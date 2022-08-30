ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls theaters participating in 'National Cinema Day,' offering $3 showings

By Trent Abrego, Sioux Falls Argus Leader
 3 days ago
For one day, participating movie theaters across the country will charge just $3 for movies, as part of "National Cinema Day."

More than 3,000 locations across the nation will participate in the inaugural event, including chains such as Regal, Cinemark and AMC.

Participating theaters in the Sioux Falls area include Century Stadium 14, Century East at Dawley Farm and Dells Theatre, according to The Cinema Foundation.

“After this summer’s record-breaking return to cinemas, we wanted to do something to celebrate moviegoing,” Cinema Foundation president Jackie Brenneman said. “We’re doing it by offering a ‘thank you’ to the moviegoers that made this summer happen, and by offering an extra enticement for those who haven’t made it back yet.”

The $3 fee doesn't include tax or online and third-party ticketing fees.

Ticket buyers will also be shown a reel of upcoming films from A24, Amazon Studios, Disney, Focus Features, Lionsgate, Neon, Paramount, Sony Pictures Classics, Sony, United Artists Releasing, Universal and Warner Bros.

Century Stadium 14 'National Cinema Day showings'

  • Spider-Man: No Way Home
  • Jaws (1975)
  • Gigi & Nate
  • Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul.
  • Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero (English dubbed)
  • The Invitation
  • Beast
  • Three Thousand Years of Longing
  • Bullet Train
  • Top Gun: Maverick
  • Minions: The Rise of Gru

A full list of show times can be found here.

Century East at Dawley Farm 'National Cinema Day showings'

  • The Invitation
  • Spider-Man: No Way Home
  • Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul.
  • Bullet Train
  • Beast
  • Top Gun: Maverick
  • Three Thousand Years of Longing

A full list of show times can be found here.

Dells Theater 'National Cinema Day showings

The Dell Rapids theater will be showing "Top Gun: Maverick" at 1 p.m., 4 p.m., and 7 p.m.

