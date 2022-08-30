ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

‘Rainbow fentanyl’ in central Kentucky: what to know

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – In Scott County, Georgetown police are warning about colorful ecstasy pills that could have been made to target children. According to officers, multi-colored ecstasy pills were seized during a traffic stop. According to officers, the drugs include images of children’s cartoon characters and look like...
Flood-damaged Appalachian Citizens Law Center to hold benefit concert in Lexington, KY

A nonprofit Kentucky law center damaged by flooding is holding a weekend benefit concert to help pay for construction repairs to its office building. The Appalachian Citizens Law Center's law office in Whitesburg was inundated by flood waters, sending mud and water into the building. The law center works on environmental law cases and aids coal miners with black lung claims, among other work.
Suspect in vandalism of Lexington businesses arrested

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police say they have arrested the suspect in vandalism in the Chevy Chase area of Lexington. According to police, 43-year-old Mark Hoskins is facing two counts of 1st-degree criminal mischief and one count of 2nd-degree criminal mischief. Police say four businesses in the area sustained over...
Former Lexington nurse charged with murder appears in court

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington nurse accused of killing her patient was in court Friday morning. Eyvette Hunter is accused of killing James Morris while working as his nurse. Hunter appeared in custody for her arraignment in Circuit Court. The former nurse is charged with murder, but Friday morning...
17-year-old charged in overnight Lexington homicide

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Police in Lexington have made an arrest in connection to the homicide that occurred around 1 a.m. on Friday. The Lexington Police Department stated that a 17-year-old male was arrested at the Devonport Drive scene and charged with murder and possession of a handgun by a minor.
2 Lexington officers involved in on-duty shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington police said they reported to Jennifer Road at 9:20 p.m. for an occupied stolen vehicle that reportedly contained a firearm. According to authorities, the driver did not comply with verbal commands when they arrived on the scene. The driver then pointed a firearm at an officer. Officers then fired their weapons, hitting the driver.
Lexington family mourning gunned down father of 5

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington police are investigating another deadly shooting after a man was found lying near a busy intersection this morning. The Fayette County Coroner has identified the victim as 29-year-old Dietrich Lavell Murray. It has been another week filled with gun violence in Lexington. A...
Homicides Are Up This Year in Lexington, KY

There was a near 30% surge in homicides in the United States in 2020, the largest one-year increase ever recorded. Homicides increased once again in 2021, but by a smaller, 6% margin. Preliminary data from 2022 suggests that murders may finally be declining. There are a total of 91 U.S....
Police search for man at Man O’War, Winchester Rd

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington police have been searching for a man in the area of Man O’War Boulevard and Winchester Road since around 9 p.m. Wednesday. Police say he is a white man in an orange shirt and shorts. The K-9 unit was called in around 10 p.m. to help.
2 arrested in Fayette Mall shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington police have made two arrests in connection to the Aug. 26 shooting at Fayette Mall. Marquis Tompkins, 23, and Dayron Parks, 22, were both arrested for their roles in the shooting in a Fayette Mall parking lot. At around 4:24 p.m. on Aug....
Years-long interstate widening project to begin in Fayette County

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - KYTC announced a major project for Fayette County. An interstate widening project for I-64/I-75 is scheduled to begin in Lexington on Tuesday, September 6. It’ll start at the Newtown Pike Interchange (milepoint 115) and ends at the Paris Pike Interchange (milepoint 113). Officials said it’ll widen...
Kentucky recovery center shares stories of those lost to overdose

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Above an empty chair inside Voices of Hope’s recovery community center in Lexington are the faces of people lost to overdose. The chalkboard reads, “This chair symbolizes the emptiness felt when we lose a loved one from an overdose.”. It’s an emptiness Ashley Berkshire...
Family calls for justice, remembers loving father, brother

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington’s 32nd murder of 2022 claimed the life of 29-year-old Dietrich Murray Wednesday morning. Murray was found near the R.J. Corman bridge at Loudon Avenue and North Broadway, when witnesses say they saw him fall into the street. Police later discovered the shooting happened on Dakota Street, less than a mile from where he was found. Murray’s sisters spoke out to remember him and to call for justice.
Clinic in Mount Sterling receives $1M federal grant to provide free healthcare

MOUNT STERLING, Ky. (WTVQ) – A clinic in Mount Sterling has held the door open to anyone in need of medical or dental care free of charge for over 25 years. The clinic, which is run by volunteers functions with equipment that’s been donated over the years. On Thursday there was a big reason to smile for patients and volunteers thanks to a federal grant that will allow for new equipment as well as a large expansion.
Kentucky State Police Post 15 To Conduct Traffic Safety Checkpoints

Columbia, KY (September 1, 2022) Kentucky State Police Post 15 will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints in the Post 15 area, which includes Green, Taylor, Marion, Washington, Russell, Casey, Adair, Metcalfe, Monroe, Clinton, and Cumberland counties. These checkpoints will be conducted as part of Post 15’s highway safety efforts....
Man found with gunshot wound in road dies, Lexington police investigating

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Lexington police have confirmed the man who was shot has died as a result of the gunshot wound sustained on Wednesday. The Fayette County Coroner’s Office has confirmed that the man was 29-year-old Dletric Lavell Murray of Lexington. Murray was pronounced dead at 9:02 a.m.
