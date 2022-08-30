Read full article on original website
Related
WJLA
Father killed at SE DC youth football practice, police say it's a targeted shooting
WASHINGTON (7News) — A father was shot and killed in a targeted shooting in Washington D.C. Thursday night at a youth football game. According to Metropolitan Police, 36-year-old D Angelo Taylor, of Suitland, Maryland was fatally wounded when someone opened fire around 7:22 p.m. in the 1500 block of Mississippi Avenue SE.
WJLA
DC motorcyclist killed on Beltway, struck by multiple hit-and-run drivers: State Police
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A 43-year-old D.C. man was killed when he lost control of his Harley-Davidson motorcycle on the Beltway and was hit by several cars late Wednesday night. Charles Noble Jr. was on the outer loop of I-495 near the MD-214 exit in Prince George’s...
Maryland Au Pair Missing After Ordering Ride Share To Dulles Airport For Flight She Didn't Make
Law enforcement agencies in Maryland are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing 26-year-old Au Pair who disappeared a week ago under curious circumstances. In Montgomery County, an alert was issued by police for Fanisa Mthembi, who was last seen shortly before 11:45 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 26 as she was leaving her employer’s home in Bethesda.
WJLA
3 juveniles hospitalized, 15-year-old arrested after 2 shootings in DC: Police
WASHINGTON (7News) — Three juveniles were shot in D.C. in two separate shootings Wednesday morning, police said. MPD Police Chief Robert Contee said just before 10 a.m. police responded near IDEA Public Charter School in Northeast D.C. for a shooting. Contee said upon arrival, officers found two juveniles suffering from gunshot wounds and both were taken to area hospitals.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
DC motorcyclist hit by multiple vehicles dies in Beltway crash
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A motorcyclist from D.C. has died after he was hit by multiple vehicles following a crash in Prince George's County. None of the vehicles that struck the 43-year-old man stayed on the scene, according to investigators. The crash happened around 11 p.m. on Wednesday....
fox5dc.com
Thieves steal DC woman's car and dog
WASHINGTON - A D.C. woman needs your help to get her dog and car back. Franklin is a six-year-old Yorkie/Maltese mix. His owner Julia Salsich says someone stole her car with the dog in it Sunday afternoon along H Street between 13th and 14th streets. Salsich says she dropped something...
WJLA
DC mom gets help transporting son with special needs to school after 7News story
WASHINGTON (7News) — 7News On Your Side gets results for a D.C. mom. whose story we brought to you on Thursday evening. Joann McCray reached out to 7News' Sam Ford when she couldn't get a D.C. school bus to pick up her son, who is a special education student.
DC man dies after being thrown from motorcycle, hit by several cars in Maryland
Maryland State Police troopers said they were trying to get more information after a motorcyclist was thrown from his bike, then hit by several vehicles on Wednesday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Massive Maryland Fire Tears Through Home Furnishings Business
Flames tore through a Maryland business overnight, causing thousands of dollars in damage and leaving the structure in shambles, according to the state fire marshal. Members of the Delmar Volunteer Fire Department and other agencies responded to a two-alarm fire at Wells Home Furnishings on Stage Road at approximately 11 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1 when a passerby reported the incident.
WJLA
Man taken to hospital after shooting near elementary school in northeast DC
WASHINGTON (7News) — A man was taken to the hospital early Thursday morning after a shooting near a northeast D.C. elementary school. D.C. police say they responded to a shooting in the 200 block of Tennessee Avenue NE around 2:49 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound to the shoulder.
WJLA
Va. nurse practitioner files lawsuit, says CVS fired her for not providing abortion drugs
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A northern Virginia nurse practitioner filed a lawsuit against the CVS drugstore chain after she claims the company fired her for refusing to provide abortion-inducing pills to customers. Paige Casey filed a lawsuit in Prince William County Virginia Circuit Court against CVS MinuteClinic,...
Bay Net
St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office On View Arrests And Warrants Served
Possession of Contraband- On August 10, 2022, Dep. Gardiner responded to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown, for the reported found contraband. Investigation determined Caitlin Ann Mossbarger, age 32 of Park Hall, had an unmarked pill hidden on her person. Mossbarger was charged with Possession of Contraband at Place of Confinement.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
foxbaltimore.com
MS-13 gang member admits to extorting Maryland business owners
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A gang member of MS-13 plead guilty to conspiracy to extort business owners Monday. La Mara Salvatrucha, also known as the MS-13 gang, is an international criminal enterprise that is active throughout the United States, including in Maryland. MS-13 in Maryland is organized into “cliques,” smaller groups operating in a specific area.
Bay Net
Naloxone Emergency Boxes Placed Throughout St. Mary’s County To Help Prevent Fatal Overdoses
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – International Overdose Awareness Day is observed annually on August 31st to raise awareness of overdose and reduce the stigma of a drug-related death. It also acknowledges the grief felt by families and friends remembering those who have met with death or permanent injury as a result of drug overdose.
nypressnews.com
Caught on video: Freight train hits semi-truck after driver runs stop sign at tracks, officials say
MARYLAND (WLS) — A dramatic surveillance video has been serving as a reminder to pay attention at railroad crossings. Luckily, no one was hurt when a freight train crashed into a semi-truck in Maryland. Officials said it appears that the driver ran a stop sign at the tracks. Seconds...
fox5dc.com
Maryland man shares $325K in lottery winnings with friend after spotting lucky number during stroll
WASHINGTON - Talk about a good friend! An Upper Marlboro man shared his $325,000 in lottery winnings after he won on a lucky number he spotted while he and his friend took a neighborhood stroll. The 57-year-old said he and the friend were on a walk last Saturday when a...
WJLA
First section of new I-66 Express Lanes set to open around Sept. 10
GAINESVILLE, Va. (7News) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) announced plans Friday to open the western-most segment of the new I-66 Express Lanes during the weekend of Sept. 10. The nine-mile western stretch of I-66 Express Lanes spans from Route 29 in Gainesville to Route 28 in Centreville....
northernvirginiamag.com
Located in Maryland’s Smallest County, Solomons Island Is a Quaint Destination for Water Lovers
Prepare for a weekend of fishing, boating, history, and scenic views. Sun, fun, and water are the focus of Solomons Island at the confluence of Maryland’s Patuxent River and the Chesapeake Bay. Solomons is as delightful and picturesque a place to leave everything behind as you’ll find around the Bay area. Water’s here, water’s there, and where it isn’t, you’re almost certainly someplace celebrating the water.
20 years later, survivor of DC snipers is not obsessing, but he'll never forget either
HOLLYWOOD, Md. — It's been 20 years, but Paul LaRuffa still cries listening to audio of a 911 dispatcher telling him he wouldn't let him die. The now-retired Prince George's County restaurant owner was bleeding out, his lungs collapsed, shot five times by a 17-year-old who would go on to become one half of the most notorious sniper team ever to terrorize the Washington region.
mymcmedia.org
Gaithersburg Couple Wins $1 Million Lottery Prize
Talk about having a lucky day. A Gaithersburg couple recently won the Maryland Lottery playing the Million Dollar Mega Multiplier scratch-off and became millionaires. The 51-year-old woman, whose name was not identified by the Maryland Lottery, purchased the scratch-off ticket with her husband at the 7-Eleven located at 7980 Georgia Avenue in Silver Spring. She nicknamed herself and her husband for the lottery as the “Double Winners.”
Comments / 0