Wilmington, NC

WWAY NewsChannel 3

The North Carolina Department of Public Instruction releases academic report

LELAND, NC (WWAY) – The North Carolina Department of Public Instruction has released its academic report following a third year of pandemic impact, with signs of improvement. According to state education leaders, the report shows performance is improving but remains below pre-pandemic levels, and stressed the results were expected...
WWAY NewsChannel 3

$5K essay contest eligible to NHC highschool students

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — All students enrolled in New Hanover County public high schools are eligible to enter an essay contest where at least $5,000 in prize money will be awarded to the winner(s). The New Hanover County Community Remembrance Project (EJI) is sponsoring an essay contest for all...
WECT

Bladen Co. businesses to be added to Rural RISE NC project

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Secretary of State’s Office announced Sept. 2 that Bladen County businesses are being added to the Rural RISE NC project. Per the announcement, being added to the initiative will give business creators in Bladen County free and low-cost resources such as:. A checklist...
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Governor Cooper presents Coach K. with award for his impact in NC

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — Today, Governor Roy Cooper presented Coach Mike Krzyzewski with the Order of the Long Leaf Pine, the State’s Highest Honorary Society, for his significant impact on the State of North Carolina during his tenure as Men’s Basketball Coach at Duke University and in for his significant work in communities across North Carolina.
#Degree Programs#Health And Human Services#Adn#Rn#Nursingprocess Org#Nclex
WBTW News13

CDC: North Carolina worst in nation for COVID-19 booster shots

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTW) — North Carolina ranks as the worst state in the nation for its rate of fully vaccinated residents who have also received a booster dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. About 28.7% of North Carolina’s population that are already vaccinated has received […]
Charlotte Stories

NC Governor Announces $206 Million In Internet Grants Across the State

North Carolina state officials have just announced the largest round of tech grants our state has ever seen to help over 85,000 residents across 69 counties connect to high-speed internet. The $206 million of Growing Rural Economies with Access to Technology (GREAT) grants are in addition to the previously announced...
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington Housing Authority receives $2M grant to address mold problem

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington residents impacted by a mold problem may return to their homes sooner rather than later thanks to a multi-million dollar grant. Tyrone Garrett, executive director of the Wilmington Housing Authority, says the WHA received a $2-million grant for public housing restoration from the state level.
nsjonline.com

NC Superintendent has proposal to fix principal pay issue

RALEIGH — North Carolina State Superintendent Catherine Truitt announced a plan to address concerns about the pay for public school principals that may have been reduced because of an updated provision in the 2022 state budget. Per the provision, beginning Jan. 1, 2023, principals’ pay would be based on...
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Up to $10M in grants available from New Hanover County Endowment

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Endowment shared the criteria for the “Cape Fear Opportunities and Needs Grants” on Tuesday evening. The grants are intended to address needs and challenges in the community pertaining to health, education, safety, and economic opportunity. Leaders of...
WWAY NewsChannel 3

The 5th Quarter September 2, 2022

LELAND, N.C. (WWAY) – Week 3 has come and gone. We had almost every local team in action this week. Check out the highlights below.
WITN

White Oak High School will have remote learning day Friday due to ‘possible threat’

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - White Oak High School in Jacksonville has announced it is shifting to remote learning for Friday, Sept. 2nd due to a possible threat at the school. Brent Anderson, Onslow County Schools chief communications officer, says the school system got word late Thursday afternoon from the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office of a possible threat Friday at White Oak High.
