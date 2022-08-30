ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellaire, MI

UpNorthLive.com

Thousands ready to walk the Mighty Mac in Labor Day tradition

MACKINAC COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- Final preparations are underway in Mackinaw City and St. Ignace as the communities prepare to host tens of thousands for an annual Labor Day tradition. The 2022 Mackinac Bridge Walk is just days away. "Whether you plan to cross the Mackinac Bridge in your car...
MACKINAW CITY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Boyne City man plants milkweed for endangered monarchs

CHARLEVOIX COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) – In July, monarch butterflies were classified as an engendered species. But one Boyne City man is determined to change that. Prior story: Monarch butterflies are at risk of becoming extinct. Skylar MacNaughton has planted hundreds of milkweed plants in the Boyne City area and...
BOYNE CITY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Recreational marijuana applicant list released in Traverse City

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Traverse City Clerk released the list of businesses vying for an adult-use cannabis license. The window to submit an application and the $5,000 permit fee was August 22 through August 26. The City Commission approved the adult use cannabis licensing and zoning ordinance...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Staff shortages, supply issues could impact your winter preps

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- Despite the sunny skies and warm temperatures, it's not too early to start thinking about preparing for winter. Experts warn it may be imperative to plan this far ahead. Among one of the products that you may have trouble finding in stock, snowblowers. "It's...
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Church finds temporary home months after fire

WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Wexford County community is working to rebuild what they lost in a fire earlier this summer. The Revival Center Church in Cadillac was destroyed by a fire in June and church leaders now believe they have found a temporary place to worship. Prior story:...
WEXFORD COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Hops harvesting underway after successful growing season

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- It's peak hop season across Michigan. Hops harvesting is underway at northern Michigan's largest hop producer, MI Local Hops in Williamsburg. This season has been one of the best they've had. "We're pretty much looking good this year. We're feeling very strongly about each...
WHITEWATER TOWNSHIP, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Bracelet can help those with dementia stay safe

WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) – The Wexford County Council on Aging is working with Miles for Memories to help those with dementia stay safe. The federally funded grant program has provided the council with 25 free bracelets for those diagnosed with dementia and that are prone to wander. The...
WEXFORD COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Accident leads to arrest after handgun and drugs found, sheriff says

LEELANAU COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- UPDATE: A 29-year-old man has been arrested after a rollover crash late Wednesday night, the Leelanau County Sheriff's Office said. At 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday, deputies were dispatched to a crash on S. Bugai Road in Elmwood Township, the sheriff's office said. The driver, who sustained minor injuries, was trapped inside of the vehicle and needed to be extracted.
LEELANAU COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Library event offers Narcan kits for Overdose Awareness Day

CHEBOYGAN COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) – District Health Department No. 4 is taking steps to reduce the stigma of drug related deaths for International Overdose Awareness Day. The health department was at the Cheboygan Area Public Library handing out free Narcan kits. Narcan is a drug that can reverse the...
CHEBOYGAN COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Family market to expand with new building

ANTRIM COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A family-owned market in Antrim County is breaking ground on a new building. Friske's Farm Market has been in the same building for more than 20 years. Instead of trying to keep up with the repairs the old market needs, the family decided to start...
ANTRIM COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Michigan House bill would keep cellphones out of classrooms

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The majority of teenagers communicate with each other and their parents with their cellphones, especially while they are at school. But school districts across the state are looking at their cellphone policies and many are getting more restrictive. And that's ok with one Michigan...
MICHIGAN STATE
UpNorthLive.com

Remembrance ceremony honors the lives lost to overdoses

MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- Wednesday is International Overdose Awareness Day and in northern Michigan, a group of moms want to honor the lives lost to addiction and offer hope to those in need. Diane, Nancy and Anne have each lost a loved one due to overdose and want to support others...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI

