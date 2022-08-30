Read full article on original website
CDC recommends masks in 18 counties, including most of mid-Michigan
Twice as many Michigan counties are at a high COVID-19 Community Level as last week, according to calculations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC uses Community Levels to determine COVID risk, putting counties in one of three buckets: low, medium or high. Michigan has 18 of its 83 counties in the high-risk bucket (orange), as of Thursday, Sept. 1.
8 Michigan beaches closed, under contamination advisories for bacteria
As Labor Day weekend approaches, there are eight Michigan beaches closed or under contamination advisories for water quality that’s unsafe – or questionable – for human contact. However, there are still plenty of opportunities to take a dip in the state’s lakes and rivers. Before heading...
Up North getaways, gorgeous resorts part of Pure Michigan’s September travel deals
September in Michigan means we are riding that sweet weather line between sunny, warm days and the first feelings of crisp fall air. It’s the perfect time to treat yourself to a mini adventure. And if you can save money on it, all the better. Our friends at Pure...
Low-cost flights direct to hot spots take off at Michigan airports
Regional airports are trying to take advantage of Michiganders eagerness to travel, but they are fighting headwinds from a national staff pilot and crew shortage. The shortage is a national problem, but regional airports are bearing the brunt of it, said Nino Sapone, CEO of Flint’s Bishop International Airport.
Over 111,000 still without power days after Michigan storm
An estimated 111,689 people are still without power on Thursday, Sept. 1, following a violent storm that blew through Michigan Monday. The outage numbers include estimates from Consumers Energy and DTE Energy, the two major utilities serving Michigan. The Consumers Energy outage map shows the locations where people remain without...
Here’s what to expect at construction zones in Flint, Saginaw areas on Labor Day weekend
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- The Michigan Department of Transportation says its lifting travel restrictions in 96 of its 162 active construction zones during the Labor Day weekend, including projects in Genesee and Saginaw counties. An MDOT spokeswoman said restrictions will have been removed by 3 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 2,...
The wildest rides we saw on Michigan’s infamous Giant Slide which closes soon
DETROIT - This holiday weekend is your last chance to experience Michigan’s infamous slide which has gained national and even international attention due to a lot of people going dangerously fast and actually going airborne, slamming back down onto the metal track. The Belle Isle Giant Slide is open...
Michigan gets $52M federal grant to attract auto jobs and investments
LANSING, MI - The Detroit Regional Partnership and other partners secured a $52.2 million federal grant Friday, Sept. 3, to draw auto jobs and investments to southeast Michigan. The coalition led by the Detroit Regional Partnership was one of 60 finalists nationwide for the U.S. Economic Development Administration’s $1 billion...
The largest free jazz festival in the world is in Michigan and it’s this weekend
DETROIT - The largest free jazz festival in the world takes place right here in Michigan and for the first time in two years because of COVID, it’s welcoming back fans. The Detroit Jazz Festival takes place throughout Downtown Detroit today through Monday, September 5, featuring dozens of local, national and international music artists on multiple stages. And yes, you can watch any musician you want for free. Just show up and explore.
Shoreline horseback riding registration open at popular state park near Lake Michigan
MEARS, MI -- There’s a new way to experience Lake Michigan at one of the state’s most popular parks. Registration is now open for the first official shoreline horseback riding season at Silver Lake State Park in Oceana County. The program will offer riders the unique opportunity to ride the Lake Michigan shoreline at one of Michigan’s most unique state parks.
See how much retirements spiked in Michigan schools during COVID
Retirements didn’t spike for teachers and other public school employees when COVID first hit in March 2020. Even that summer, there weren’t an abnormal number of retirements. But when school restarted in the fall of 2020 – and it was clear the world was still far from being...
Toxic algae hits Newaygo area lake as Michigan blooms spike
NEWAYGO, MI — Don’t touch the green water. Local health officials say Hess Lake in Newaygo County is experiencing a toxic algae bloom, which a state lab confirmed after water samples were collected Aug. 24. The cyanobacteria, or blue-green algae, in the Hess Lake bloom are producing microcystin,...
Thousands of Michigan third graders could have to repeat a grade, new data shows
Following learning loss as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, a new report detailing the results of the state’s 2022 standardized testing scores shows that thousands of Michigan’s third graders remain in serious need of additional support. Roughly 5,650 Michigan third grade students received scores so low in...
Powerball results for 08/31/22; 7 players bring home at least $1 million
LANSING, MI – Several players brought home at least $1 million, but there was no winner of the $134 million Powerball jackpot for the drawing held on Wednesday, Aug. 31. That means the drawing on Saturday, Sept. 3 will be worth $148 million with a cash option of $83.1 million.
Car hit by crossbow arrow during nighttime Uber run in Metro Detroit
HARPER WOODS, MI – A vehicle was hit by a crossbow arrow when an Uber driver recently made a nighttime run in Metro Detroit – something he doesn’t usually do because of “crazy stuff” like this, FOX 2 Detroit reports. After hearing an odd noise...
Mt. Morris area boil water advisory lifted
MT. MORRIS, MI -- Genesee County has lifted a boil water advisory for the city of Mt. Morris and parts of Mt. Morris and Vienna townships. The county Drain Commissioner’s Office said the precautionary order was lifted at 2 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 2, after two rounds of water testing showed results within normal parameters for safe drinking water.
Lt. Gov. Gilchrist visits Mott Community College to tout Michigan Reconnect program expansion
FLINT, MI -- Michigan Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist today visited Mott Community College to highlight how the $55 million expansion of the Michigan Reconnect program can help adult residents earn college degrees and skills certificates. The lieutenant governor held a news conference on Wednesday, Aug. 31, at Mott Community College’s...
Fishing groups denied ‘intervenor’ seat at tribal treaty rights negotiation table
KALAMAZOO, MI – A federal district judge in Michigan denied a request from members of hunting and fishing advocacy groups to intervene in treaty rights negotiations underway among state, federal, and tribal authorities. U.S. District Judge Paul L. Maloney on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, ruled the Coalition to Protect...
Conventions, campaigns and court fights: Michigan November election preview
Michigan’s general election season officially kicked off this week, with the conclusion of the Republican convention and a look forward to November’s marquee races. The Michigan GOP escaped the drama of a delegate dispute from Macomb County, as well as a planned challenge to governor candidate Tudor Dixon’s running mate. When the dust settled, the Republican ticket was set, ready to fight Democrats for the state’s top offices: Governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general and secretary of state.
‘It’s legal bro,’ man tells DNR officer before blowing weed smoke in his face
An angler found out the hard way that just because marijuana is legal in Michigan, you can’t consume it anywhere you want. Officers with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources cited a man in Macomb County recently after he blatantly smoked marijuana in front of them and blew the smoke in one of the officer’s face. COs Joseph Deppen and Brad Silorey were at a public launch in Macomb County and were in checking with anglers who were using the area.
