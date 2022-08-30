ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

'We’re about to jump out of a plane’: Peyton Manning is a daredevil for a good cause

By Matthew VanTryon, Indianapolis Star
 3 days ago
Peyton Manning has accomplished plenty in his life: He's a five-time NFL MVP, a two-time Super Bowl champion and an NFL Hall of Famer.

Now he can add this to his resume: He's jumped out of a plane.

The Colts legend went skydiving in support of the Navy SEAL foundation, which "provides immediate and ongoing support and assistance to the Naval Special Warfare community and its families." You can watch the whole thing.

After he landed safely on the ground, an exhilarated Manning said, "That was incredible. Absolutely incredible."

