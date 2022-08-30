Broadview Heights moves forward with design of new fire station, holds back on construction plans

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in OhioIsla ChiuParma, OH
Looking for Great Bubble Tea in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Westlake, OhioIsla ChiuWestlake, OH
Walmart & Dollar General Overcharged Their Customers And Was FinedBryan DijkhuizenEuclid, OH
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Outdoor Summer Pop-Up Shop and Free Backpack with School Supplies Comes to Bedford, OHBrown on ClevelandBedford, OH
Related
Parma Heights completing one Greenbrier Commons project, eyeing NEO Soccer Facility demolition
PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Minor and major projects are planned at Parma Heights’ Greenbrier Commons. Falling into the former category is a current effort by city workers at the front entrance of the community center. “This was something the service department brought to my attention,” Mayor Marie Gallo said....
Cleveland City Council members knock on residents’ doors to address concerns, offer more community engagement
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland Councilman Kevin Conwell walked the neighborhoods of his East Side ward, talking with residents, listening to their victories and complaints and working to fix their concerns. There is the crumbling, condemned house on East 117th Street and Temblett Avenue, where students from Stephanie Tubbs Jones...
cleveland19.com
Valley View Bridge changes: Lane shifts upcoming for I-480 drivers
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A significant traffic change that will soon take effect on I-480 will impact drivers who regularly cross the Valley View Bridge. The changes will begin on Sept. 9, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation, with westbound traffic being transitioned back to the original westbound span of the bridge.
cleveland19.com
Some Elyria residents scared for their safety as Amtrak station goes dark
LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Elyria resident Earl Gregory reached out to the 19 News Troubleshooter Team, because the lights at the Amtrak station have been out since June. “People just can’t find their way up here from the parking lot, “said Gregory “I saw a guy fall the other night”.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Auto-shop warehouse collapses during overnight fire on Cleveland’s West Side
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Authorities are trying to determine the cause of a fire that destroyed an auto shop warehouse Friday morning on the city’s West Side. The fire happened before 5 a.m. at Clark Auto Machine Shop on West 46th Street and Clark Avenue. On the scene, there were 13 fire companies, and it took 50 firefighters to extinguish the fire, according to a post on the city fire department’s Twitter account.
Jeff Heigl’s deft hands bring bright new look to St. Adalbert’s Church in Berea: Around The Town
BEREA, Ohio -- After decades, the brick facing on columns enhancing the front entrance to St. Adalbert Catholic Church, 66 Adalbert St. in Berea, had begun to deteriorate. “The brick began falling off and cracking,” said church facilities manager Jeff Heigl. His solution was to use manmade stone to...
Raising Cane's Set to Open in Avon This Year, Seven Hills in 2023
Raising Cane's is coming to your city, probably
Meet the Bay Village native whose new job is to grow Cleveland’s population
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Sara Greicius left Cleveland in 2011 for college, then moved to New York City after graduation. Now she’s back in Northeast Ohio and working to convince others to follow her lead.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Restoring Sidaway Bridge would not be worth the cost
I read with interest Steven Litt’s article on the Sidaway Bridge, although I disagree with pouring more money - public or private - into this project (”Advocates seek landmark status for Cleveland’s historic Sidaway Bridge as a prelude to restoration,” Aug. 29). Mr. Litt correctly states that the bridge was built to connect the Hungarian (and Slovak) neighborhoods then living around Kinsman Road and East 79th Street with the Polish “Hyacinth”neighborhood -- named after the now-closed Catholic church by that name near Francis Avenue and East 61st Street. This was not done for ethnic reasons, but to enable workers to mutually connect to factories on either side of the bridge.
Maltz Museum seeks your help in testing new AI version of Rev. Otis Moss Jr.: Press Run
BEACHWOOD, Ohio -- The public is invited to become beta testers for the newest addition to the Maltz Museum’s permanent collection. Using state-of-the-art technology, the museum has partnered with StoryFile to capture the life story of Cleveland icon and civil rights activist the Rev. Dr. Otis Moss Jr. as an Interactive Conversational Biography.
Akron to begin installing ‘enhanced’ water meters for all customers: What this means for you and the changes to expect
AKRON, Ohio — Akron has revealed details of a new program “to modernize the entire customer service experience for water utility customers” -- which also includes installing enhanced water meters for every customer. “This upgrade will provide City of Akron water customers with an enhanced water meter...
CHN Housing Partners offering assistance to low-income residents needing help with their summer energy bills
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Low-income residents still have time to apply for help with their summer energy bills through the CHN Housing Partners. The Home Energy Assistance Program Summer Crisis Program ends Sept. 30. CHN runs the program locally under a contract with state of Ohio. Applicants through CHN must be Cuyahoga County residents. Close to 2,000 families were helped last year through CHN.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
VIDEO: Ohio auto parts store on fire, collapses
FOX 8 Video shows a Cleveland auto parts store on fire and collapsing.
Westlake home offers stunning outdoor space for under $1.6M: House of the Week
WESTLAKE, Ohio -- Nestled on a quiet cul de sac, the brick and half-timbered home at 1390 Glenbrook Lane is oozing with curb appeal. But it’s what’s behind the house that truly dazzles. Sitting on the edge of a ravine and surrounded by trees, the home boasts multiple decks and an expansive pool deck offering plenty of opportunities for both fun and relaxation.
cleveland19.com
Winking Lizard Tavern employees remember former co-worker
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The murder of a Bedford man continues to shatter the hearts of those he loved--including his coworkers. “Everybody I think collectively is just very heartbroken that he’s not with us anymore,” said Jennifer Sivec, the director of learning and development at the company. Employees at...
Broadview Heights purchases close to 45 acres near I-77 at Ohio 82
BROADVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio -- The city has purchased a vacant lot measuring about 44½ acres near the Interstate77-Ohio 82 interchange, with plans to develop part of the property -- plus two additional lots under different ownership -- and preserve the rest. The three contiguous lots are at the northwest...
Car crashes into Solon business
A scary scene at a CVS in Solon when a car drove right into the building.
Cuyahoga County, much of Northeast Ohio improve to medium COVID-19 spread: CDC map for Sept. 1
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cuyahoga County and most of Northeast Ohio improved to yellow, or designated as having medium COVID-19 transmission, on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. Cuyahoga and Lorain counties had been red, for high COVID-19 transmission, since late July. This week, Ashtabula County...
Pitch made to put Cleveland Glenville’s 100-year-old Cory United Methodist Church on National Registry of Historic Places
CLEVELAND, Ohio - The Cory United Methodist Church, which has served the Glenville community for 100 years and has had its share of history making moments, could be on its way to earning a listing on the National Register of Historic Places. Cory received unanimous approval last week from the...
Here’s a (street) sign that school is back in session in Berea
BEREA, Ohio -- A Berea man, 21, and a Wooster man, 18, were arrested at about 2:30 a.m. Aug. 27 after they were caught carrying stolen street signs on West Bagley Road. Police on patrol spotted the men. The older man was carrying a West Bagley sign and the younger man was holding a Daisy Avenue sign.
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
82K+
Followers
79K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0