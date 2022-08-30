Nine Inch Nails were almost featured in 'Terminator 2,' thanks to Robert Patrick

Actor Robert Patrick , who played the role of the shape-shifting T-1000 robot in 1991's blockbuster Terminator 2: Judgement Day , apparently attempted to get the band his younger brother was in at the time onto the film's soundtrack -- but was ultimately denied by the film's lead, Arnold Schwarzennegger .

Listen to your favorite music now on Audacy ’s Nine Inch Nails Radio , IndustriALT , and more!

Filter frontman Richard Patrick is no stranger to fans following along with frontman Trent Reznor 's revolving door of musicians who have contributed to Nine Inch Nails ' live and recorded ventures over the years. Well before the younger Patrick brother would go on to "Take A Picture" or "Trip Like I Do," he was part of Reznor's touring band from 1989 to 1993. Casual viewers should also recognize Patrick from NIИ's 1990 music video for "Head Like A Hole," as the guitarist who looks creepily like a Reznor clone. Also shown in the video are famed drummers/producers Martin Atkins (Public Image Ltd., MINISTRY, Pigface) and Chris Vrenna (Tweaker).

Richard's older brother Robert was naturally a pretty big fan of the group and included the Industrial rockers in his workout routines during the making of Terminator 2 .

In a new interview with The Guardian , the elder Patrick remembers trying to get his younger brother's ultra-angsty band onto the flick's soundtrack. He even took the song to director James Cameron and "tried to get him to use it," but was ultimately told that Schwarzennegger preferred Guns N' Roses instead.

Robert was sure to add that he now finds his suggestion being shot down to be "ironic," because since then Reznor, "has won a couple of Oscars for his soundtracks," he says. Not to grind Trent's sheet metal for him or anything, but it's worth noting that he and his composer pal Atticus Ross are actually just a Tony Award away from joining the esteemed EGOT club. So, take that Arnold.

Guns N' Roses would eventually be tapped to record an original song for the soundtrack, "You Could Be Mine," which would also be featured on the second LP from the band's epic 1991 double album, Use Your Illusion I & II .

Nine Inch Nails are currently prepping to hit the road for a 2022 tour in September that will also include a return to Cleveland for a special hometown concert with guests MINISTRY and Nitzer Ebb . An appearance from Richard Patrick at that show would certainly not be out of the question, and actually would be pretty amazing, to be honest.

Listen to even more of your favorite music on Audacy's IndustriALT , '80s Underground , New Wave Mix Tape , '90s and Chill , and ALT Roots stations -- plus follow along with our talent-hosted Kevan Kenney's Music Discovery , Megan Holiday's My So Called '90s Playlist , and Scott Lowe on the Go's Post Modern Music Box !

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow Audacy

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram