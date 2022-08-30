Read full article on original website
Man charged in local prison stabbing
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A federal inmate in the Northeast Ohio Correctional Center has been charged with felonious assault. Prince Brown was arraigned Friday in a Youngstown court. A city prosecutor confirmed Brown is accused of stabbing another inmate on August 18. The victim has not been named. An...
Danny Lee Hill gets 2nd chance at ‘bite mark’ appeal
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Trumbull County Prosecutor Dennis Watkins says a piece of evidence in the 1985 Raymond Fife murder case has been adjudicated already and the latest attempt of Danny Lee Hill to avoid execution is a waste of time. Hill filed a motion to have his case...
Man arrested after report of threat at Liberty hotel
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – A man was arrested Thursday after police say he made threats at a Liberty hotel using a laser-sighted BB gun. Officers were called just before 8 pm. to the hotel on Perni Lane on reports of a man with a gun. When officers got...
Man wanted for attempted murder in NY arrested in Liberty
LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) — A man wanted out of New York is being held in the Trumbull County Jail after he took off from police at the scene of the Rodeway Inn fire Thursday morning. Police say they went to talk to Zack Zeoli but he ran. An officer...
Police name suspect charged with felonies in Campbell police chase
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man wanted on a felony warrant by Campbell police led officers on a chase from Campbell to the South Side on Thursday, police say. Marquell Armour is in Mahoning County Jail after police tried to pull him over for a busted tail light and he fled, according to a police report.
Police investigate child on bike hit by car in Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police are investigating an accident involving a child at the intersection of South Avenue and Midlothian Boulevard on Thursday. Police said a boy was crossing the street on his bike and was hit around 5 p.m. His injuries did not appear to be life-threatening, but...
Local man charged with rape, kidnapping
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Leavittsburg man remains in jail accused of a violent sexual assault from over the summer. Hunter Hauck was indicted on two counts of kidnapping and three counts of rape. He pleaded not guilty to the charges at his arraignment Thursday morning. Prosecutors say Hauck...
Sebring man receives prison time for hunting accident
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Sebring man received his sentence Tuesday for a hunting-related accident in Beaver Township last year. Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas Judge John Durkin sentenced Kasen Smith to a total of two years in prison. Smith pleaded guilty in May to discharge of a...
Poland Twp. Police seek info on man trying to get kids in his car near Dairy Queen
POLAND TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — Poland Township Police Department is asking for information about suspicious activity happening in the area. According to a Facebook post, there have been reports of a man photographing children and asking them to get into his car near Diary Queen. The man is believed...
Trumbull County’s ‘black widow’ killer up for parole
HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – A Howland woman who is one of Ohio’s most infamous killers is up for a parole hearing in October. Marie Poling’s parole eligibility begins anew in December 2022. A hearing to determine her status is scheduled for October. Poling is serving a life...
Report: Couple vandalize, urinate on Warren business
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren business owners says she has video of two people damaging her business property. According to a police report, officers were called out to Modern Methods Brewing Company early Sunday morning on reports that someone damaged countertop tables. When police arrived, they were able...
Coroner releases name of victim in Madison Ave. Expressway crash
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The coroner released the name of the victim from the Madison Avenue Expressway crash on Tuesday. The Mahoning County Coroner’s Office say the victim’s name is Jorge Brea Lara, 23. There were two people in the car involved in the accident. One was...
Sharon man pleads guilty to cocaine trafficking scheme
PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – A Sharon man pleaded guilty to a conspiracy to sell crack cocaine in the area. Jeronte Robinson, 27, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Cathy Bissoon earlier this week. Sentencing is set for 10 a.m. Jan. 4, 2023. Robinson faces a sentence of up to...
Look to the sky Friday at the fair
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Keep your eyes on the sky at the Canfield Fair Friday. Four ladder trucks are there from departments in Mahoning County. Austintown, Beaver Township, Canfield and Sebring brought out their aerial apparatus. Sebring has the tallest stick at 105 feet. Austintown has the tallest platform...
Struthers official resigns amid investigation
STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Struthers officials confirmed that a city employee has resigned amid an investigation. Code Enforcement officer Joseph Rudzik turned in his resignation effective Friday. He had been on paid administrative leave, but city officials would not say why. Rudzik was taken off the job on August...
YPD captain talks car break-ins rise due to…Tik-Tok?
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Police Department said that the number of stolen vehicle reports and break-ins has increased. It’s apparently the latest craze involving the social media site Tik-Tok, showing people how to start newer model Hyundais and Kias without the keys and prompting a nationwide jump in auto thefts of those vehicles.
USPS addresses rumors of local offices closing
(WKBN) — We’ve been getting calls and tips from viewers with concerns about some local post offices closing, mainly in Mahoning County. The concerned areas were in New Middletown, Poland, Struthers, Lowellville and Campbell. So we’ve reached out to the United States Postal Services. They told us...
Back the Blue rally set for Canfield
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Organizers are hoping to draw a big crowd next weekend, hoping to raise money to support children and families of fallen police officers. The third annual “Back the Blue” rally will be held Saturday, Sept. 10 on Village Green in Canfield. Organizers say...
Newton Falls business shares ‘nightmare’ it took to get up and running
NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) — A new business in Newton Falls is ready to be open and grilling Saturday. However, its owners say they’ve faced hurdles with the city to get to this point. “We make it all fresh, send you off with a handshake and a thank...
WKBN handing out ‘Identi-Kits’ at fair
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — WKBN is handing out “Kids Identi-Kits” at the Canfield Fair on Thursday. A part of the Caring for Our Community campaign, the kits will be available at the Window World tent until 4 p.m. Thursday. The kits are a tool used by investigators...
