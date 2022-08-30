ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Counties with the oldest homes in South Carolina

By Stacker
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19OXfb_0hb70gwy00

There’s an undeniable charm that comes with pre-World War II American architecture, characterized by high ceilings, crown molding, hardwood floors, and ornate details. In fact, 12.8% of all housing units in America were built in 1939 or before, showing the popularity of the preservation of these units.

Owning a piece of history can sometimes come with a cost: Many old homes come with asbestos, lead piping, knob-and-tube wiring, and other outdated building styles that can rack up a hefty price tag to modernize. However, with more and more modernized pre-war homes on the market, generally located just outside bustling downtown metros, investing in property that has withstood the test of time is an attractive prospect.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties in South Carolina with the oldest homes using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by median year the structure was built according to 2020 5-year estimates. Ties broken by the highest percentage of homes built before 1939.

The country’s domestic architecture is perhaps best characterized by a rugged individualism as opposed to the hybridization of disparate architectural elements. As Maya Angelou once perceptively observed , “the ache for home lives in all of us,” a phrase that has meant very different things to different people.

Modest or palatial, there is no shortage of noteworthy homes in the U.S. Log cabins constructed by industrious pioneers have dotted the landscape alongside traditional Native American dwellings ever since immigrant Swedes introduced them to the New World in 1638. The unprecedented personal fortunes amassed by the so-called “Robber Barons” at the close of the 19th century gave way to the construction of a staggering number of Gilded Age estates.

The ravages of time spared neither the sumptuous nor the humble. Stately mansions, often prohibitively costly to maintain in the modern era, were frequently neglected; simple structures were forgotten, discarded by their owners, and damaged by natural elements. However, the tireless efforts of architectural preservationists and local historical societies have saved many of these homes from demolition, leading to their inclusion in the National Register of Historic Places and thereby safeguarding them for future generations.

Keep reading to learn more about which counties in South Carolina have the oldest homes.

You may also like: Cities with the most expensive homes in South Carolina

#46. York County

– Median year homes built: 1996
– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 2.6% (2,894 homes)
– Homes built since 2000: 42.4% (46,655 homes)
– Total homes built: 109,967

#45. Jasper County

– Median year homes built: 1996
– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 4.8% (590 homes)
– Homes built since 2000: 42.0% (5,134 homes)
– Total homes built: 12,234

#44. Berkeley County

– Median year homes built: 1995
– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 1.0% (861 homes)
– Homes built since 2000: 42.4% (36,577 homes)
– Total homes built: 86,274

#43. Lancaster County

– Median year homes built: 1995
– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 3.3% (1,274 homes)
– Homes built since 2000: 44.2% (17,015 homes)
– Total homes built: 38,529

#42. Horry County

– Median year homes built: 1994
– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 0.8% (1,601 homes)
– Homes built since 2000: 37.9% (79,789 homes)
– Total homes built: 210,354

You may also like: Best high schools in South Carolina

#41. Beaufort County

– Median year homes built: 1994
– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 0.9% (866 homes)
– Homes built since 2000: 37.8% (38,209 homes)
– Total homes built: 101,059

#40. Dorchester County

– Median year homes built: 1994
– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 1.4% (877 homes)
– Homes built since 2000: 40.2% (24,683 homes)
– Total homes built: 61,445

#39. Lexington County

– Median year homes built: 1990
– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 2.1% (2,707 homes)
– Homes built since 2000: 30.6% (38,667 homes)
– Total homes built: 126,241

#38. Georgetown County

– Median year homes built: 1990
– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 2.3% (803 homes)
– Homes built since 2000: 25.3% (9,032 homes)
– Total homes built: 35,655

#37. Greenville County

– Median year homes built: 1989
– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 3.7% (8,036 homes)
– Homes built since 2000: 30.3% (65,183 homes)
– Total homes built: 214,785

You may also like: See how many rural hospitals in South Carolina have closed since 2005

