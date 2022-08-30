ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Another Famous Athlete Will Go To Moscow For Brittney Griner & Former Gov. Bill Richardson Updates Chris Cuomo On Situation

By Maureen Meehan
 3 days ago
Guest
3d ago

Now that the U S government, Celebrities, Basketball player and Boxer have failed. Let's send the Easter bunny or Santa clause over to try and interfere in this 😆 🤣 😂

Awilda Torres
3d ago

Why these so call celebrities don't do something for the kids in their neighborhood and waste their time defending someone who broke the laws in another country

The Bills. ❤️
3d ago

while you're there, can you please take LeBron Colin Kaepernick and Whoopi Goldberg with you

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

You may not hear much more about a Brittney Griner prisoner swap and there's a good reason why

Brittney Griner needs to be freed from her Russian prison as soon as possible. Russian authorities sentenced the Phoenix Mercury star to 9 years in prison for what they called “drug possession and smuggling.” Authorities arrested Griner at the airport back in February after they found less than a gram of cannabis oil on her person upon arrival in the country. She’s been in jail ever since.
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

U.S. Marine Reveals What Brittney Griner's Prison Life Is Like

Trevor Reed, a U.S. Marine veteran released from Russian detention in April, said Brittney Griner is likely facing "terrible" conditions. In a CBS Mornings interview Tuesday, Reed described his experience in Russian custody as "really bad." "The cells there are extremely dirty," Reed said. "Food there is really bad. A...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

'This hurts': Justin Bieber and Mia Farrow lead Hollywood stars reacting in outrage to Brittney Griner's 9-year prison sentence for bringing cannabis vape pen through airport

Hollywood stars reacted with outrage on Thursday as it was revealed Brittney Griner has been sentenced to nine years in Russian prison for bringing a marijuana pen into the country in February. Justin Bieber, Mia Farrow, and Andy Cohen were among the celebrities expressing their displeasure in various social media...
CELEBRITIES
TheDailyBeast

Team Putin Airs Insane Offer to ‘Help’ America and ‘Save’ Trump

It has been a difficult week for the Kremlin. For one, a devastating attack on a Russian air base in occupied Crimea had government officials and state media outlets scrambling to convince citizens that Ukrainian forces weren’t responsible for the explosions that rocked the Saki air base, as an exodus of frightened tourists clogged the Crimean bridge and other roadways that connect the occupied peninsula to the Russian mainland.
POTUS
AFP

Gorbachev and Reagan: a friendship that ended the Cold War

Mikhail Gorbachev stepped onto a Washington street and began shaking hands to cheers and applause in 1990 -- a bit of unaccustomed political showmanship worthy of his friend Ronald Reagan. Then he just got out of his limousine and began shaking hands," she recalled.
POTUS
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

