Detroit, MI

The Oakland Press

Brewery broken into, $5,000-plus in property damage reported

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a break-in at a Pontiac brewery, where thousands of dollars in damage was reported. Sheriff’s deputies were sent to the Fillmore 13 Brewery on 7 N. Saginaw Street on Monday morning after the break-in was discovered. It was reported that damage to the basement doors was noted first, and then the basement was checked where broken bottles of alcohol and other items had been thrown throughout, the sheriff’s office said.
PONTIAC, MI
candgnews.com

Firefighter injured fighting fire at Warren automotive facility

WARREN — A firefighter was the only person inured during a building fire on Van Dyke Avenue Sept. 2. At approximately 10:41 a.m. Sept. 2, Warren firefighters responded to a report of a fire at an automotive repair facility at 21457 Van Dyke Ave., near Meadow Avenue. When firefighters arrived, they found a car inside the business “totally consumed” in flames and heavy black smoke coming from the building, Warren Fire Chief Skip McAdams said.
WARREN, MI
CBS Detroit

Resident finds man's body floating in Oakland County lake

WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police are trying to determine what happened after a man's body was found floating in an Oakland County lake early Thursday morning.According to Waterford Police, a resident found the body at around 9:45 a.m. just offshore from their property on Williams Lake. An officer entered the lake and pulled the body to shore.The victim has not been identified but is believed to be in his 20s. The cause of death was not immediately known.If you have any information on the case, you're asked to contact Waterford Police at 248-674-0351.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Man running from Detroit Police shot by woman after running onto her porch

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A man who was running from Detroit Police is recovering in the hospital after running onto a woman's porch and being shot by the woman. Police were trying to pull over the car Thursday night after a hit-and-run but the 24-year-old refused to stop and led police on a slow-speed chase. It eventually ended on a homeowner's porch on Cherrylawn near Santa Clara in Detroit when he got out and started running.
DETROIT, MI
deadlinedetroit.com

Body Found in Oakland County Lake

The body of a man in his 20s was discovered floating in Williams Lake in Waterford Township. A Brightwood Court resident reported seeing the body just off shore shortly after 9 a.m. Thursday, according to a Waterford Township Police press release. An officer went into the lake and retrieved the...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

Warren woman charged in car crash that killed 1, injured another

(CBS DETROIT) - A woman from Warren has been charged in a car crash that killed one woman and injured a man in Detroit.Shacuria Latrice Nicholson, 20, has been charged in connection to a crash that killed Lorena Washington, 43, and non-fatally injured a 61-year-old man, both of Detroit.   The incident happened at about 12:58 a.m. on Aug. 28. Officials say Nicholson allegedly was driving westbound on Mack Avenue, approaching Field Street, when she struck the two victims, who were crossing the street.Medics transported the victims to a local hospital.Washington succumbed to her injuries later that day.Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy charged Shacuria Latrice Nicholson with one count of operating while license – causing death, one count of operating while license suspended – causing serious injury, one count of moving violation – causing death, one count of moving violating – causing serious impairment, and one count of minor operating with any blood alcohol content.  
DETROIT, MI
The Flint Journal

‘It’s legal bro,’ man tells DNR officer before blowing weed smoke in his face

An angler found out the hard way that just because marijuana is legal in Michigan, you can’t consume it anywhere you want. Officers with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources cited a man in Macomb County recently after he blatantly smoked marijuana in front of them and blew the smoke in one of the officer’s face. COs Joseph Deppen and Brad Silorey were at a public launch in Macomb County and were in checking with anglers who were using the area.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

Detroit man charged in fatal shooting of transgender woman

(CBS DETROIT) - A Detroit man is charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a transgender woman over the weekend, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.Deontae Antoine Close, 31, is charged with second-degree murder and felony firearm in the death of 33-year-old Dede Ricks, of Ohio.Close was arraigned on Tuesday and was given a $500,000/10% bond. If released, he must wear a GPS tether and will not be allowed to possess weapons.Prosecutor Kym Worthy the incident is the "second trans murder in less than two weeks." Worthy said the two cases do not appear to be related."We have...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Detroit police looking for suspect after west side break-in

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are looking for a suspect who broke into a home on the city's west side Saturday afternoon. Security camera footage showed the suspect hopping a back fence of the house in the 18200 block of Littlefield, near the Lodge Freeway, at 12:30 p.m. Anyone...
DETROIT, MI
