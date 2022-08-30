Read full article on original website
It's Been One Year Since the Taliban Overtook Kabul - See How One Family Calls Texas HomeTom HandyDallas, TX
Plano Teacher Arrested For The Second Time On Charges Of Molesting A Minor In His Carejustpene50Plano, TX
Trinity High School Evacuated after Student Makes Bomb ThreatLarry LeaseEuless, TX
DFW Megachurch Pastor Resigns Over Online RelationshipLarry LeaseDallas, TX
American Airlines Picket at Headquarters over Scheduling MattersLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Lightning blamed for 2 house fires in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas - Lightning is to blame for at least two house fires in Fort Worth on Thursday. In north Fort Worth near Highway 287 and West Bond Ranch Road, a family heard a crackling noise after a lightning strike. A few minutes later, they got a call from a neighbor who saw smoke.
dallasexpress.com
Flash Fire Causes Explosions at Local Industrial Facility
Multiple hazmat crews responded to a fire at an industrial facility on Tuesday afternoon in Southeast Fort Worth that reportedly injured one person. Initial reports stated that 55-gallon drums at a facility in the 5400 block of Wilbarger Street had exploded on August 30. Firefighters later said the fire was the result of a flash fire.
Pilot walks away from emergency landing in a field off Chisholm Trail Parkway
The plane made an emergency landing in a field off Chisolm Trail about 9:00 this morning. The Texas Department of Public Safety says the pilot had an emegency and had to put the plane down
Alligator relocated after being found outside of North Texas bank
LAKE WORTH, Texas — Crikey!. Lake Worth Police responded to an unusual call at the Bank of Texas located off of Telephone Road after a resident reported hearing "hissing" near an ATM. When officers arrived, along with Texas Parks and Wildlife, they located a 3-and-a-half-foot alligator. According to Lake...
Lake Worth police, Texas Parks & Wildlife relocate alligator spotted near an ATM
LAKE WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Wednesday night, Lake Worth police responded to a wildlife call when hissing was heard at an ATM.Once there, police located a 3.5 foot long alligator at the ATM. "We've never seen a gator outside of the lake, ever," one of the responding officers said. The alligator was relocated to an appropriate habitat nearby with the assistance of Texas Parks & Wildlife, police said. The Lake Worth Police Department asked that if you see wildlife, to leave the handling to professionals at the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. To report a dangerous animal or an animal in distress, call the Lake Worth police at 817-237-1224.
fox4news.com
Fort Worth police identify suspect they say sat on passenger door and shot at officers during chase
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police identified the man that they say hung outside a passenger-side door and shot at officers with a shotgun during a police chase into Haltom City on Tuesday. Eliseo Suarez Jr., 23, was arrested and charged with three counts of assault with a deadly...
1 Woman Dead After Motor Vehicle Rollover In Granbury (Granbury, TX)
The Granbury Police Department stated that a woman had died in a single-vehicle crash over the weekend along U.S. Hwy. 337 in Granbury. The GPD said officers were dispatched on Sunday to the 5800 block of [..]
worldpipelines.com
C.H.M. Construction digging track trenching for water infrastructure projects
“If it involves digging dirt, we do it,” is the way Dakota Lunsford responds when asked what his company C.H.M. Construction LLC (CHM) does. Right now, in Parker County, Texas, outside of Fort Worth, that’s an excellent business to be in. Communities like Azle and Weatherford are in the middle of a housing development boom. Builders can’t put them up fast enough. Before the first board is framed, underground infrastructure must be installed, which happens to involve digging dirt, CHM’s specialty.
dallasexpress.com
Deep Ellum Business Burns During Flood Cleanup
Just days after a Deep Ellum business was hit by a devastating flood last week in the Dallas area, a fire ripped through the shop, causing heavy damage to the building and contents. Ellum Electric owner Airto Castaneda-Cudney told NBC DFW that he believes the cause of the fire may...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Fort Worth's Butler Place Redevelopment Plan Moving Forward
Redevelopment plans are moving forward with the now vacant Butler Place in Fort Worth, which served as a public housing community for decades. Butler Place was built in 1939 and opened in 1942, later expanding in the 1960s. It was named after Henry Butler, a Civil War veteran and the first African-American teacher in Fort Worth’s school system and one of 52 Public Works Administration (WPA) projects for low-income housing under President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s New Deal.
fox4news.com
VIDEO: Fort Worth Police shoot suspect holding woman at gunpoint
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police released body camera footage depicting the end of a multi-county chase that ended with a woman dead and police killing the driver. The chase started Sunday night in Troy, located in Bell County near Temple. It went on for about 130 miles with state troopers and other law enforcement agencies following.
dallasexpress.com
Five Minors Struck in Shootings on Sunday
Three juveniles were killed, and two others were wounded in separate shootings within a 24-hour period last Sunday across North Texas. Denton County deputies responded to a call of a reported gunshot victim around 2 a.m. Sunday morning at the intersection of Elk Point Drive and Cove Meadow Drive in the Hilltown neighborhood near Little Elm.
keranews.org
Advocates criticize $18 million plan to move Tarrant County Jail inmates hundreds of miles away
Tarrant County commissioners approved an $18 million contract to move 432 inmates to a private prison because of staffing shortages on Tuesday — a plan that critics say fails to address underlying issues at the jail. The prison — the Giles W. Dalby Correctional Facility in Post, Texas —...
Plano police are out with a list of the most stolen cars in the DFW area
Car thefts are on the rise in North Texas and police are reminding people to lock their vehicles…even in their driveways…and make sure the windows are up.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
ATF Searching for Group Behind String of Gun Store Break-Ins Across Tarrant County
The search is on for a group of serial burglars suspected of stealing ammunitions and weapons from gun stores across Tarrant County in the past week, authorities say. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives says agents are working with police across the Metroplex to find the thieves behind the crime spree that began Sunday.
Best fried chicken restaurants in Dallas, Fort Worth & Arlington: According to Yelp
DALLAS (KDAF) — Pull up your socks, loosen your pants and let’s make this September one to remember as it is National Chicken Month and we need to celebrate this bird in epic style. So, what’s the best way to eat chicken? Many claim baking, and broiling, while...
WGMD Radio
SUV With 5 teens crashes in Texas: 3 hospitalized, 1 in critical condition
An SUV with five Texas high schoolers crashed into a creek on Wednesday afternoon, leaving three students hospitalized and one in critical condition. Police said the car was traveling westbound when the driver lost control, causing the car to go airborne. The SUV ended up upside down in a creek near the road.
1 killed, 1 hospitalized in rollover Granbury crash, police say
GRANBURY, Texas — A woman died in a single vehicle crash over the weekend along U.S. Hwy. 337 in Granbury, police confirmed to WFAA on Tuesday. The Granbury Police Department (GPD) said officers were dispatched on Aug. 28 to the 5800 block of U.S. Hwy. 377E for a major accident. Police said a 2016 Jeep Wrangler driven by a 25-year-old woman was headed westbound on the highway when the Jeep left the roadway and flipped.
fox4news.com
Chase from Central Texas ends with 2 dead in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas - A long chase from Central Texas ended with the suspect and an innocent driver dead in North Texas. Fort Worth police said the chase started Sunday night in Troy, located in Bell County. It went on for about 130 miles with state troopers and other law enforcement agencies following.
Dallas police officer recovering after patrol car hit
SOUTHEAST DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A Dallas police officer was injured after his patrol car was hit on N. Jim Miller road. It happened on Sept. 1. The officer is recovering from non-life-threatening injuries at the hospital. Investigators said his car was hit by a driver traveling west on Lake June Road.The person driving the car that hit the patrol car was not injured.
