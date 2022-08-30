ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

WDBJ7.com

City of Roanoke announces grants to address gun violence prevention

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke is taking steps to address the increase in gun violence throughout the area. City officials and community partners attended a press conference Thursday morning to announce several grants. Three grants, worth a total of $550,000, are going toward community organizations for gun violence prevention. William...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Fire at Roanoke business determined to be accidental

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A fire in southwest Roanoke early Friday has been determined to be accidental. At 3:28 a.m., Roanoke Fire-EMS was called to the 500 block of Norfolk Avenue SW. They found smoke from the outside of the building, found a small fire inside and extinguished it. No...
ROANOKE, VA
Roanoke, VA
Roanoke, VA
Roanoke, VA
Charity, VA
WDBJ7.com

Efforts being made to save Bassett Community Center

BASSETT, Va. (WDBJ) - Bassett locals are trying to raise money through fundraisers and grants to save the Bassett Community Center. The Bassett Community Center first opened in 1960; it was home to many events and recreational activities for decades. “It’s been an iconic recreation facility for so many years...
BASSETT, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke Valley community remembers loved ones who died from overdoses

VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Valley community members gathered Wednesday night to honor and remember their loved ones who died from overdoses. More than 2,000 people have died from overdoses in Virginia this year. The Hope Initiative and other community partners gave out purple ribbons and candles at an event...
VINTON, VA
WSLS

In Your Town: Getting things started in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – It was a beautiful day to kick off In Your Town in the Hill City. An annual event is returning to Downtown Lynchburg this Labor Day weekend – the Lynchburg PrideFest will be held at the Riverfront Park on Saturday afternoon. There will be about...
LYNCHBURG, VA
The Roanoke Star

Veterans Can Depend on Continued Presence In Salem

Since the release earlier this year of the Asset and Infrastructure Review (AIR) recommendations, there has been an amount of uncertainty regarding the future of the Salem VA Healthcare System and specifically with the continuance of the Salem VA Medical Center (VAMC). I feel it’s important to assure both our Veterans and our employees and […]
SALEM, VA
WSLS

Roanoke County celebrates new shuttle service to McAfee Knob

ROANOKE, Va. – McAfee Knob is one of the most photographed locations on the Appalachian Trial with nearly 50,000 visitors each year. “I’m from Alexandria, the city area, and I just googled awesome places to take a drive to and Roanoke came to place,” said Glenn Lopez, who was setting out on a hike.
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Virginia Tech student hit and killed in Blacksburg traffic

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: According to Virginia Tech, Thomasson was a junior majoring in biological science. EARLIER STORY: A pedestrian was hit and killed in traffic early Friday. Just after midnight September 2, Blacksburg Police and the Blacksburg Rescue Squad were called to the 2200 block of South Main...
BLACKSBURG, VA
cardinalnews.org

People are moving into rural Virginia. Where are they coming from?

Want more news about population change in Virginia? Sign up for our free daily email newsletter. On Monday, I looked at some Internal Revenue Service migration data that shows how people are moving out of Northern Virginia. On Tuesday, I wrote about how that same data shows that more people...
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

WDBJ7 “Here @ Home” show debuts September 12

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - WDBJ7 is launching a new afternoon newscast Monday, September 12 at 3 p.m. “Here @ Home” will be anchored by Natalie Faunce, Kate Capodanno and Meteorologist Catherine Maxwell. The hour-long show is designed to be a “community” conversation, taking a “deeper dive” into some of...
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

What to do When the Unexpected Happens

Situational awareness is needed now more than ever when it comes to attending large events or just sending your kiddos to school. A Lynchburg local shares his experience with this, and why you should be wary of free training. "T4Tactics, LLC is based in Lynchburg, VA at 22634-A Timberlake Road,...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

7@four previews Roanoke Labor Day parade

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Labor Day is Monday, and just before that comes the Roanoke Labor Day parade, set for Saturday, September 3. The parade will kick off at noon down Campbell Avenue and onto Williamson Road. Kristy Vance from United Food and Commercial Workers Local 400 and Chuck Simpson,...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

79-year-old endangered woman missing in Lynchburg found safe

LYNCHBURG, Va. – UPDATE. The Lynchburg Police Department says Frances Carter has been found safe. The Lynchburg Police Department is seeking public help in locating a 79-year-old woman believed to be in danger. We’re told Frances Carter, 79, was last seen at her home on Thursday at about 8...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

Danville Public Schools to add safety measures

DANVILLE, Va. – The Danville Public School Board is continuing to adopt new safety measures as school is underway. Thursday’s discussion revolved around the use of metal detectors. Currently, George Washington High School is the only school in its division that has metal detectors. Last week, a student...
DANVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Amherst County Sheriff’s K9 found

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: “We have located K9 Odin! Thanks to our citizens for sharing our post. Thanks to the resident that kept him contained to the handler could take him!”. EARLIER STORY: The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office is on the lookout for an escaped K9.
AMHERST COUNTY, VA

