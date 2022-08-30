Read full article on original website
1 ‘Yellowstone’ Newcomer Feels Like a ‘Fish Out of Water’ Even Though Taylor Sheridan Created Her Season 5 Character Just For Her
Lainey Wilson’s music has already been featured on the ‘Yellowstone’ soundtrack, now she will be a part of season 5.
‘Yellowstone’: Kelly Reilly Got Cold Feet About Beth’s Wedding Dress, But Taylor Sheridan Shot Down Her Alternative Idea
Kelly Reilly admits to having second thoughts about that slinky gold dress that Beth Dutton wore during her wedding in the ‘Yellowstone’ Season 4 finale.
Yellowstone’s Taylor Sheridan On Why ‘1883’ Was Only 1 Season: “On To The Next Peek Through The Window”
One and done… well, sorta. The Yellowstone prequel series 1883, our first chronological look at the Dutton family and how they made their way from Texas, to settle in the great state of Montana, was a visual masterpiece, with a phenomenal cast… and of course, a wonderful supplement for Yellowstone fans.
LOOK: Clint Eastwood’s Daughter Stuns in Rare Selfie
On Friday (August 19th), Clint Eastwood’s daughter Francesca took to her Instagram account to share a rare and absolutely stunning selfie. “What r u streaming,” the younger Eastwood declared in the post’s caption. The post features Clint Eastwood’s daughter as she poses for the snapshot. Eastwood...
Did Maria Shriver Go Under The Knife? Star Looks Nearly Unrecognizable In Latest Outing
Who's that girl? Over this past weekend, a makeup-free Maria Shriver stepped out in Santa Monica, Calif., looking a bit worse for wear.In the snaps, the star's face appeared somewhat altered, almost as if her skin was pulled back at the temples. She was clad in a lavender tee, black leggings and sneakers, with her hair in a half-up, half-down style.According to a report, she was in the area to check out the progress being made on her new home that's still in construction.While the journalist has been living a more low-key life, her and ex Arnold Schwarzenegger's son Patrick...
Is Sandra Bullock in a relationship? A look at the actresses' popular partners and blockbuster movies
Sandra Bullock is currently in a relationship with photographer Bryan Randall, who she has been dating since 2015. Bullock has been in quite a few relationships over the years before meeting Randall. She was married to Jesse James from 2005 until 2010. Before James, Bullock dated Don Padilla, Matthew McConaughey and Ryan Gosling. She also was linked to Troy Aikman in 1995 and then again in 2014. She was also linked to Captain America himself, Chris Evans in 2014.
The Truth About Trisha Yearwood And Robert Reynolds' Relationship
Food Network host of "Trisha's Southern Kitchen" Trisha Yearwood and husband Garth Brooks are bonafide Nashville royalty, and their love story is one of the country music scenes' most iconic. The couple officially became a pair in 2001 after they split from their respective partners (via Us Weekly). Before starting their romantic relationship, the stars were friends for years. Brooks helped Yearwood make a name for herself in music by introducing her to his producer and having her record background vocals for his "No Fences" album. Since then, they've enjoyed nearly two decades of marriage and lots of casseroles — the recipe Brooks always asks Yearwood to make.
‘I Dream of Jeannie’ star Barbara Eden says Elvis Presley wanted advice about having ‘a marriage in Hollywood’
Before she charmed her way into audiences’ hearts as a genie in "I Dreamed of Jeannie," Barbara Eden was working alongside The King. On Saturday, the actress participated in a panel at Christmas Con in Pasadena, California where she was asked about her 1960 film "Flaming Star," which featured Elvis Presley.
This ‘Gunsmoke’ Star Appeared in Over 100 TV Shows
While watching shows like Gunsmoke over the years, many actors have walked through the show at different times. There are some actors who built up quite prolific resumes in the medium of TV. Sure, a show like Gunsmoke has its set cast with James Arness, Amanda Blake, Milburn Stone, and in later seasons, Ken Curtis. Well, we have one actor who popped up in Dodge City and a lot of other places as well. In fact, Jack Kruschen appeared in more than 100 TV shows throughout his career.
