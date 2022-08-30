ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette County, MS

hottytoddy.com

Oxford Community Market Asking for Donations of Bottled Water

Another Oxford organization is working to bring relief to Jackson residents without clean, drinking water. The Oxford Community Market is asking its regular customers to bring some bottled water to the market on Tuesday. The water can be dropped off at the Old Armory Pavilion where the OXCM meetings each...
OXFORD, MS
hottytoddy.com

Name of New Emergency Management Director Could Be Announced Tuesday

The city of Oxford may be close to having a new Emergency Management Director. The Board of Aldermen met Friday morning in an executive session meeting where they voted to offer the job to a candidate; however, the name of the person was not released. Mayor Robyn Tannehill said the...
OXFORD, MS
hottytoddy.com

McLaughlin Announced as Ole Miss Athletics Foundation Chief Development Officer

The Ole Miss Athletics Foundation announces new leadership of major gifts with the elevation of Matt McLaughlin to Chief Development Officer / Associate Athletics Director for Development. McLaughlin, who previously served as the Assistant A.D. for Development / Major Gifts, has been part of the Ole Miss Athletics Foundation for...
OXFORD, MS
hottytoddy.com

New Esports Director Plans to Grow Program

The new director of Ole Miss Esports has big plans for the fall semester. John McDermott, who joined the University of Mississippi on Aug. 15, plans to expand the program, recruit and develop student talent, and create opportunities for students to use their gaming interests in their chosen professional fields.
OXFORD, MS
wtva.com

Part of downtown Tupelo to be closed for Change Festival

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Parts of downtown Tupelo will be closed this weekend for the Change Tupelo Festival. Main Street will be closed from Broadway Street to Front Street. Spring Street will be closed from Court Street to Troy Street. The roads will be closed at 6 p.m. on Friday,...
TUPELO, MS
desotocountynews.com

Landscaper listed among largest landscaping companies

Michael Hatcher and Associates, a top landscaping company located in Olive Branch, has landed on a list of the largest companies of its type in America. According to trade publication Landscape Management, Hatcher is listed at number 117 among the LM Top 150. The Top 150 list represents the top one percent of all landscape industry companies.
OLIVE BRANCH, MS
Oxford Eagle

Medical marijuana cultivation facility licensed for Oxford

A new business specializing in the cultivation of medical marijuana is set to open and serve Oxford and Lafayette County. Magnolia State Agriculture is the latest medical marijuana business to be licensed in Oxford since the Legislature gave final approval to the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Act in January. Magnolia State...
OXFORD, MS
WREG

Wanda Halbert defends Jamaica trip as clerk’s office reopens

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert addressed what she called “rumors and allegations” Monday after facing criticism from local and state officials over her recent vacation. Last week, Halbert took a trip to Jamaica while her office was closed to the public to catch up on a backlog of work mailing license plates […]
panolian.com

Sheriff expects action soon in Thomas letter

Sheriff Shane Phelps said Tuesday the investigation into the origins of a letter that threatened the life of Panola County Supervisor John Thomas two weeks ago is active, and the concerned public can expect developments in the case soon. “This isn’t CSI,” Phelps said. “These things take time because we...
PANOLA COUNTY, MS
hottytoddy.com

Keep Safe During the First Ole Miss Home Football Game Weekend

The Oxford Police Department will have an increased presence around Oxford, especially in the downtown Square area for the town’s first home football game this weekend. OPD will have its Safe Site Tent set up on the Square this weekend where officers will be available to answer questions and provide assistance. The tent will be located on the Square across the street from the 11th Street alley and Funky’s intersection.
OXFORD, MS
WJTV 12

Hill receives 2022 Chucky Mullins Courage Award

OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – Ole Miss senior defensive tackle KD Hill has been named the winner of the 2022 Chucky Mullins Courage Award. Hill, an Alabama native, becomes the 32nd recipient in the 33-year history of the award. He will wear Mullins’ No. 38 number throughout the 2022 season. The award honors the late Chucky Mullins, who had his […]
OXFORD, MS
WREG

Collierville grad student to compete on ‘Survivor’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 22-year-old man from Collierville, Tennessee will brave the beaches of Fiji as a contestant on the upcoming season of the CBS reality show “Survivor.” Dwight Moore is a graduate student living in Collierville, though his original hometown is Palo Alto, California, according to cast information released by CBS. Moore will be […]
COLLIERVILLE, TN
wtva.com

Medical marijuana dispensaries prepping for start of sales

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Medical marijuana dispensaries are preparing for the start of sales in Mississippi. But they have to wait for their crops to mature. Mike Alford is the owner of Bluegreen Cannabis, a dispensary being built on Old Belden Circle. His growing facility, Stinky Group Inc., will be located behind the dispensary.
TUPELO, MS
desotocountynews.com

Medical situation causes Goodman Road closure

If you were traveling in or near Goodman Road at I-55 and Southcrest Parkway in Southaven at mid-day Thursday, you likely encountered some traffic problems due to an incident with a man reported to have a mental health issue. Southaven police officers and DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department deputies were called...
SOUTHAVEN, MS

