Fort Worth, TX

fox4news.com

Lightning blamed for 2 house fires in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas - Lightning is to blame for at least two house fires in Fort Worth on Thursday. In north Fort Worth near Highway 287 and West Bond Ranch Road, a family heard a crackling noise after a lightning strike. A few minutes later, they got a call from a neighbor who saw smoke.
FORT WORTH, TX
dallasexpress.com

Flash Fire Causes Explosions at Local Industrial Facility

Multiple hazmat crews responded to a fire at an industrial facility on Tuesday afternoon in Southeast Fort Worth that reportedly injured one person. Initial reports stated that 55-gallon drums at a facility in the 5400 block of Wilbarger Street had exploded on August 30. Firefighters later said the fire was the result of a flash fire.
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Lake Worth police, Texas Parks & Wildlife relocate alligator spotted near an ATM

LAKE WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Wednesday night, Lake Worth police responded to a wildlife call when hissing was heard at an ATM.Once there, police located a 3.5 foot long alligator at the ATM. "We've never seen a gator outside of the lake, ever," one of the responding officers said. The alligator was relocated to an appropriate habitat nearby with the assistance of Texas Parks & Wildlife, police said. The Lake Worth Police Department asked that if you see wildlife, to leave the handling to professionals at the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. To report a dangerous animal or an animal in distress, call the Lake Worth police at 817-237-1224.
LAKE WORTH, TX
worldpipelines.com

C.H.M. Construction digging track trenching for water infrastructure projects

“If it involves digging dirt, we do it,” is the way Dakota Lunsford responds when asked what his company C.H.M. Construction LLC (CHM) does. Right now, in Parker County, Texas, outside of Fort Worth, that’s an excellent business to be in. Communities like Azle and Weatherford are in the middle of a housing development boom. Builders can’t put them up fast enough. Before the first board is framed, underground infrastructure must be installed, which happens to involve digging dirt, CHM’s specialty.
PARKER COUNTY, TX
dallasexpress.com

Deep Ellum Business Burns During Flood Cleanup

Just days after a Deep Ellum business was hit by a devastating flood last week in the Dallas area, a fire ripped through the shop, causing heavy damage to the building and contents. Ellum Electric owner Airto Castaneda-Cudney told NBC DFW that he believes the cause of the fire may...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Fort Worth's Butler Place Redevelopment Plan Moving Forward

Redevelopment plans are moving forward with the now vacant Butler Place in Fort Worth, which served as a public housing community for decades. Butler Place was built in 1939 and opened in 1942, later expanding in the 1960s. It was named after Henry Butler, a Civil War veteran and the first African-American teacher in Fort Worth’s school system and one of 52 Public Works Administration (WPA) projects for low-income housing under President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s New Deal.
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

VIDEO: Fort Worth Police shoot suspect holding woman at gunpoint

FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police released body camera footage depicting the end of a multi-county chase that ended with a woman dead and police killing the driver. The chase started Sunday night in Troy, located in Bell County near Temple. It went on for about 130 miles with state troopers and other law enforcement agencies following.
FORT WORTH, TX
dallasexpress.com

Five Minors Struck in Shootings on Sunday

Three juveniles were killed, and two others were wounded in separate shootings within a 24-hour period last Sunday across North Texas. Denton County deputies responded to a call of a reported gunshot victim around 2 a.m. Sunday morning at the intersection of Elk Point Drive and Cove Meadow Drive in the Hilltown neighborhood near Little Elm.
WFAA

1 killed, 1 hospitalized in rollover Granbury crash, police say

GRANBURY, Texas — A woman died in a single vehicle crash over the weekend along U.S. Hwy. 337 in Granbury, police confirmed to WFAA on Tuesday. The Granbury Police Department (GPD) said officers were dispatched on Aug. 28 to the 5800 block of U.S. Hwy. 377E for a major accident. Police said a 2016 Jeep Wrangler driven by a 25-year-old woman was headed westbound on the highway when the Jeep left the roadway and flipped.
GRANBURY, TX
fox4news.com

Chase from Central Texas ends with 2 dead in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas - A long chase from Central Texas ended with the suspect and an innocent driver dead in North Texas. Fort Worth police said the chase started Sunday night in Troy, located in Bell County. It went on for about 130 miles with state troopers and other law enforcement agencies following.
CBS DFW

Dallas police officer recovering after patrol car hit

SOUTHEAST DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A Dallas police officer was injured after his patrol car was hit on N. Jim Miller road. It happened on Sept. 1. The officer is recovering from non-life-threatening injuries at the hospital. Investigators said his car was hit by a driver traveling west on Lake June Road.The person driving the car that hit the patrol car was not injured.
DALLAS, TX

