MOUNT STERLING, Ky. (WTVQ) – A clinic in Mount Sterling has held the door open to anyone in need of medical or dental care free of charge for over 25 years. The clinic, which is run by volunteers functions with equipment that’s been donated over the years. On Thursday there was a big reason to smile for patients and volunteers thanks to a federal grant that will allow for new equipment as well as a large expansion.

MOUNT STERLING, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO