and is currently getting treatment at Mayo Clinic. This is not an easy journey for him. The disease effects the...
KAAL-TV
Rochester man receives probation in property damage case
(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man found hiding in a home he broke into received 5 years’ probation in Olmsted County Court Thursday. Matthew Tlougan, 29, pleaded guilty to damaging a 7th Avenue SE rental home, requiring more than $20,000 in estimated repairs. A count of 2nd...
KIMT
IBM announces new senior leadership for Minnesota and Rochester
ROCHESTER, Minn. – IBM says it has appointed Jessica Eidem and Dave R. Nelson IBM Minnesota Senior State Executive and IBM Rochester Senior Location Executive, respectively. The company says Eidem will be responsible for external and government relations in the state on behalf of IBM, working closely with IBM’s Government and Regulatory Affairs team on legislative actions related to IBM’s business. She will assume the Senior State Executive role in addition to her role as Director, Power Technical Sales, IBM Technology, Worldwide Global Sales.
KIMT
Online fraud case costs Rochester man $7,000
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 73-year-old man is out $7,000 after falling victim to fraud. Police said the Rochester man had his computer screen locked up on Aug. 16 and an alert said to call the number on the screen. He was told to buy gift cards to preserve his money.
Four cross-country runners transported to hospital for 'heat-related issues'
STEWARTVILLE, Minn. — Four cross-country runners were transported to a local hospital for "heat-related issues" Thursday at a meet in Stewartville, Minnesota. Officials say a total of 11 girls were experiencing heat-related issues either during or just after finishing the race, which was held at Bear Cave Park. A spokesperson for the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office said girls reported feeling dizzy, and some even lost consciousness. Authorities didn't have any updates on the conditions of the four girls who were transported.
Swelling deer herds are eating the profits of some Minnesota farmers: "It's a big problem"
GOODHUE COUNTY, Minn. – Farmers are used to dealing with different challenges from Mother Nature, but in some parts of Minnesota it's an animal that's taking over.Les Anderson knows all about the highs and lows of farming in Goodhue County. Over the years he's dealt with insects, drought and storms. But lately, it's a four-legged pest that's caught his attention."The corn right here should be way over my head right now," Anderson said. "As you can see there's no crop here now. There's not going to be any ears on any of this."Over knee high by the Fourth of July...
KAAL-TV
Heavily traveled Albert Lea street opens to traffic after reconstruction
(ABC 6 News) – A heavily traveled road in Albert Lea is now open for traffic after being closed for reconstruction this summer. East Main Street/State Highway 65 between Newton and Garfield Avenues opened to traffic on Wednesday. On average, 15,000 vehicles travel this section of the street every...
Trucker Charged in 2021 Deadly Pile-Up Crash Near Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Olmsted County prosecutors have charged a Tennessee truck-driver for his role in a deadly chain-reaction crash that happened near Rochester in December 2021. The criminal complaint filed Tuesday says the six-vehicle pile-up started on Hwy. 52 north between Pine Island and Oronoco when one semi-truck rear-ended...
Minnesota Man Charged For Pointing Gun At Neighbor Kids
This story is absolutely crazy and scary. A Minnesota man has been charged after pointing a gun at some kids in his neighborhood. It has been a scary few weeks in Minnesota, with frightening crime stories making headlines. A good example of this was a recent incident at the Mall of America. A man armed with a rifle robbed a store inside the mall before being tackled by police.
Roadway Debris Strikes Windshield, Causes Injury Crash in Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Geneva, MN woman was hurt after debris struck her vehicle while she was traveling in the Rochester area Thursday evening. The State Patrol’s accident report indicates 24-year-old Autumn Wright was traveling west on Hwy. 14 between Rochester and Byron when a westbound pick-up truck in front of her vehicle struck debris in the road. The debris then hit Wright’s windshield, causing a two-vehicle crash.
