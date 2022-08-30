ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Is The Market Feeling About Wayfair?

Wayfair's (NYSE:W) short percent of float has risen 51.9% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 20.64 million shares sold short, which is 43.11% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 5.7 days to cover their short positions on average.
Aldi announces major change for shoppers

Aldi has announced plans to remove best before dates from around 60 of its own brand products in a bid to help cut down on food waste in homes. By the end of the year, Britain’s fifth largest supermarket says it will remove best before dates from around 60 fresh fruit and veg lines - including apples and pears, citrus fruits, potatoes, carrots and onion - which could help households to save on food waste each year.
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

On Friday, 122 stocks hit new 52-week lows. Sony Group SONY was the biggest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low. The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Reshape Lifesciences RSLS. PolyPid PYPD was the biggest loser, trading down 77.01% to...
5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Utilities Sector

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.
Cannabis Stock Movers For August 31, 2022

RIV Capital CNPOF shares closed up 11.21% at $0.47. Aurora Cannabis ACB shares closed up 5.26% at $1.60. BioHarvest Sciences CNVCF shares closed up 3.18% at $0.26. iAnthus Capital Hldgs ITHUF shares closed down 14.86% at $0.05. Cann Gr CNGGF shares closed down 5.31% at $0.19. Cipher Pharmaceuticals CPHRF shares...
Check Out What Whales Are Doing With ULTA

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Ulta Beauty. Looking at options history for Ulta Beauty ULTA we detected 10 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 30% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 70% with bearish.
8 Communication Services Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal...
Analyzing QuantumScape's Short Interest

QuantumScape's (NYSE:QS) short percent of float has fallen 17.31% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 48.13 million shares sold short, which is 17.72% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 7.1 days to cover their short positions on average.
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Aurora Innovation AUR stock increased by 19.7% to $2.52 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for Aurora Innovation's stock is 12.3 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 354.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 billion.
Psychedelics Sector Poised To Soar If Compass Pathway's Chart Breaks This Pattern

Compass Pathways has settled into three different bullish patterns on the weekly chart. The stock has shown relative strength compared to the general markets. Compass Pathways CMPS has been trading relatively stronger than the S&P 500 recently, in a mostly sideways consolidation pattern compared to the market ETF, which entered into a steep downtrend on Aug. 16.
Looking At AbbVie's Recent Whale Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on AbbVie ABBV. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
What Are Whales Doing With United Parcel Service

Benzinga's options scanner just detected over 11 options trades for United Parcel Service UPS summing a total amount of $616,780. At the same time, our algo caught 2 for a total amount of 82,256. What's The Price Target?. Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it...
Cryptocurrency Cosmos Hub Up More Than 6% In 24 hours

Cosmos Hub's ATOM/USD price has increased 6.53% over the past 24 hours to $12.65. Over the past week, ATOM has experienced an uptick of over 6.0%, moving from $12.09 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $44.45. The chart below compares the price...
GitLab Whale Trades Spotted

Benzinga's options scanner just detected over 12 options trades for GitLab GTLB summing a total amount of $535,440. At the same time, our algo caught 8 for a total amount of 391,640. What's The Price Target?. Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that...
Peering Into Unity Software's Recent Short Interest

Unity Software's (NYSE:U) short percent of float has fallen 18.4% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 33.54 million shares sold short, which is 15.97% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 3.4 days to cover their short positions on average.
