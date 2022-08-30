Read full article on original website
Deputies seize $750K worth of fentanyl and guns, arrest 3 in Middletown raid
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKRC) - Butler County deputies say a raid has gotten $750,000 worth of fentanyl and guns off the streets. Three people were arrested after a search warrant at a home on Cribbs Avenue in Middletown. Investigators arrested Mainer Feliz of Middletown and a man from New Jersey and...
Woman accused of hitting man with minivan, killing innocent bystander arraigned
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A Cincinnati woman is being held on a $500,000 bond after allegedly running down two men in a Kroger parking lot, killing one of them. It happened Wednesday night. An innocent bystander was killed. It's a story full of heartbreak and irony all the way around. The man killed was not even the alleged target, and he ran a nonprofit aimed at driver safety.
Video: Man wanted in Northern Kentucky for 'inappropriate contact'
COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) - Police release surveillance video hoping to identify a man wanted for "inappropriate contact" in Covington. Police say the man wearing the white shirt and blue jogging pants with white stripes down the side is a person of interest in an investigation. He's touched or smacked at least one person's buttocks before running off.
NKY neighborhood hit by wave of break-ins as thieves hit 18 cars
ELSMERE, Ky. (WKRC) - A Northern Kentucky community is angry and taking inventory after a string of car break-ins. Thieves hit 18 victims and counting, as more people are just realizing they were targeted. And these thieves may not realize how important some of these items were to people. Certainly,...
Clermont Co. man faces involuntary manslaughter, other charges in missing man case
COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) - A Clermont County grand jury indicted a man Thursday on involuntary manslaughter, gross abuse of a corpse and other charges in the case of a man missing for nearly nine months. Zachary Scott is already serving a 200-day sentence for lying to investigators. Roger "Shane" Bruce...
SWAT responds to home where Brown Co. man barricades self, harms son
BROWN COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - A man was arrested on Wednesday morning after a SWAT team was called to a home in Georgetown. Police responded to a call about a suicidal, barricaded person on White Oak Valley. A SWAT team and negotiators were called to the scene. Police say that...
Terror Town to open for the Halloween season in Clermont County
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) – Terror Town is opening up its 2022 season on September 2. The immersive attraction is located near Williamsburg. It is set as a town in the 19th century with different horror-themed shops for vendors. It also has a haunted trail in the back. Owners...
"My son was left for dead:" Mother desperately searches for answers in West End hit & run
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A mother is desperately searching for answers more than a month after her son was left for dead. Billy Johnson was seriously hurt after a hit-and-run in the West End during the weekend of Cincinnati Music Fest. He doesn’t remember anything from that night. He's had multiple surgeries since and is now in between the hospital and nursing home, left to wonder why this happened to him.
Indiana police officer Seara Burton to be taken off life support
RICHMOND, Ind. (WKRC) - An Indiana police officer, who was shot in the line of duty on August 10, was reportedly taken off life support on Thursday, according to the Richmond Police Department. Officer Seara Burton was conducting a traffic stop that day. After a K9 officer alerted to potential...
Huge crowds expected for 2022 Riverfest
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Happening Sunday, Riverfest returns to both sides of the Ohio river. That also includes the Western & Southern/WEBN Fireworks. Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to be in attendance Sunday. The show has come a long way from that first summer blowout in 1977 and it...
Honor walk held for Officer Seara Burton at Miami Valley Hospital
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - Dozens lined the hallways of Miami Valley Hospital for Officer Seara Burton, as she was taken from the ICU to the operating room for organ donation, on Thursday. It was a hero's goodbye for the young officer. “There was a large outpouring of officers and family,...
1 dead after crash on I-275
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - One person is dead after a crash on I-275 Wednesday. The crash happened in the eastbound lanes near I-74. The person's identity hasn't been released. It's not known what caused the crash or if anyone else is involved. I-275 east in the area was closed...
Cincinnati Animal CARE holds Name Your Price Adoption event
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - This Labor Day weekend, you can name your own adoption fee and bring home a pet that's at least six months old. Cincinnati Animal Care said it took in nearly 500 animals in August alone and is out of space. Cincinnati Animal CARE is holding the adoption...
Five county police chase ends on I-75 in Sharonville
SHARONVILLE, Ohio (WKRC) - A police chase came to an end on I-75 in Sharonville early Friday morning. The chase began in Henry County, Kentucky, which is about 70 miles south of where it ended. It began as a report of a stolen vehicle out of Carroll County. A KSP...
Turpin student accused of threatening to blow up school bus, shoot students
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A Turpin High School student is locked up after allegedly making threats involving a bomb and a gun on the school bus. Amdebrehn Malede, 18, pleaded not guilty to an inducing panic charge Friday. Malede is accused of making comments about a bomb and blowing up the...
Man accused of threatening juvenile court judge and magistrate
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local man is accused of threatening a juvenile court judge and a juvenile court magistrate over a court decision that did not go his way. Shawn Weems was arraigned on aggravated menacing and intimidation charges. According to a detective who spoke in court, there were multiple...
Retirement facility employee accused of raping 90-year-old victim
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - An employee at a retirement community answered to a rape charge in court Friday. Peris Ross pleaded not guilty. Ross is accused of sexual conduct with the alleged 90-year-old victim on July 30. His attorney said the nurse's aide worked at the Oakley facility for eight or...
Lockland Schools close due to 'threat of violence'
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Lockland Schools will be closed on Thursday due to a threat of violence made against the school on social media. The school district made the announcement on Facebook around midnight. Police are investigating the matter. "Based on the preliminary information that we now have, we made the...
Local mother with heart failure given gift of life through cutting-edge technology
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A breakthrough in heart care that keeps the heart pumping from outside the body is helping to keep a local mother alive. Her name is Kierra Hodge, and her daughter, Kaydence, is now almost two years old. Both her heart and her kidneys are failing. Local 12...
Want to meet all 4 hippos at the Cincinnati Zoo? Here's your chance:
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Cincinnati Zoo is offering a lucky winner the chance to meet the whole family of Hippo Cove. The Ultimate Hippo Getaway includes a behind-the-scenes meet and greet with Fiona. Bibi, Tucker and baby Fritz for five people, a two-night stay at the Graduate Hotel, a $50 gift card to Fiona’s Bar & Grill at the hotel and a $500 Visa gift card.
