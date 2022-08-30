Another Famous Athlete Will Go To Moscow For Brittney Griner & Former Gov. Bill Richardson Updates Chris Cuomo On Situation

Read full article on original website
3d ago
Now that the U S government, Celebrities, Basketball player and Boxer have failed. Let's send the Easter bunny or Santa clause over to try and interfere in this 😆 🤣 😂
Awilda Torres
3d ago
Why these so call celebrities don't do something for the kids in their neighborhood and waste their time defending someone who broke the laws in another country
The Bills. ❤️
3d ago
while you're there, can you please take LeBron Colin Kaepernick and Whoopi Goldberg with you
Kamala Harris Lands Herself In Hot Water Over Her Stance On Brittney Griner's Sentencing
On February 17, WBNA star Brittney Griner was detained in Russia for carrying cannabis oil, sparking a national conversation and initiative to bring the Phoenix Mercury center back home. In March, Griner's wife, Cherelle Griner, spoke out via Instagram about the pain she was experiencing due to Brittney's uncertain situation...
Former U.S. Ambassador Predicts Brittney Griner Will Return Home In Two-For-Two Prisoner Swap
Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Bill Richardson predicts U.S. citizens Paul Whelan and Brittney Griner, who are both imprisoned in Russia, will be released in a two-for-two prisoner swap. The Hill reports that Richardson made the comments on Griner’s release on ABC‘s This Week. “I’m optimistic. I think...
You may not hear much more about a Brittney Griner prisoner swap and there's a good reason why
Brittney Griner needs to be freed from her Russian prison as soon as possible. Russian authorities sentenced the Phoenix Mercury star to 9 years in prison for what they called “drug possession and smuggling.” Authorities arrested Griner at the airport back in February after they found less than a gram of cannabis oil on her person upon arrival in the country. She’s been in jail ever since.
U.S. Marine Reveals What Brittney Griner's Prison Life Is Like
Trevor Reed, a U.S. Marine veteran released from Russian detention in April, said Brittney Griner is likely facing "terrible" conditions. In a CBS Mornings interview Tuesday, Reed described his experience in Russian custody as "really bad." "The cells there are extremely dirty," Reed said. "Food there is really bad. A...
'This hurts': Justin Bieber and Mia Farrow lead Hollywood stars reacting in outrage to Brittney Griner's 9-year prison sentence for bringing cannabis vape pen through airport
Hollywood stars reacted with outrage on Thursday as it was revealed Brittney Griner has been sentenced to nine years in Russian prison for bringing a marijuana pen into the country in February. Justin Bieber, Mia Farrow, and Andy Cohen were among the celebrities expressing their displeasure in various social media...
Russia To America: Keep It Cool And We'll Talk Prisoner Exchange, If Not Brittney Griner Stays In The Penal Colony
The Kremlin said Friday that it is now open to talking about a possible prisoner exchange involving Brittney Griner, although Russian diplomats are warning - scolding might be a better word - that Washington had better keep a lid on...or else. Following Griner's conviction and draconian sentencing to 9 years...
Filthy Cells, Rotting Food In Russian Prison: Trevor Reed On What Brittney Griner And Paul Whelan Are Experiencing
U.S. Marine veteran Trevor Reed said the conditions Brittney Griner and former Marine Paul Whelan are being kept in are most likely "terrible" based on his own experience. He said his time in Russian detainment was really bad. "The cells there are, you know, extremely dirty," he told "CBS Mornings"...
Team Putin Airs Insane Offer to ‘Help’ America and ‘Save’ Trump
It has been a difficult week for the Kremlin. For one, a devastating attack on a Russian air base in occupied Crimea had government officials and state media outlets scrambling to convince citizens that Ukrainian forces weren’t responsible for the explosions that rocked the Saki air base, as an exodus of frightened tourists clogged the Crimean bridge and other roadways that connect the occupied peninsula to the Russian mainland.
Fact check: Altered image of Donald Trump at golf tournament adds fat, wrinkles
A photo of Donald Trump at a golf tournament has been digitally altered to add extra fat and wrinkles to his face.
Pompeo: Karine Jean-Pierre's border claim 'was nothing short of a lie'
Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo slammed the Biden administration on "The Faulkner Focus" Tuesday for lying to the American people about what's occurring at the southern border. MIKE POMPEO: They most certainly know what's going on. The statement from the White House podium yesterday was nothing short of a...
Gorbachev and Reagan: a friendship that ended the Cold War
Mikhail Gorbachev stepped onto a Washington street and began shaking hands to cheers and applause in 1990 -- a bit of unaccustomed political showmanship worthy of his friend Ronald Reagan. Then he just got out of his limousine and began shaking hands," she recalled.
Russia sentences Griner to 9 years in prison, White House calls for her release
KHIMKI, Russia, Aug 4 (Reuters) - A Russian court sentenced U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner to nine years in prison on Thursday after finding her guilty of deliberately bringing cannabis-infused vape cartridges into Russia, a ruling that U.S. President Joe Biden called "unacceptable."
'MAGA forces' determined to 'take country backwards,' Biden says in speech from Philadelphia
Biden warned "equality and democracy are under assault," singling out Donald Trump by name and his supporters who have denied 2020 election results.
