WAND TV
Decatur designated a Dementia Friendly Community
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur has been designated a Dementia Friendly Community by the Dementia Friendly Network of America. A Dementia Friendly Community is one that is informed, safe and respectful of people living with the condition. Dementia Friendly Decatur’s mission is to educate people and increase awareness and understanding...
Herald & Review
Watch now: New executive director and new year changes at Lutheran School Association
DECATUR – Brian Booth and his family came to Decatur from the Chicago area, where they'd lived for 15 years. “We really felt God calling us to come here and serve at this school,” said Booth, the new executive director of the Lutheran School Association. His job is...
25newsnow.com
Local churches helping families in need
PEORIA (25 News) - Home Sweet Home ministries in Bloomington along with dozens of other churches and organizations are already thinking ahead. “The Big Give” is a group effort that aims to help families in need as the Thanksgiving season is on the horizon. Every year the ministry...
nowdecatur.com
Decatur AFL-CIO to Host Downtown Labor Day Parade and Picnic
September 1, 2022 – In a tradition of celebrating the achievements of working families and celebrating everyday people in Decatur, Illinois – Decatur Trades & Labor Assembly, a central labor council of the AFL-CIO, is hosting the annual Labor Day Parade at 10:00 a.m. on September 5 in downtown Decatur.
nowdecatur.com
LISTEN: Dr. Craig White of Millikin University on Byers & Co.
August 31, 2022 – Dr. Craig White of Millikin University joined Byers & Co. to talk about the plans for new athletic facilities on campus, being competitive in 22 sports, inspiring community support, and recruiting local athletes. Listen to the podcast now!
WAND TV
Sangamon Co. Community Resources announces start of energy assistance program
SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The Sangamon County Community Resources is announcing funds are available to help income-eligible households with their natural gas, propane and electric bills and furnace assistance. The program will begin September 1 for all income-eligible households. Applications will be taken on a first-come, first-served basis through...
Central Illinois Proud
Construction progressing on natural playground
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Construction on a state-of-the-art playground continues to progress ahead of a targeted fall opening. A $5 million natural playground at Colene Hoose Elementary School is on track to open sometime in October, according to McLean County Unit 5 superintendent Dr Kristen Weikle. In May, a...
smilepolitely.com
Celebrate the Grand Opening of the Martens Center on October 1st
The Champaign Park District’s much anticipated newest recreation center, the Martens Center, will open to the public at noon on Saturday, October 1st. The ribbon cutting is at noon, with facility tours and games for the entire family. The Martens center has many features/attractions, including an “innovation center, indoor playground, gymnasium, wellness center”.
WCIA
One Square Four Sides raising support for Baby TJ
One Square Four Sides is the only known community empowerment agency in Central Illinois. We support pathways for people to learn, engage, and celebrate together. Victory Fest is Friday, November 11, 2022, at 3:00pm. Donation made payable to The Independent Media Center, with “Victory Fest/Crowning Conquerors” in the memo line....
nprillinois.org
Springfield festivals in September
September is traditionally one of the busiest months in Springfield, and after two years with canceled or pared-down festivals due to COVID-19, 2022 has a full slate of events on tap this month. Springfield Oyster and Beer Festival (Sept. 3) The event will feature over 50 brands of craft beers...
nowdecatur.com
Macon County to Hold September 25 Prairie Pedal Bicycle Ride
September 1, 2022 – Support natural areas and wildlife by riding your bicycle in Prairie Pedal! The Macon County Conservation Foundation will hold this annual bicycling fundraiser event on Sunday, September 25 at Rock Springs Conservation Area. This fundraiser supports natural areas and wildlife in Macon County, Illinois. Healthy...
nowdecatur.com
Paint Collection Event Returns September 10
August 31, 2022 – Macon County Environmental Management will host a household paint collection event on Saturday, September 10 from 8:00 to 10:00 a.m. Household-generated latex paint, oil-based paint, stains, and varnishes in their original containers with legible labels may be dropped off for proper disposal by residents with a confirmed appointment.
foxillinois.com
Local restaurants take bold steps to retain employees
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — There's been a major shift in the workforce. The pandemic lead people to re-evaluate their careers, and that's left restaurant owners desperately searching for help. As businesses fight for prospective employees, restaurant owners like Emily Lewis are trying to lure people with higher wages. "Since...
WAND TV
First Church of Nazarene to host Mercy Mumfest
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- First Church of Nazarene and the Good Samaritan will be selling fresh mums to support families in need starting this week. For the past few months both organizations have been growing mums in a plot of land by the church and they are now ready to sell.
Urbana principal aiming to end violence with beads
URBANA, Ill., (WCIA) — A Central Illinois principal wants to end violence. He said you have to start at the bottom by building a foundation. Now, he’s working on keeping the community safe and encouraging others to add a bit of bling to their outfits with beads. It began a few months ago in May […]
Decatur man starts bike drive, reaching all 50 states
DECATUR, Ill., (WCIA) — One man in Central Illinois is preparing for the holidays, even in September. James Bond lives in Decatur. He wants to continue helping the community after he worked to update a bus stop at Maryland Street and Airport Plaza Drive just a few weeks ago. After making connections with people taking […]
nowdecatur.com
Macon County Employment Returns to Pre-Pandemic Numbers
August 31, 2022 – August saw an outstanding month for jobs in Macon County with over 1,000 people entering into the labor force and over 1,000 people gaining employment. Specifically, Local Labor Force is back up above 48,000 and Employment is back above 45,000. Macon County is now officially back to pre-pandemic employment in our local labor market. The next few months will tell if this will lead into growth territory, but it is the third month in a row that numbers are heading in this direction.
chambanamoms.com
Labor Day Weekend in Champaign-Urbana: What is Open, What is Closed
Labor Day weekend is upon us in Champaign-Urbana, and what does that mean? It’s the (un)official end of summer. Time for barbecues to fire up. It’s also a time to reflect on those who toiled before us and fought for our rights (eight-hour workday, anyone? Oh right, we’re parents. … ha!)
cw23tv.com
Lanphier student builds long jump pit for Washington Middle track athletes
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Lanphier freshman Kenneth Smith-McClain gave back to District 186 for his Eagle Scout project. "It can be however big or small you really want it it just has to be some service project to the community," Smith-McClain said. Kenneth grew up around Washington Middle School....
Herald & Review
Watch now: Arthur Cheese Festival planned Saturday-Monday
ARTHUR — The annual Arthur Amish Country Cheese Festival is scheduled to offer free cheese, cheese-related contests and more Saturday-Monday downtown. To officially open the festival, the annual Ceremonial Cutting of the Cheese will be held 10 a.m. Saturday. Organizers reported that 800 pounds of cheddar and Colby jack will be sliced and served, along with crackers, free to festival-goers. Servings are set for 11 a.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, and 1 p.m. Monday. In addition, sections of a 60-foot sub sandwich will be given away at 12:30 p.m. Monday.
