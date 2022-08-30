ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colerain Township, OH

WKRC

Woman accused of hitting man with minivan, killing innocent bystander arraigned

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A Cincinnati woman is being held on a $500,000 bond after allegedly running down two men in a Kroger parking lot, killing one of them. It happened Wednesday night. An innocent bystander was killed. It's a story full of heartbreak and irony all the way around. The man killed was not even the alleged target, and he ran a nonprofit aimed at driver safety.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Video: Man wanted in Northern Kentucky for 'inappropriate contact'

COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) - Police release surveillance video hoping to identify a man wanted for "inappropriate contact" in Covington. Police say the man wearing the white shirt and blue jogging pants with white stripes down the side is a person of interest in an investigation. He's touched or smacked at least one person's buttocks before running off.
COVINGTON, KY
WKRC

NKY neighborhood hit by wave of break-ins as thieves hit 18 cars

ELSMERE, Ky. (WKRC) - A Northern Kentucky community is angry and taking inventory after a string of car break-ins. Thieves hit 18 victims and counting, as more people are just realizing they were targeted. And these thieves may not realize how important some of these items were to people. Certainly,...
ELSMERE, KY
WKRC

"My son was left for dead:" Mother desperately searches for answers in West End hit & run

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A mother is desperately searching for answers more than a month after her son was left for dead. Billy Johnson was seriously hurt after a hit-and-run in the West End during the weekend of Cincinnati Music Fest. He doesn’t remember anything from that night. He's had multiple surgeries since and is now in between the hospital and nursing home, left to wonder why this happened to him.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Indiana police officer Seara Burton to be taken off life support

RICHMOND, Ind. (WKRC) - An Indiana police officer, who was shot in the line of duty on August 10, was reportedly taken off life support on Thursday, according to the Richmond Police Department. Officer Seara Burton was conducting a traffic stop that day. After a K9 officer alerted to potential...
RICHMOND, IN
WKRC

Huge crowds expected for 2022 Riverfest

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Happening Sunday, Riverfest returns to both sides of the Ohio river. That also includes the Western & Southern/WEBN Fireworks. Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to be in attendance Sunday. The show has come a long way from that first summer blowout in 1977 and it...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Honor walk held for Officer Seara Burton at Miami Valley Hospital

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - Dozens lined the hallways of Miami Valley Hospital for Officer Seara Burton, as she was taken from the ICU to the operating room for organ donation, on Thursday. It was a hero's goodbye for the young officer. “There was a large outpouring of officers and family,...
DAYTON, OH
WKRC

1 dead after crash on I-275

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - One person is dead after a crash on I-275 Wednesday. The crash happened in the eastbound lanes near I-74. The person's identity hasn't been released. It's not known what caused the crash or if anyone else is involved. I-275 east in the area was closed...
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, OH
WKRC

Cincinnati Animal CARE holds Name Your Price Adoption event

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - This Labor Day weekend, you can name your own adoption fee and bring home a pet that's at least six months old. Cincinnati Animal Care said it took in nearly 500 animals in August alone and is out of space. Cincinnati Animal CARE is holding the adoption...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Five county police chase ends on I-75 in Sharonville

SHARONVILLE, Ohio (WKRC) - A police chase came to an end on I-75 in Sharonville early Friday morning. The chase began in Henry County, Kentucky, which is about 70 miles south of where it ended. It began as a report of a stolen vehicle out of Carroll County. A KSP...
SHARONVILLE, OH
WKRC

Man accused of threatening juvenile court judge and magistrate

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local man is accused of threatening a juvenile court judge and a juvenile court magistrate over a court decision that did not go his way. Shawn Weems was arraigned on aggravated menacing and intimidation charges. According to a detective who spoke in court, there were multiple...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Retirement facility employee accused of raping 90-year-old victim

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - An employee at a retirement community answered to a rape charge in court Friday. Peris Ross pleaded not guilty. Ross is accused of sexual conduct with the alleged 90-year-old victim on July 30. His attorney said the nurse's aide worked at the Oakley facility for eight or...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Lockland Schools close due to 'threat of violence'

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Lockland Schools will be closed on Thursday due to a threat of violence made against the school on social media. The school district made the announcement on Facebook around midnight. Police are investigating the matter. "Based on the preliminary information that we now have, we made the...
LOCKLAND, OH
WKRC

Want to meet all 4 hippos at the Cincinnati Zoo? Here's your chance:

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Cincinnati Zoo is offering a lucky winner the chance to meet the whole family of Hippo Cove. The Ultimate Hippo Getaway includes a behind-the-scenes meet and greet with Fiona. Bibi, Tucker and baby Fritz for five people, a two-night stay at the Graduate Hotel, a $50 gift card to Fiona’s Bar & Grill at the hotel and a $500 Visa gift card.
CINCINNATI, OH

