Joe Emrick says on campaign flyer that he’s ‘one of us.” What does that mean? | Letter

New super PAC targeting anti-LGBTQ candidates sets sights on Mastriano as first target
A new super political-action committee looking to defeat anti-LGBTQ candidates nationwide is making Republican Pennsylvania governor hopeful Doug Mastriano its first target. State Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta, D-Philadelphia, the board chairperson of Agenda PAC, pointed to Mastriano’s record opposing gay rights, such as same-sex marriage; transgender rights and abortion. “When...
Gov. Wolf, Lt. Gov. Fetterman announce new program to pardon PA residents with non-violent, marijuana-related convictions
Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf and Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman on Thursday announced a coordinated effort for a one-time, large-scale pardoning project for people with select minor, non-violent marijuana criminal convictions. "I have repeatedly called on our Republican-led General Assembly to support the legalization of adult-use marijuana, but they’ve yet to...
MSNBC
Democrat Shapiro gets boost from GOP officials in Pennsylvania Governor’s Race
Pennsylvania’s Attorney General Josh Shapiro (D) is running in what MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell calls “the single most important governor’s race in the country.” Josh Shapiro joins Lawrence to discuss his campaign against a Trump-endorsed election denier.Sept. 1, 2022.
Climate change hits Lehigh Valley in more ways than just heat, but new law hits back | Letter
During the hottest summer in recent memory, it has become clearer than ever that we need action to rein in climate change. And it’s not just the heat: Here in Lehigh County, residents are already feeling the direct impacts of climate change with more frequent and intense downpours. Yet,...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Gov. Wolf: $2,000 Direct Payments to Pennsylvanians ‘Will Make a Life-Changing Difference for Families in Communities Across the Commonwealth’
SHARPSBURG, Pa. – Governor Tom Wolf was joined by Representative Sara Innamorato and local officials at Roots of Faith ministries in Sharpsburg to call on Pennsylvania’s General Assembly to pass legislation for the $500 million PA Opportunity Program, which would send $2,000 checks directly to Pennsylvanians. “This money...
Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf Pitched His Plan to Send $2,000 Checks to Families Again
Pennsylvania State Republicans said the money should be kept for a recession instead of helping families in need. On Monday, Governor Wolf pitched his plan to provide a $2,000 check to a quarter million Pennsylvania families. The governor said, “he's not giving up on calling on Republican lawmakers to pass his Pennsylvania Opportunity Program.”
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Fetterman says no to Oz offer to debate, calls list of ‘concessions’ insulting
John Fetterman isn’t about to debate opponent Mehmet Oz, saying the GOP candidate’s campaign thinks “it is funny to mock” his recovery from a stroke. “I’m eager to put my record and my values up against Dr. Oz’s any day of the week,” Fetterman, Pennsylvania’s lieutenant governor, said in a statement Tuesday night. “As I recover from this stroke and improve my auditory processing and speech, I look forward to continuing to meet with the people of Pennsylvania.”
Wilkes-Barre Township prepares for Trump rally
WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Preparations are underway at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza in Luzerne County for Saturday’s rally for former President Donald Trump. On Thursday, security fencing and outside tents were being set up and people were already showing up to the arena. Vendors are also setting up shop. Wilkes-Barre […]
WGAL
Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman issues statement in response to Dr. Mehmet Oz
On Tuesday, Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman released a statement in response to his opponent in the senate race, Dr. Mehmet Oz. “I've been traveling the commonwealth talking to voters about my vision and ideas for nearly a decade. I'm proud of my record as mayor and as Lieutenant Governor and I'm eager to put my record and my values up against Dr. Oz's any day of the week.
Assisted living workers in Easton begin indefinite strike over working conditions
Workers at the Gardens for Memory Care at Easton began an indefinite strike Friday morning, as union negotiations were continuing over investments in staffing and care. Approaching noon, more than a dozen people were participating, wearing the purple shirts of their SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania union, chanting at times to the beat of a marching band drum and holding signs like one that read, “If the workers are outside, then there is a problem inside!”
Another NJ school board fights back against sexualizing kids (Opinion)
The fact that we are even having this debate is a sign of the surreal times we live in. It's also a glaring reminder that the Democratic majority in New Jersey has betrayed the principles that have had voters keep them in power for the past two decades. As we...