#36. Kershaw County

– Median year homes built: 1989
– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 3.8% (1,115 homes)
– Homes built since 2000: 26.4% (7,761 homes)
– Total homes built: 29,444

#35. Colleton County

– Median year homes built: 1988
– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 3.5% (703 homes)
– Homes built since 2000: 21.4% (4,331 homes)
– Total homes built: 20,200

#34. Oconee County

– Median year homes built: 1988
– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 4.0% (1,619 homes)
– Homes built since 2000: 26.4% (10,767 homes)
– Total homes built: 40,774

#33. Pickens County

– Median year homes built: 1988
– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 4.9% (2,668 homes)
– Homes built since 2000: 25.3% (13,882 homes)
– Total homes built: 54,939

#32. Saluda County

– Median year homes built: 1988
– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 8.4% (797 homes)
– Homes built since 2000: 20.6% (1,955 homes)
– Total homes built: 9,470

You may also like: Counties with the most renters in South Carolina

#31. Calhoun County

– Median year homes built: 1988
– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 10.9% (817 homes)
– Homes built since 2000: 25.5% (1,916 homes)
– Total homes built: 7,501

#30. Clarendon County

– Median year homes built: 1987
– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 3.6% (646 homes)
– Homes built since 2000: 17.1% (3,071 homes)
– Total homes built: 17,908

#29. Richland County

– Median year homes built: 1987
– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 3.9% (6,877 homes)
– Homes built since 2000: 29.6% (51,779 homes)
– Total homes built: 175,052

#28. Charleston County

– Median year homes built: 1987
– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 5.5% (10,536 homes)
– Homes built since 2000: 29.0% (55,580 homes)
– Total homes built: 191,521

#27. Edgefield County

– Median year homes built: 1987
– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 8.3% (918 homes)
– Homes built since 2000: 20.7% (2,289 homes)
– Total homes built: 11,060

You may also like: Highest-rated football recruits from South Carolina over the last 20 years

#26. Aiken County

– Median year homes built: 1986
– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 4.4% (3,391 homes)
– Homes built since 2000: 25.2% (19,547 homes)
– Total homes built: 77,606

#25. Sumter County

– Median year homes built: 1985
– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 3.3% (1,583 homes)
– Homes built since 2000: 21.9% (10,580 homes)
– Total homes built: 48,383

#24. Anderson County

– Median year homes built: 1985
– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 4.4% (3,963 homes)
– Homes built since 2000: 23.7% (21,084 homes)
– Total homes built: 89,095

#23. McCormick County

– Median year homes built: 1985
– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 5.0% (285 homes)
– Homes built since 2000: 22.8% (1,295 homes)
– Total homes built: 5,669

#22. Hampton County

– Median year homes built: 1985
– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 6.5% (594 homes)
– Homes built since 2000: 14.6% (1,339 homes)
– Total homes built: 9,198

You may also like: Best places to retire in South Carolina

#21. Spartanburg County

– Median year homes built: 1985
– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 6.8% (8,977 homes)
– Homes built since 2000: 26.2% (34,541 homes)
– Total homes built: 131,725

#20. Marion County

– Median year homes built: 1983
– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 2.9% (444 homes)
– Homes built since 2000: 15.2% (2,295 homes)
– Total homes built: 15,051

#19. Cherokee County

– Median year homes built: 1983
– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 6.2% (1,534 homes)
– Homes built since 2000: 19.7% (4,863 homes)
– Total homes built: 24,675

#18. Chesterfield County

– Median year homes built: 1983
– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 7.2% (1,574 homes)
– Homes built since 2000: 17.0% (3,698 homes)
– Total homes built: 21,764

#17. Florence County

– Median year homes built: 1982
– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 3.3% (1,999 homes)
– Homes built since 2000: 17.5% (10,759 homes)
– Total homes built: 61,353

