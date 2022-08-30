Read full article on original website
wfxrtv.com
Belmont Baptist Church sold, transforming into affordable housing for Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — A pastor is selling a more than 100-year-old church in Roanoke as a way to allow the ministry to flourish and expand to new heights while the building itself is turned into affordable housing. Belmont Baptist Church has stood on the corner of Stewart Avenue...
WDBJ7.com
City of Roanoke announces grants to address gun violence prevention
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke is taking steps to address the increase in gun violence throughout the area. City officials and community partners attended a press conference Thursday morning to announce several grants. Three grants, worth a total of $550,000, are going toward community organizations for gun violence prevention. William...
WDBJ7.com
Fire at Roanoke business determined to be accidental
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A fire in southwest Roanoke early Friday has been determined to be accidental. At 3:28 a.m., Roanoke Fire-EMS was called to the 500 block of Norfolk Avenue SW. They found smoke from the outside of the building, found a small fire inside and extinguished it. No...
WSLS
Roanoke organizations receive over half a million in funding to curb gun violence
ROANOKE, Va. – On Thursday, Roanoke City leaders announced the latest efforts to curb gun violence. Three organizations received $550,000 through state and federal funding to help treat gun violence patients even after they leave the hospital, re-house victims of gun violence, and provide mental health services. “This funding...
WDBJ7.com
Efforts being made to save Bassett Community Center
BASSETT, Va. (WDBJ) - Bassett locals are trying to raise money through fundraisers and grants to save the Bassett Community Center. The Bassett Community Center first opened in 1960; it was home to many events and recreational activities for decades. “It’s been an iconic recreation facility for so many years...
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke City officials looking into shelter options as homeless numbers trend upward
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The issue of homelessness in Roanoke City has been a growing concern recently. This year, the number of people experiencing homelessness showed a downward trend compared to the last several years, but it seems to be picking up again. Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea says the...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke Valley community remembers loved ones who died from overdoses
VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Valley community members gathered Wednesday night to honor and remember their loved ones who died from overdoses. More than 2,000 people have died from overdoses in Virginia this year. The Hope Initiative and other community partners gave out purple ribbons and candles at an event...
WSLS
In Your Town: Getting things started in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. – It was a beautiful day to kick off In Your Town in the Hill City. An annual event is returning to Downtown Lynchburg this Labor Day weekend – the Lynchburg PrideFest will be held at the Riverfront Park on Saturday afternoon. There will be about...
Veterans Can Depend on Continued Presence In Salem
Since the release earlier this year of the Asset and Infrastructure Review (AIR) recommendations, there has been an amount of uncertainty regarding the future of the Salem VA Healthcare System and specifically with the continuance of the Salem VA Medical Center (VAMC). I feel it’s important to assure both our Veterans and our employees and […]
WSLS
Roanoke County celebrates new shuttle service to McAfee Knob
ROANOKE, Va. – McAfee Knob is one of the most photographed locations on the Appalachian Trial with nearly 50,000 visitors each year. “I’m from Alexandria, the city area, and I just googled awesome places to take a drive to and Roanoke came to place,” said Glenn Lopez, who was setting out on a hike.
WDBJ7.com
Virginia Tech student hit and killed in Blacksburg traffic
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: According to Virginia Tech, Thomasson was a junior majoring in biological science. EARLIER STORY: A pedestrian was hit and killed in traffic early Friday. Just after midnight September 2, Blacksburg Police and the Blacksburg Rescue Squad were called to the 2200 block of South Main...
cardinalnews.org
People are moving into rural Virginia. Where are they coming from?
Want more news about population change in Virginia? Sign up for our free daily email newsletter. On Monday, I looked at some Internal Revenue Service migration data that shows how people are moving out of Northern Virginia. On Tuesday, I wrote about how that same data shows that more people...
WDBJ7.com
WDBJ7 “Here @ Home” show debuts September 12
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - WDBJ7 is launching a new afternoon newscast Monday, September 12 at 3 p.m. “Here @ Home” will be anchored by Natalie Faunce, Kate Capodanno and Meteorologist Catherine Maxwell. The hour-long show is designed to be a “community” conversation, taking a “deeper dive” into some of...
wfirnews.com
Franklin County Humane Society shelters at capacity, calling for aid
The director of the Franklin County Humane Society’s adoption center shares the dire state of the shelter. WFIR’s Emma Thomas with details:
WSLS
Buchanan boy needs help collecting peanut butter to help kids in need
BUCHANAN, Va. – Every year, a Botetourt County boy makes a difference here in our community – making sure no other child goes hungry. This year he’s facing several obstacles … and needs your help. It started in 2019 when Gavin Price, 10, heard about Backpack...
WSET
What to do When the Unexpected Happens
Situational awareness is needed now more than ever when it comes to attending large events or just sending your kiddos to school. A Lynchburg local shares his experience with this, and why you should be wary of free training. "T4Tactics, LLC is based in Lynchburg, VA at 22634-A Timberlake Road,...
WDBJ7.com
7@four previews Roanoke Labor Day parade
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Labor Day is Monday, and just before that comes the Roanoke Labor Day parade, set for Saturday, September 3. The parade will kick off at noon down Campbell Avenue and onto Williamson Road. Kristy Vance from United Food and Commercial Workers Local 400 and Chuck Simpson,...
WSLS
79-year-old endangered woman missing in Lynchburg found safe
LYNCHBURG, Va. – UPDATE. The Lynchburg Police Department says Frances Carter has been found safe. The Lynchburg Police Department is seeking public help in locating a 79-year-old woman believed to be in danger. We’re told Frances Carter, 79, was last seen at her home on Thursday at about 8...
WSLS
Danville Public Schools to add safety measures
DANVILLE, Va. – The Danville Public School Board is continuing to adopt new safety measures as school is underway. Thursday’s discussion revolved around the use of metal detectors. Currently, George Washington High School is the only school in its division that has metal detectors. Last week, a student...
WDBJ7.com
Amherst County Sheriff’s K9 found
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: “We have located K9 Odin! Thanks to our citizens for sharing our post. Thanks to the resident that kept him contained to the handler could take him!”. EARLIER STORY: The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office is on the lookout for an escaped K9.
