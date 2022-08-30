ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Police make arrest in June shooting that injured two teens

By Jaymes Langrehr
 3 days ago

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police say they have made an arrest in connection to a shooting in late June that left two teenagers with serious injuries.

Officials at the Madison Police Department say a 19-year-old man was arrested Monday morning after a court hearing for a separate case by officers from the MPD Gang and Neighborhood Crime Abatement Team.

The 19-year-old now faces possible charges of attempted homicide and armed robbery but has not yet been officially charged, according to court records.

The shooting on June 29 took place outside a McDonald’s on Dryden Drive. Two people, a 16-year-old and an 18-year-old, were inside a parked car when another car pulled up and shot at their car. The two suffered serious injuries but did survive the shooting.

At the time, police reported two suspected shooters in the other car, which drove off before police arrived at the scene. Officers then provided first aid to the teens who were shot.

The 19-year-old that is now facing charges for the shooting was appearing in court Monday on misdemeanor charges of criminal damage to property and carrying a concealed weapon, as well as a felony charge of possession of cocaine with intent to distribute.

nbc15.com