You may also like: Biggest sources of immigrants to South Carolina

#16. Williamsburg County

– Median year homes built: 1982
– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 3.8% (583 homes)
– Homes built since 2000: 16.0% (2,483 homes)
– Total homes built: 15,543

#15. Laurens County

– Median year homes built: 1982
– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 6.3% (1,983 homes)
– Homes built since 2000: 14.3% (4,507 homes)
– Total homes built: 31,469

#14. Fairfield County

– Median year homes built: 1982
– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 6.5% (783 homes)
– Homes built since 2000: 15.1% (1,802 homes)
– Total homes built: 11,958

#13. Orangeburg County

– Median year homes built: 1981
– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 4.4% (1,872 homes)
– Homes built since 2000: 14.4% (6,186 homes)
– Total homes built: 42,856

#12. Barnwell County

– Median year homes built: 1981
– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 5.0% (531 homes)
– Homes built since 2000: 16.0% (1,698 homes)
– Total homes built: 10,581

You may also like: Counties with the most super commuters in South Carolina

#11. Dillon County

– Median year homes built: 1981
– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 5.2% (724 homes)
– Homes built since 2000: 13.3% (1,843 homes)
– Total homes built: 13,808

#10. Darlington County

– Median year homes built: 1981
– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 5.8% (1,785 homes)
– Homes built since 2000: 14.3% (4,422 homes)
– Total homes built: 30,895

#9. Lee County

– Median year homes built: 1981
– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 6.7% (520 homes)
– Homes built since 2000: 10.8% (839 homes)
– Total homes built: 7,785

#8. Newberry County

– Median year homes built: 1981
– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 13.3% (2,441 homes)
– Homes built since 2000: 19.5% (3,576 homes)
– Total homes built: 18,363

#7. Allendale County

– Median year homes built: 1980
– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 5.4% (243 homes)
– Homes built since 2000: 11.2% (503 homes)
– Total homes built: 4,500

You may also like: Most valuable crops grown in South Carolina

#6. Marlboro County

– Median year homes built: 1980
– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 9.1% (1,093 homes)
– Homes built since 2000: 12.4% (1,490 homes)
– Total homes built: 12,058

#5. Bamberg County

– Median year homes built: 1978
– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 7.4% (570 homes)
– Homes built since 2000: 15.3% (1,184 homes)
– Total homes built: 7,715

#4. Abbeville County

– Median year homes built: 1978
– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 8.6% (1,051 homes)
– Homes built since 2000: 15.9% (1,942 homes)
– Total homes built: 12,211

#3. Greenwood County

– Median year homes built: 1977
– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 8.3% (2,625 homes)
– Homes built since 2000: 16.4% (5,186 homes)
– Total homes built: 31,549

#2. Chester County

– Median year homes built: 1977
– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 9.2% (1,360 homes)
– Homes built since 2000: 10.4% (1,529 homes)
– Total homes built: 14,772

You may also like: See where people in South Carolina are moving to most

#1. Union County

– Median year homes built: 1974
– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 12.1% (1,705 homes)
– Homes built since 2000: 9.9% (1,392 homes)
– Total homes built: 14,118

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 0

Related
Columbia Star

Visiting every town in South Carolina

Brunson, Cordova, Elko, Blenheim, and Hilda. These are all places…oh, we almost forgot Williams, Sycamore, Tatum, Wellford, and Stuckey. You, of course, have been to all these towns. We had not. In May of 2020, my wife, Susan and I set a goal (COVID inspired) to visit all 271 cities and towns in South Carolina as designated by the S.C. Municipal Association. It was a great adventure to get off I-26, 95, 20, and 85 to really see S.C., meet some interesting people and visit some out of the way places.
TRAVEL
WCBD Count on 2

Do you know how to pronounce these South Carolina town/city names?

