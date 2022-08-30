Read full article on original website
City Of Amarillo Labor Day Schedule
Logo for the City of Amarillo // Photo courtesy of the City of Amarillo. The City of Amarillo has set it’s Labor Day schedule. City Hall will be closed on Monday, and Amarillo City Transit will not be running. The Amarillo Public Library will be closed and the Labor...
Amarillo Community Market Continues Saturday, September 3rd
Looking for something to do on Saturday? The Amarillo Community market has you covered. The fun kicks off at 1000 South Polk Street at 8:30 am with the Opening Bell, and will run all the way until 12:30 pm. The Randall County Master Gardeners will be making a return appearance...
Asarco Shutting Down
It’s official… Asarco is shutting down its Amarillo plant. The official notice was sent of to the Texas Workforce Commission. A total of 57 employees will be laid off when the plant shuts its doors on October 28th. The parent company of Asarco, Grupo Mexico says the company...
Man Running Across The U.S. Not Expected To Live
A Portland man running across the U.S. to bring awareness to Covid impacted was hit by a truck outside Amarillo this week. Grady Lambert was making a 4-thousand-mile trip from Cannon Beach, Oregon to Hilton Head, South Carolina, when he was struck and critically injured just 10 miles east of Amarillo in Carson County.
Train Crash In Hereford
A train crash in Hereford, Tuesday injured one man. The crash happened at Highway 60 and road 2943 Just past Merrick Petfoods. Department of Public Safety officers Say the semi that Merrick was driving paid no attention to the train signals and did not stop. The driver of the truck...
ShopLifter tries To Run Over Man
Amarillo Police are searching for a man who tried to run over a store employee. Police say the suspect on August 19th stole several items from the Pride Home Center and when an employee ran out the store to confront him, the suspect tried to run the man over with his pickup truck.
Train and Semi Collide Outside of Canyon
Police are investigating a train crash from Wednesday when a semi was smashed into by a BNSF Freight. Canyon Police say at 3:23 P.M. they were called out to the crash between the truck and train at Brown Road and Highway 60. Police say the semi was pulling a low-slung...
Hartley County Wanted
Fifty-year-old David James Sandoval is wanted on aggravated assault felony charges in Hartley County. He’s described as a Hispanic male with brown hair and green eyes. If you have information about his whereabouts call Hartley County at 806-244-5544.