WFMZ-TV Online
Northampton County Council to introduce ordinance for a study of Gracedale's operations
Northampton County Council will review Thursday an ordinance that would require a study of the operations of Gracedale, the county nursing home. That proposal and another for a pay study of county jobs have been a source of tension between County Executive Lamont McClure and the council. In a statement Wednesday, McClure said county council's president is behind the Gracedale proposal.
Hundreds of rental assistance payments are apparently missing. N.J. lawmaker asks what went wrong.
Hundreds of payments meant to stop financially strapped renters in New Jersey are apparently missing, and now one lawmaker is asking why. State Sen. Troy Singleton, D-Burlington, asked Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver, a fellow Democrat who serves as the head of the state Department of Community Affairs (DCA), which administers the rental programs, to explain what the agency is doing to get the money to those who were approved for the programs but never got the payments.
Prosecutors should’ve given Eric Frein’s parents their guns back a long time ago | Turkeys & Trophies
When a case comes along as heinous as the September 2014 ambush of Pennsylvania state troopers in the Poconos, prosecutors justifiably seek the maximum punishment for the perpetrator. They got it for Eric Frein, the gunman in that ambush that killed Cpl. Bryon Dickson II and wounded Trooper Alex Douglass. Frein now sits on death row, but it seems as if the Pike County District Attorney’s Office wants more in the name of justice despite the fact that Frein acted alone. The office has been involved in a lengthy court battle to keep a cache of guns seized from Frein’s parents. The parents, who were not charged in their son’s crime, have been trying to get the guns back – 25 rifles, 19 pistols and two shotguns, none of which were used in the ambush. The office has fought against their return, citing that they might be needed as evidence during Frein’s state and federal appeals. That’s nonsense, and a federal court of appeals appropriately ruled last week that the guns need to be returned to the parents. “It’s really the government being vindictive,” the Freins’ attorney told The Associated Press, adding they were “punished for being the parents of Eric Frein.” We agree. This appears to be the action of an overzealous prosecution that is bent on punishing the parents because it provides an added degree of satisfaction. Here’s the thing: Satisfaction is likely unachievable for the victims in a case like this. The achievable outcome is justice, and it’s been served with the harshest penalty allowed by law. It’s past time for the Pike County District Attorney’s Office to move away from seeking vengeance and focus its attention on providing support for the survivors of this atrocity.
wlvr.org
Parents frustrated by Allentown schools’ lack of air conditioning, fear it threatens student health
ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Parents and teachers have complained for years about the lack of air conditioning in several of Allentown School District’s classroom buildings. But parents of one student with medical conditions say they worry the recent heat is endangering their child’s health. Peggy Repasch’s daughter Zoey...
If I move to N.J., will the state tax my pension?
Q. I retired in 2019 from the New York City Department of Corrections. I am thinking about relocating to New Jersey. Currently, my pension is only taxed on the federal level. My pension is just over $72,000 yearly. Will my pension be taxed in New Jersey?. — Retired. A. We...
wlvr.org
Emmaus restaurant considers closing amid staffing struggles; experts say problem is everywhere
EMMAUS, Pa. – For about two years now, Wally’s Deli has had to reduce the hours of its Emmaus location – not because of reduced demand, but because of a staffing shortage. “I wasn’t getting applications,” owner Susan Roberts said. Between rising costs for ingredients...
Governor Requests $2,000 Stimulus Checks For Eligible Pennsylvanians
Pennsylvania Gov. Wolf has asked the General Assembly to pass legislation that would send checks up to $2,000 directly to Pennsylvanians making less than $80,000 a year. The one-time payments will be funded by a $500 million PA Opportunity Program.
School Should NEVER Start in Eastern PA. Or New Jersey Before Labor Day
Thousands of school kids across our area have gone back to school, but many of them, haven't even had a full day of classes yet. So I am wondering, is it REALLY necessary for schools in the Eastern Pa. and Central Jersey area to EVER start before Labor Day?. TONS...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Sounding off: Pa. not so welcoming; Biden destroying nation; GOP suppressing voters; working together on climate change
I am a local physician who has been practicing in Greensburg and Latrobe since 2009. I would like to point out that some of my physician colleagues are not white. Some are not Christian. Some are immigrants. And they are the kindest, most caring and most morally upstanding people you would ever want to meet. I have seen many excellent physicians leave the area over the years, and I know that it is very difficult to recruit new talent.
