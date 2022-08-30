ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Man accused of shooting while on probation found guilty, faces life in prison

By Summer Poole
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 3 days ago

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — A man who was accused of shooting a gas station clerk while out on probation for murder in 2013, was found guilty of two charges and is now facing life in prison without the possibility of parole, according to the Mobile District Attorney’s Office.

Reginald Belvins was found guilty of first-degree robbery and second-degree assault on Monday, Aug. 29. Due to being found guilty of these two charges and previous convictions, Belvins is facing life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Victim of shooting on Spring Hill Ave Sunday identified

Belvin was previously sentenced to three years for murder and, at the time that he shot the gas station clerk, he was out on probation. WKRG News 5 talked to the murder victim’s sister, Kelly Poole , back in 2020 when Belvin shot the clerk.

“It’s very sad that our society is like this where we have these repeat violent offenders that are being released,” said Poole. “And having the opportunity to continually commit these crimes. This would be the third time that he shot somebody.”

Belvin’s sentencing date has not been announced.

