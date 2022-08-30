WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Summer may be winding down, but water safety is a priority year-round. For the past two weeks, the UNCW/D.C. Virgo Learn to Swim Pilot program has been giving 36 D.C. Virgo students between the ages of five and 13 free swim lessons. The program started in 2020 and Thursday marked the end of the third year of the lessons.

