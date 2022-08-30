Read full article on original website
WTVQ
‘Rainbow fentanyl’ in central Kentucky: what to know
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – In Scott County, Georgetown police are warning about colorful ecstasy pills that could have been made to target children. According to officers, multi-colored ecstasy pills were seized during a traffic stop. According to officers, the drugs include images of children’s cartoon characters and look like...
Flood-damaged Appalachian Citizens Law Center to hold benefit concert in Lexington, KY
A nonprofit Kentucky law center damaged by flooding is holding a weekend benefit concert to help pay for construction repairs to its office building. The Appalachian Citizens Law Center's law office in Whitesburg was inundated by flood waters, sending mud and water into the building. The law center works on environmental law cases and aids coal miners with black lung claims, among other work.
WKYT 27
Suspect in vandalism of Lexington businesses arrested
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police say they have arrested the suspect in vandalism in the Chevy Chase area of Lexington. According to police, 43-year-old Mark Hoskins is facing two counts of 1st-degree criminal mischief and one count of 2nd-degree criminal mischief. Police say four businesses in the area sustained over...
WTVQ
Police charge juvenile with murder after overnight Devonport Drive shooting
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) The Fayette County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Juan Mondono Fonseca. Lexington police have arrested a 17-year-old accused of the overnight shooting on Devonport Drive. The juvenile was taken into custody on the scene and is now charged with murder and possession of a...
WKYT 27
Former Lexington nurse charged with murder appears in court
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington nurse accused of killing her patient was in court Friday morning. Eyvette Hunter is accused of killing James Morris while working as his nurse. Hunter appeared in custody for her arraignment in Circuit Court. The former nurse is charged with murder, but Friday morning...
foxlexington.com
17-year-old charged in overnight Lexington homicide
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Police in Lexington have made an arrest in connection to the homicide that occurred around 1 a.m. on Friday. The Lexington Police Department stated that a 17-year-old male was arrested at the Devonport Drive scene and charged with murder and possession of a handgun by a minor.
foxlexington.com
2 Lexington officers involved in on-duty shooting
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington police said they reported to Jennifer Road at 9:20 p.m. for an occupied stolen vehicle that reportedly contained a firearm. According to authorities, the driver did not comply with verbal commands when they arrived on the scene. The driver then pointed a firearm at an officer. Officers then fired their weapons, hitting the driver.
WKYT 27
CDC approves new COVID boosters that will soon be available in Ky.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A new booster shot to protect against COVID-19 strains and variants is on its way to Kentucky. Health departments and pharmacies should have it by the middle of next week, maybe sooner. Wild Health officials and those who work in health labs in Lexington are very...
foxlexington.com
Lexington family mourning gunned down father of 5
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington police are investigating another deadly shooting after a man was found lying near a busy intersection this morning. The Fayette County Coroner has identified the victim as 29-year-old Dietrich Lavell Murray. It has been another week filled with gun violence in Lexington. A...
WKYT 27
Fmr. KSP lieutenant colonel convicted of misappropriating guns from state police
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Former Kentucky State Police lieutenant colonel Michael Crawford was convicted Tuesday by a federal jury of conspiracy to misappropriate weapons belonging to KSP, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. According to evidence at trial, in 2016, Crawford, of Georgetown, conspired with John Goble, the former...
hazard-herald.com
Homicides Are Up This Year in Lexington, KY
There was a near 30% surge in homicides in the United States in 2020, the largest one-year increase ever recorded. Homicides increased once again in 2021, but by a smaller, 6% margin. Preliminary data from 2022 suggests that murders may finally be declining. There are a total of 91 U.S....
WLKY.com
Year after big FBI search, Crystal Rogers' family remains hopeful answers are coming
NELSON COUNTY, Ky. — Seven years after the disappearance of Crystal Rogers, her mother is still waiting for justice. Sitting outside her Nelson County home, Sherry Ballard said Thursday, "As soon as the FBI stepped in, I expected something right away. It's kind of disappointing." This time last year,...
WTVQ
Police search for man at Man O’War, Winchester Rd
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington police have been searching for a man in the area of Man O’War Boulevard and Winchester Road since around 9 p.m. Wednesday. Police say he is a white man in an orange shirt and shorts. The K-9 unit was called in around 10 p.m. to help.
foxlexington.com
2 arrested in Fayette Mall shooting
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington police have made two arrests in connection to the Aug. 26 shooting at Fayette Mall. Marquis Tompkins, 23, and Dayron Parks, 22, were both arrested for their roles in the shooting in a Fayette Mall parking lot. At around 4:24 p.m. on Aug....
WKYT 27
Years-long interstate widening project to begin in Fayette County
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - KYTC announced a major project for Fayette County. An interstate widening project for I-64/I-75 is scheduled to begin in Lexington on Tuesday, September 6. It’ll start at the Newtown Pike Interchange (milepoint 115) and ends at the Paris Pike Interchange (milepoint 113). Officials said it’ll widen...
spectrumnews1.com
Kentucky recovery center shares stories of those lost to overdose
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Above an empty chair inside Voices of Hope’s recovery community center in Lexington are the faces of people lost to overdose. The chalkboard reads, “This chair symbolizes the emptiness felt when we lose a loved one from an overdose.”. It’s an emptiness Ashley Berkshire...
WTVQ
Family calls for justice, remembers loving father, brother
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington’s 32nd murder of 2022 claimed the life of 29-year-old Dietrich Murray Wednesday morning. Murray was found near the R.J. Corman bridge at Loudon Avenue and North Broadway, when witnesses say they saw him fall into the street. Police later discovered the shooting happened on Dakota Street, less than a mile from where he was found. Murray’s sisters spoke out to remember him and to call for justice.
WTVQ
Clinic in Mount Sterling receives $1M federal grant to provide free healthcare
MOUNT STERLING, Ky. (WTVQ) – A clinic in Mount Sterling has held the door open to anyone in need of medical or dental care free of charge for over 25 years. The clinic, which is run by volunteers functions with equipment that’s been donated over the years. On Thursday there was a big reason to smile for patients and volunteers thanks to a federal grant that will allow for new equipment as well as a large expansion.
935wain.com
Kentucky State Police Post 15 To Conduct Traffic Safety Checkpoints
Columbia, KY (September 1, 2022) Kentucky State Police Post 15 will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints in the Post 15 area, which includes Green, Taylor, Marion, Washington, Russell, Casey, Adair, Metcalfe, Monroe, Clinton, and Cumberland counties. These checkpoints will be conducted as part of Post 15’s highway safety efforts....
foxlexington.com
Man found with gunshot wound in road dies, Lexington police investigating
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Lexington police have confirmed the man who was shot has died as a result of the gunshot wound sustained on Wednesday. The Fayette County Coroner’s Office has confirmed that the man was 29-year-old Dletric Lavell Murray of Lexington. Murray was pronounced dead at 9:02 a.m.
