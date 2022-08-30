ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
#Police#Motorcycle Crash#Traffic Accident#Major Crash Team#Marine Drive
clayconews.com

FATAL TWO-VEHICLE CRASH ON HIGHWAY 211 IN CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OREGON

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (September 2, 2022) - Oregon State Police is reporting that on Thursday, September 1, 2022 at approximately 9:05 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 211 near milepost 4. The preliminary investigation revealed a southbound Victory motorcycle, operated by Levi Vargas...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
KATU.com

Bicycle rider seriously hurt in crash on Highway 219 in Newberg

A bicycle rider was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a driver in Newberg on Thursday afternoon. The crash was reported after 2 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Highway 219 (1st Street) and Everest Road, which is south of Highway 99W. Tualatin Valley Fire...
NEWBERG, OR
KATU.com

Family and friends remember woman killed in speed racing crash

PORTLAND, Ore. — Dozens of people gathered at Southeast 133rd Avenue and Stark Street Thursday night to remember 26-year-old Ashlee McGill, the woman killed last Saturday morning. Portland police say two drivers were speeding in the area around 5:30 a.m., when one of the drivers jumped the curb, striking...
PORTLAND, OR
KXL

Driver Dies In Wreck Near Yacolt

YACOLT, Wash. — Investigators say a driver was speeding when he crashed his vehicle on Wednesday morning and died. 45-year-old Gary Seal of Vancouver did not make it around a curve on NE WH Garner Road at 225th Court and hit a tree and fence just before 8:30. The vehicle suffered heavy damage to the front end.
YACOLT, WA
KATU.com

Fires at Mt. Tabor Park possibly arson, Portland fire says

PORTLAND, Ore. — A string of fires in Mt. Tabor Park is under investigation with fire crews looking at arson as a possible cause. The fire bureau said there were at least 15 fires at the park in the past few weeks. It said they ranged in size from small to medium.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Man shot during Marine Drive street takeover was later found dead

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police clarified on Wednesday afternoon that one of three people shot during an illegal street takeover over the weekend was later found dead at a Northeast Portland gas station. The Portland Police Bureau put out a statement earlier in the day, identifying the man who...
PORTLAND, OR

