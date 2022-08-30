ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Maryland Au Pair Missing After Ordering Ride Share To Dulles Airport For Flight She Didn't Make

Law enforcement agencies in Maryland are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing 26-year-old Au Pair who disappeared a week ago under curious circumstances. In Montgomery County, an alert was issued by police for Fanisa Mthembi, who was last seen shortly before 11:45 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 26 as she was leaving her employer’s home in Bethesda.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WJLA

3 juveniles hospitalized, 15-year-old arrested after 2 shootings in DC: Police

WASHINGTON (7News) — Three juveniles were shot in D.C. in two separate shootings Wednesday morning, police said. MPD Police Chief Robert Contee said just before 10 a.m. police responded near IDEA Public Charter School in Northeast D.C. for a shooting. Contee said upon arrival, officers found two juveniles suffering from gunshot wounds and both were taken to area hospitals.
PUBLIC SAFETY
fox5dc.com

Thieves steal DC woman's car and dog

WASHINGTON - A D.C. woman needs your help to get her dog and car back. Franklin is a six-year-old Yorkie/Maltese mix. His owner Julia Salsich says someone stole her car with the dog in it Sunday afternoon along H Street between 13th and 14th streets. Salsich says she dropped something...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Voice

Massive Maryland Fire Tears Through Home Furnishings Business

Flames tore through a Maryland business overnight, causing thousands of dollars in damage and leaving the structure in shambles, according to the state fire marshal. Members of the Delmar Volunteer Fire Department and other agencies responded to a two-alarm fire at Wells Home Furnishings on Stage Road at approximately 11 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1 when a passerby reported the incident.
MARYLAND STATE
Bay Net

St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office On View Arrests And Warrants Served

Possession of Contraband- On August 10, 2022, Dep. Gardiner responded to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown, for the reported found contraband. Investigation determined Caitlin Ann Mossbarger, age 32 of Park Hall, had an unmarked pill hidden on her person. Mossbarger was charged with Possession of Contraband at Place of Confinement.
LEXINGTON PARK, MD
foxbaltimore.com

MS-13 gang member admits to extorting Maryland business owners

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A gang member of MS-13 plead guilty to conspiracy to extort business owners Monday. La Mara Salvatrucha, also known as the MS-13 gang, is an international criminal enterprise that is active throughout the United States, including in Maryland. MS-13 in Maryland is organized into “cliques,” smaller groups operating in a specific area.
MARYLAND STATE
WJLA

First section of new I-66 Express Lanes set to open around Sept. 10

GAINESVILLE, Va. (7News) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) announced plans Friday to open the western-most segment of the new I-66 Express Lanes during the weekend of Sept. 10. The nine-mile western stretch of I-66 Express Lanes spans from Route 29 in Gainesville to Route 28 in Centreville....
GAINESVILLE, VA
northernvirginiamag.com

Located in Maryland’s Smallest County, Solomons Island Is a Quaint Destination for Water Lovers

Prepare for a weekend of fishing, boating, history, and scenic views. Sun, fun, and water are the focus of Solomons Island at the confluence of Maryland’s Patuxent River and the Chesapeake Bay. Solomons is as delightful and picturesque a place to leave everything behind as you’ll find around the Bay area. Water’s here, water’s there, and where it isn’t, you’re almost certainly someplace celebrating the water.
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

20 years later, survivor of DC snipers is not obsessing, but he'll never forget either

HOLLYWOOD, Md. — It's been 20 years, but Paul LaRuffa still cries listening to audio of a 911 dispatcher telling him he wouldn't let him die. The now-retired Prince George's County restaurant owner was bleeding out, his lungs collapsed, shot five times by a 17-year-old who would go on to become one half of the most notorious sniper team ever to terrorize the Washington region.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
mymcmedia.org

Gaithersburg Couple Wins $1 Million Lottery Prize

Talk about having a lucky day. A Gaithersburg couple recently won the Maryland Lottery playing the Million Dollar Mega Multiplier scratch-off and became millionaires. The 51-year-old woman, whose name was not identified by the Maryland Lottery, purchased the scratch-off ticket with her husband at the 7-Eleven located at 7980 Georgia Avenue in Silver Spring. She nicknamed herself and her husband for the lottery as the “Double Winners.”
GAITHERSBURG, MD

