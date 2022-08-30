Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Thursday in Portland: Mayor Wheeler pledges support for PPB amid increase in crime and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Friday in Portland: McDaniel High School among first to offer AP African American Studies course this fallEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Mother Searching For Daughter Who Vanished The Day Before Mother's DayThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSeattle, WA
Wednesday in Portland: Black Futures Farm, other local producers give back to community through 'Double Up Food Bucks'Emily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Federal judge limits stays at Oregon State Hospital and more top storiesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
Police identify 26-year-old mother killed by street racer in SE Portland
Officials have publicly identified the woman who was hit and killed last Saturday by what police said was an “out of control” street racer. Police called the victim “an innocent bystander walking in the area.”. Ashlee Diane McGill, 26, was struck by a vehicle at around 5:30...
Officials: Driver jumps from garbage truck heading down embankment
A driver allegedly jumped out of a garbage truck as it headed down an embankment in North Portland Friday morning, fire officials said.
Vehicle struck by multiple bullets off I-205 in NE Portland
Authorities are investigating a shooting that happened on an Interstate 205 off-ramp in Northeast Portland early Friday morning.
Memorial grows for 26-year-old mom — an innocent bystander — killed in street race
The woman, who police identified on Thursday as 26-year-old Ashlee Diane McGill, was walking in the area early Saturday morning in Southeast Portland when police say she was hit by an "out-of-control" vehicle as a result of the driver hitting another car and then a tree.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KATU.com
Police identify 70-year-old man shot, killed in Portland's Old Town District
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police identified the person shot and killed in Portland’s Old Town District last Friday night as a 70-year-old man. The Oregon State Medical Examiner said 70-year-old Clarence Edward Smith died from a gunshot wound, ruling his death a homicide. The shooting was reported at about...
Pedestrian fatally struck by train, found in Columbia Slough
A person was found dead in the Columbia Slough after being struck by a train in North Portland early Friday morning, fire officials said.
KATU.com
Two ejected from car in rollover crash on ramp from SR-500 to I-205 south in Vancouver
Two people are in the hospital after they were thrown from a car in a rollover crash on an onramp to Interstate 205 southbound Friday afternoon, Washington State Patrol said. The crash was initially reported after 2 p.m. on the SR-500 westbound onramp to I-205 southbound. Washington State Patrol said...
clayconews.com
PICKUP VERSUS CMV CRITICAL INJURY CRASH ON HIGHWAY 26 IN CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OREGON
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Monday, August 29, 2022, at 3:55 AM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 26 at Stone Road. The preliminary investigation revealed a Chevrolet pickup, operated by Blake Welding (22) of Damascus, was...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man found dead in NE Portland, investigation underway
An investigation was launched Friday after a man was found dead in Portland's Roseway neighborhood, officials said.
clayconews.com
FATAL TWO-VEHICLE CRASH ON HIGHWAY 211 IN CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OREGON
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (September 2, 2022) - Oregon State Police is reporting that on Thursday, September 1, 2022 at approximately 9:05 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 211 near milepost 4. The preliminary investigation revealed a southbound Victory motorcycle, operated by Levi Vargas...
KATU.com
Milk truck crashes off I-5 in Ridgefield, drivers asked to 'mooove' over
Thankfully there was no crying over spilled milk Friday when a dairy tanker truck crashed off Interstate 5 in Ridgefield, Washington. A Washington State Patrol spokesperson said there were no reports of injuries in the crash. The crash was reported at about 1 p.m. along Interstate 5 southbound south of...
KATU.com
Bicycle rider seriously hurt in crash on Highway 219 in Newberg
A bicycle rider was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a driver in Newberg on Thursday afternoon. The crash was reported after 2 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Highway 219 (1st Street) and Everest Road, which is south of Highway 99W. Tualatin Valley Fire...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KATU.com
Family and friends remember woman killed in speed racing crash
PORTLAND, Ore. — Dozens of people gathered at Southeast 133rd Avenue and Stark Street Thursday night to remember 26-year-old Ashlee McGill, the woman killed last Saturday morning. Portland police say two drivers were speeding in the area around 5:30 a.m., when one of the drivers jumped the curb, striking...
VIDEO: Beaverton officer rescues man from burning car after rollover crash
A Beaverton police officer rescued a man who was trapped in a car engulfed in flames after a roll-over crash early Tuesday morning.
KXL
Driver Dies In Wreck Near Yacolt
YACOLT, Wash. — Investigators say a driver was speeding when he crashed his vehicle on Wednesday morning and died. 45-year-old Gary Seal of Vancouver did not make it around a curve on NE WH Garner Road at 225th Court and hit a tree and fence just before 8:30. The vehicle suffered heavy damage to the front end.
No injuries reported after shots fired outside Wood Village Fred Meyer
Police are responding to a possible shooting unfolding in Wood Village.
KATU.com
Fires at Mt. Tabor Park possibly arson, Portland fire says
PORTLAND, Ore. — A string of fires in Mt. Tabor Park is under investigation with fire crews looking at arson as a possible cause. The fire bureau said there were at least 15 fires at the park in the past few weeks. It said they ranged in size from small to medium.
Man shot during Marine Drive street takeover was later found dead
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police clarified on Wednesday afternoon that one of three people shot during an illegal street takeover over the weekend was later found dead at a Northeast Portland gas station. The Portland Police Bureau put out a statement earlier in the day, identifying the man who...
KATU.com
Driver charged nearly two months after deadly rollover crash in Hillsboro
Police arrested a man who they say crashed his car back in July, killing his passenger. Officers say they arrested Robert Sweeney on Wednesday. He has been charged with manslaughter and driving under the influence of intoxicants. The charges stem from a crash on July 3, when police say Sweeney...
centraloregondaily.com
OSP catches driver doing 119 in a 55 and the fine is … WHOA!
Oregon State Police want to make it clear that if you’re going to be speeding on the highway during the Labor Day weekend — and you get caught — expect to pay. A lot, potentially. OSP posted a photo of a recent ticket it gave to a...
Comments / 1