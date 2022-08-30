ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Huron man dies following motorcycle crash on 13th Street

By Laura Fitzgerald, Port Huron Times Herald
The Times Herald
 3 days ago
A motorcyclist died following a traffic crash in Port Huron Saturday.

The motorcycle was southbound in the 500 block of 13th Street at a high rate of speed shortly before 2:30 p.m. when he attempted to pass another southbound vehicle, according to the Port Huron Police Department.

As the motorcyclist was passing the vehicle, he lost control of the motorcycle, and was ejected, the police department said.

The motorcyclist, a 37-year-old Port Huron man, was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police believe that speed, along with the motorcyclist not wearing a helmet, was a factor in the crash.

The road was closed for several hours while police investigated the crash.

Anyone with information about the crash should call the Port Huron Police Department at(810) 984-8415 or CAPTURE at (810) 987-6688. Anonymous texts can also be received bytexting the keyword CAPTURE and the message/tip to 847411 or by downloading the PortHuron PD app on an apple or android device. Tips can also be emailed by clicking on theCAPTURE link at porthuronpolice.org.

Contact Laura Fitzgerald at (810) 941-7072 or lfitzgeral@gannett.com.

The Times Herald

The Times Herald