‘Yellowstone’: Is Kayce Dutton Changing His Look for Season 5?
Yellowstone fans are clamoring for the debut of Season 5, which premieres on Sunday, November 13. However, many fans are wondering about the changes that lie ahead in the new season. Some fans are interested in the showdown brewing between Caroline Warner and Beth Dutton. Others want to see how...
'Yellowstone' reveals the first look at season 5: Watch it now
Music wasn’t the only thing on display during last night’s MTV Video Music Awards. During a commercial break, Paramount gave fans a fist look in to season 5 of ‘Yellowstone’ and it has everyone buzzing.
Here’s What John Wayne Considers His Worst Western
John Wayne passed away more than four decades ago. But, even today, his legacy is everlasting and his films continue to be a hallmark for movie buffs. More specifically though, John Wayne remains a literal symbol of the Western film drama. Before his death, he gave us iconic movies like True Grit, El Dorado, and The Shootist, among numerous others. Among his massive catalog of Western films though, John Wayne named one in particular as his worst ever, and that’s Cahill U.S. Marshall.
Yellowstone Creator Taylor Sheridan On Native Americans: “I Don’t Think There’s A More Misrepresented Group In American Cinema”
There’s one thing for certain about Taylor Sheridan’s writing, whether it’s in TV shows or movies, he wants to always shed light on Native Americans, and portray them correctly, when so much of American cinemaphotography has portrayed them in a negative light. From movies like Wind River,...
‘Yellowstone’ Bringing Back Controversial Character for Upcoming Season 5
Yellowstone is bringing back a controversial character for Season 5, according to a new report. The smash hit Paramount Network show is bringing back actor Q'orianka Kilcher in the role of hard-bitten attorney Angela Blue Thunder for Season 5, per Deadline. Kilcher, 32, last appeared in the role during Yellowstone's...
Diane Keaton, 76, Cozies Up To Her 2 Kids Dexter, 27, & Duke, 22, In Rare Family Photo
A family affair! Diane Keaton had quite the celebratory day in Hollywood and made it even more special by having her kids by her side! The Oscar winner, 76, cemented her name in Tinseltown history, literally, by imprinting her hands and feet at Grauman’s Chinese Theatre alongside daughter Dexter, 27, and son Duke, 22, on Thursday, August 11. Rocking her signature fashion featuring pants, blazer and an oversized hat, Diane was all smiles during the public ceremony taking place on Hollywood Boulevard.
Nicole Kidman Is Ripped! Keith Urban’s Wife Flexes in New Photoshoot [Pictures]
Nicole Kidman is officially fitness goals. The Oscar-winning actress, who is married to country superstar Keith Urban, revealed photos from an edgy new photoshoot for Perfect magazine in which she flexes her impressive muscles. In a cover photo the magazine shared on social media, Kidman stands straight in front of...
A lackluster horror hit that favors gore over scares haunts the streaming Top 5
Plenty of horror movies have successfully balanced blood, guts, and gore with genuine frights and atmosphere, but it’s often too easy to lean into the former at the expense of the latter, something 2022’s Ghost Ship knows all too well. Ironically, the original screenplay was penned as a...
Chevy Chase May Be the Most Disliked Actor In Hollywood
Chevy Chase's reputation did not materialize out of thin air. Plenty of legendary stories give us insight into why he's among the most disliked actors in Hollywood.
John Denver Cut His Marital Bed in Half With a Chainsaw During His Divorce From His 1st Wife
'Annie's Song' is considered one of the most romantic songs of all time, but John Denver and his first wife's marriage ended very badly.
Here’s What’s Coming to Netflix in September 2022
August is flying by, and a new month approaching means new shows and movies coming to our favorite streaming services. Here’s what you have to look forward to on Netflix in September. The streaming site is kicking off the month with “Collateral,” the 2004 film starring Tom Cruise, Jamie...