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- August 31 is recognized as “National South Carolina Day” and celebrates the charm, history, and beauty of the Palmetto State. And whether you have lived in South Carolina your entire life, just moved, or are visiting, there are numerous town, city, and community names that might trip you up. Here are some […]
POLITICS
iheart.com

Travel site names SC city the 'ugliest' in state

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Can you name the ugliest city in South Carolina?. Based on online reviews of various travel sites, A lot Travel chose one ugly city from each state. South Carolina’s ugliest city, Watts Mills, is not actually a city but an unincorporated community in Laurens...
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
holycitysinner.com

South Carolina Shelters Declare a State of Emergency

The lives of hundreds of animals in shelters across South Carolina are at stake, as homeless animals have been pouring into shelters for weeks. “Nearly every shelter in the state, including the two largest shelters, Greenville County Animal Care and Charleston Animal Society, are at the breaking point and need help now,” said No Kill South Carolina 2024 Chief Project Officer Abigail Appleton, CAWA, PMP. “These and other lifesaving organizations are critically overcapacity and there’s no sign of it letting up. We must move these animals into homes now, especially as we enter the peak of hurricane season.”
CHARLESTON, SC
golaurens.com

South Carolina animal shelters at critical capacity

The lives of hundreds of animals in shelters across South Carolina are at stake, as homeless animals have been pouring into shelters for weeks. “Nearly every shelter in the state, including the two largest shelters, Greenville County Animal Care and Charleston Animal Society, are at the breaking point and need help now,” said No Kill South Carolina 2024 Chief Project Officer Abigail Appleton, CAWA, PMP. “These and other lifesaving organizations are critically overcapacity and there’s no sign of it letting up. We must move these animals into homes now, especially as we enter the peak of hurricane season,” said Appleton.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
AOL Corp

The best coffee shop in South Carolina? These three rank among the nation’s favorites

South Carolina is home to three of the nation’s best places to get coffee, new rankings show. Each of the shops landed on a list of the top 100 coffee shops in the United States. The review website Yelp said it created the rankings after looking at coffee-related businesses and studying “a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews” over time, according to results published Friday, Sept. 2.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
myhorrynews.com

S.C.’s largest yard sale is Sept. 10 at MB Convention Center

When a gentleman from Georgetown bought 10-year-old Willow’s entire table at South Carolina’s Largest Yard Sale last year, she and her Nana, June Brewbaker, who was selling at a couple tables also, were beyond thrilled. The grandmother and granddaughter are regulars at the sale, and they come from...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maya Angelou
WRDW-TV

Emergency SNAP aid extended another month in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. - Emergency SNAP food aid allotments have been approved through September in South Carolina, according to U.S. Department of Agriculture officials. The program provides expanded financial aid for food purchases. It is unclear whether the benefits will be available beyond September at this time. The program gives Supplemental...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asbestos#U S Census Bureau#Linus Realestate#American#The U S Census Bureau#U S Log
WCBD Count on 2

SCDMV: How the point system works in South Carolina

MOUNT PLEASANT (WCBD) — Not only can breaking traffic laws result in a costly ticket — it can also add points to your driving record, according to South Carolina’s Department of Motor Vehicles (SCDMV). The purpose of the point system is to make problem drivers improve their habits, and to protect innocent people from “careless […]
TRAFFIC
FOX Carolina

Earthquake reported in Lowcountry ahead of Labor Day weekend

CENTERVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported an earthquake in the Lowcountry Thursday night. The 1.5 magnitude earthquake hit Centerville, South Carolina just before 9 p.m. and had a depth of 0, according to USGS. This earthquake was 3.7 miles from Summerville, SC and 86.7...
CENTERVILLE, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
WBTW News13

What is North Carolina’s state vegetable? The internet wants to know

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — What is North Carolina’s state vegetable? Searches for the question ranked as the top rising searches year for people also Googling “South Carolina,” according to Google Trends data — beating questions about football schedules, the state fair and the University of South Carolina’s new mascot name (with “The General” replacing […]
LIFESTYLE
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

56K+
Followers
15K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy