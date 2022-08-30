Read full article on original website
Related
Bulls Fest kicks off this weekend at United Center
CHICAGO (CBS)-- The first-ever Bulls Fest kicks off this weekend on Chicago's West Side. Parking Lot C, across the street from the United Center, will be filled with over 40 courts for a 3-on-3 tournament and basketball clinics.The fest will take place over Labor Day Weekend from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday and 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday. "It's a Chicago street festival meets the Chicago Bulls brand," Bulls Vice President of Marketing Dan Moriarty said. There will also be a concert stage, featuring performances from Chicago-native artists, Da Brat and G Herbo. Along with a food truck alley on Madison Street.You can also enjoy a full immersive art exhibit inside the north atrium.
seniorshousingbusiness.com
CBRE Arranges Sale of 356-Unit Residences at Merrillville Lakes in Indiana
MERRILLVILLE, Ind. — CBRE’s Indianapolis/Louisville multifamily team, in partnership with CBRE National Senior Housing, has arranged the sale of Residences at Merrillville Lakes. Located in Merrillville, near the Illinois border south of Chicago, the active adult community features 356 units averaging 890 square feet. The seller was an...
wjol.com
Plainfield Residents and Businesses Encouraged To Participate in Community Food Drive
Plainfield School District 202 is happy to once again participate in a consortium of local governmental entities to help combat hunger in the community in the month of September, which is National Hunger Action Month!. To help support the local food pantries, the Village of Plainfield, C.W. Avery Family YMCA,...
birchrestaurant.com
14 Best Restaurants in Orland Park, IL (Photos & Free Maps)
If you’re looking for a great place to eat in Orlando Park, IL, look no further than these top restaurants. Plus, they offer plenty of atmosphere and options that make dining in Orlando Park, IL a special experience. So what are you waiting for? Make your reservations today and enjoy some delicious food!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
bleachernation.com
Bears Will Present Plans for New Arlington Heights Stadium Next Week
Brendan Sugrue of The Bears Wire tweeted this morning that multiple construction companies have already put in bids for the Bears Arlington Heights project, making a move to the burbs a matter of “when” and not “if” at this point. Now we’ve got this new report...
WGNtv.com
Chicago will see above normal temps for Sept. and Fall
HERE’S WHAT’S INTERESTING—THE VERY PATTERN driving record heat in the West is to TEMPER THE WARMTH IN CHICAGO–while sustaining a comfortably warm temp regime we move toward and through the upcoming Labor Day weekend and into the opening days of September 2022 and the three-month climatological Fall period (Sept, Oct and Nov 2022).
fox32chicago.com
Lake Street Beach in Gary, Indiana closes due to unknown substance in water
GARY, Ind. - Lake Street Beach in Gary, Indiana is temporarily closed ahead of Labor Day weekend. Mayor Jerome Prince announced the closure is due to the presence of an unknown substance in the water. The beach will remain closed on a day-by-day basis as the city runs tests and...
nvhsecho.com
Say Farewell to Summer with the Last Fling
Naperville’s Last Fling is the best way to squeeze the last ounces of summer out before transitioning to fall. This family-friendly community festival has it all; live music, a carnival, and most importantly, food. It runs through Labor Day weekend, so there’s plenty of time to indulge in the fun.
IN THIS ARTICLE
harwoodheights.org
Harwood Heights 4th Annual Car Show 9/25/22
The Village of Harwood Heights will be hosting its 4th Annual Car Show on Sunday, September 25, 2022 from 8:00am-1:30pm. The event will be held at Harlem & Lawrence in the Portillo’s and Raising Cane parking lot. Come see an assortment of vintage models. Awards will be given to the top 10 vehicles, people’s choice, and Mayor’s choice. 4th Annual Car Show Flyer.
wjol.com
Rebuild Illinois Announces Major Projects for Will County
IDOT Road Closed Sign (AP Photo/Seth Perlman File) Entering Year Four of Rebuild Illinois, the Illinois Department of Transportation announced multiple projects in Will County that are underway or planned to begin in the near future. Six major projects represent a total investment of $50 million under the state of Illinois’ Rebuild Illinois plan.
letsbeardown.com
THERE IS NOT A SINGLE BORING DAY HERE IN CHICAGO...
Yes, we put our pizza sauce on top of the cheese. We spent 108 years blaming a goat for the Cubs' World Series woes. Our "Windy City" nickname has nothing to do with the weather. These aren't the weirdest things about Chicago though. Oh no, it gets much more bizarre.
Morton Arboretum's Illumination Holiday Show to Return in a New Light This Winter
Lisle's Morton Arboretum will spotlight holiday festivities through its annual Illumination light show with a handful of changes in store for guests this winter. From Nov. 19 through Jan. 7, more than 50 acres of the arboretum's trees will be decked out with collaborative displays of color, light and sound.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WGNtv.com
A behind-the-scenes look at a Chicago pinball factory
ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill. — Chicago has had a long history of pinball making. Despite its name, Jersey Jack Pinball calls Chicago home after moving its headquarters here a few years ago. From its founding in 2011, Jersey Jack Pinball has earned its reputation as the industry leader in...
LISTEN: What time of year should you care for your lawn? The fall!
Many homeowners do their lawn renovation in spring, but in fact, this work is better done in the fall, once summer’s heat and drought have passed.
NBC Chicago
City of Wheaton Reports ‘All Clear' Following Large Police Presence in Neighborhood
Police in the western Chicago suburb of Wheaton have reported an "all clear" after directing some residents to remain indoors while officers respond to a barricaded subject, the city says. According to a statement posted to social media from the city, at 9:40 a.m. Friday, a heavy police presence was...
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Gary's St. Augustine’s Episcopal Church gets historic preservation grant
One of Gary's architectural landmarks will be able to make some upgrades. St. Augustine’s Episcopal Church is one of nine sites to get funding in the latest round of grants from the Stan Cox funds, according to Indiana Landmarks. The church was built in 1959. It was designed by...
4 Great Steakhouses in Illinois
If you happen to live in Illinois and you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time, you are in the right place because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Illinois that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them have extraordinary online reviews and are known for serving high quality food made with fresh ingredients. Here's what made it on the list.
napervillelocal.com
Free Cakes Up For Grabs At Nothing Bundt Cakes In Naperville
What’s better than cake? Free cake! Naperville residents can get a free cake if they are among the first customers to visit Nothing Bundt Cakes Thursday. The chain is celebrating its 25th anniversary by giving away a free miniature bundt cake to each of its first 250 customers on.
Rooftop Cinema Club Unveils New Line of Movies For Outdoor Screenings This Fall
Rooftop Cinema Club will continue to take movie-watching to new heights, with outdoor showings set to pan out throughout the fall amid Chicago's skyline. Since planting roots this spring in the Windy City, the Rooftop Cinema Club has been featuring classic films in an open-air cinema experience in Chicago's West Town neighborhood at The Emily Hotel.
Comments / 0