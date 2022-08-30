Read full article on original website
WWAY NewsChannel 3
The North Carolina Department of Public Instruction releases academic report
LELAND, NC (WWAY) – The North Carolina Department of Public Instruction has released its academic report following a third year of pandemic impact, with signs of improvement. According to state education leaders, the report shows performance is improving but remains below pre-pandemic levels, and stressed the results were expected...
whqr.org
CFCC marine tech students speak out after high-profile resignations hamper program
Since the fallout of the resignations of Cape Fear Community College’s Captain Robert Daniels and boatswain and scientific support technician William Davis, marine technology students are asking the college what specifically prompted Daniels and Davis to resign. Robert Daniels and William Davis reportedly resigned last week because of changes...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
UNCW swim and dive teams teaching ‘vital, lifesaving’ skills to D.C. Virgo students
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Summer may be winding down, but water safety is a priority year-round. For the past two weeks, the UNCW/D.C. Virgo Learn to Swim Pilot program has been giving 36 D.C. Virgo students between the ages of five and 13 free swim lessons. The program started in 2020 and Thursday marked the end of the third year of the lessons.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
$5K essay contest eligible to NHC highschool students
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — All students enrolled in New Hanover County public high schools are eligible to enter an essay contest where at least $5,000 in prize money will be awarded to the winner(s). The New Hanover County Community Remembrance Project (EJI) is sponsoring an essay contest for all...
Education leaders to release performance grades for schools across North Carolina
CHARLOTTE — State Department of Public Instruction leaders will announce on Thursday which public schools are considered low performing. Education reporter Jonathan Lowe asked officials how the pandemic played a role and Charlotte-Mecklenburg School’s plan to address the report. The letter grades are from last school year. The...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Coastal Horizons CEO accuses commissioner of offering $50M from hospital sale for silence
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — State prosecutors are looking into a possible offer a New Hanover County Commissioner made using money from the sale of New Hanover Regional Medical Center to a non-profit in Wilmington to stay quiet. It all started over who would manage the new substance abuse treatment...
WECT
Bladen Co. businesses to be added to Rural RISE NC project
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Secretary of State’s Office announced Sept. 2 that Bladen County businesses are being added to the Rural RISE NC project. Per the announcement, being added to the initiative will give business creators in Bladen County free and low-cost resources such as:. A checklist...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Governor Cooper presents Coach K. with award for his impact in NC
RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — Today, Governor Roy Cooper presented Coach Mike Krzyzewski with the Order of the Long Leaf Pine, the State’s Highest Honorary Society, for his significant impact on the State of North Carolina during his tenure as Men’s Basketball Coach at Duke University and in for his significant work in communities across North Carolina.
CDC: North Carolina worst in nation for COVID-19 booster shots
RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTW) — North Carolina ranks as the worst state in the nation for its rate of fully vaccinated residents who have also received a booster dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. About 28.7% of North Carolina’s population that are already vaccinated has received […]
Charlotte Stories
NC Governor Announces $206 Million In Internet Grants Across the State
North Carolina state officials have just announced the largest round of tech grants our state has ever seen to help over 85,000 residents across 69 counties connect to high-speed internet. The $206 million of Growing Rural Economies with Access to Technology (GREAT) grants are in addition to the previously announced...
WECT
Amidst complaints and an investigation, N.C. based solar provider says another company is to blame for shortfalls
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Solar energy is having its moment in the sun as more people are making the switch to alternative energy sources. But as with many emerging technologies, more companies are capitalizing on the product. As the industry becomes crowded, some companies are facing backlash from customers. North...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington Housing Authority receives $2M grant to address mold problem
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington residents impacted by a mold problem may return to their homes sooner rather than later thanks to a multi-million dollar grant. Tyrone Garrett, executive director of the Wilmington Housing Authority, says the WHA received a $2-million grant for public housing restoration from the state level.
nsjonline.com
NC Superintendent has proposal to fix principal pay issue
RALEIGH — North Carolina State Superintendent Catherine Truitt announced a plan to address concerns about the pay for public school principals that may have been reduced because of an updated provision in the 2022 state budget. Per the provision, beginning Jan. 1, 2023, principals’ pay would be based on...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Up to $10M in grants available from New Hanover County Endowment
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Endowment shared the criteria for the “Cape Fear Opportunities and Needs Grants” on Tuesday evening. The grants are intended to address needs and challenges in the community pertaining to health, education, safety, and economic opportunity. Leaders of...
2 North Carolina river sites fail final fecal bacteria test of the summer
Two North Carolina sites on the Upper Neuse River had levels of fecal bacteria so high that they failed the final Swim Guide test of the summer.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Scientists at NC State are studying ‘ghost forests’. Here’s how you can help.
RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) –Have you ever been driving down towards near the North Carolina coast and spotted a large group of barkless, limbless and leafless trees and wondered what those are?. N.C. State researchers have been studying these “ghost forests” for over a decade. The marsh and...
WXII 12
Student stabbed to death, another injured at high school in North Carolina
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — A student was killed Thursday and another injured at a high school in North Carolina. Click the video player above to watch the latest headlines from WXII 12 News. Police said the stabbing occurred around 7 a.m. at Northside High School in Jacksonville. They also said...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
The 5th Quarter September 2, 2022
LELAND, N.C. (WWAY) – Week 3 has come and gone. We had almost every local team in action this week. Check out the highlights below.
WITN
White Oak High School will have remote learning day Friday due to ‘possible threat’
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - White Oak High School in Jacksonville has announced it is shifting to remote learning for Friday, Sept. 2nd due to a possible threat at the school. Brent Anderson, Onslow County Schools chief communications officer, says the school system got word late Thursday afternoon from the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office of a possible threat Friday at White Oak High.
Raleigh News & Observer
When can North Carolina borrowers actually expect to receive student loan forgiveness?
Qualified borrowers across the country, including those residing in North Carolina, are now waiting to determine when the Biden administration’s student loan forgiveness initiative will be reflected in their accounts. In the plan, President Biden promised up to $10,000 in forgiveness for federal student loan borrowers and up to...
