buckinghamshirelive.com

Aldi announces major change for shoppers

Aldi has announced plans to remove best before dates from around 60 of its own brand products in a bid to help cut down on food waste in homes. By the end of the year, Britain’s fifth largest supermarket says it will remove best before dates from around 60 fresh fruit and veg lines - including apples and pears, citrus fruits, potatoes, carrots and onion - which could help households to save on food waste each year.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
BBC

Driffield: 'Earliest Roman settlement' evidence found at secret site

Archaeologists excavating a site in East Yorkshire believe they have found evidence of early Roman habitation. Volunteers have found various pottery items, including a decorative piece depicting a dog. The location, near Driffield, is believed to be one of the earliest examples of Roman settlement north of the Humber estuary.
SCIENCE
BBC

Molly Russell: Meta and Pinterest executives must appear at inquest

A coroner has ruled that tech giant Meta must send a senior executive from the US to give evidence at the inquest into the death of Molly Russell. The 14-year-old killed herself in 2017 after seeing graphic images of self-harm and suicide on Instagram and Pinterest. Meta, which owns Instagram,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

HMS Prince of Wales: Fleet flagship likely to take on US trip

HMS Queen Elizabeth is likely to head to the US coast to stand in for HMS Prince of Wales after it broke down. The carrier had to return shortly after setting sail for training exercises from Portsmouth Naval Base on Saturday. The warship had been on its way to the...
MILITARY
BBC

Shamima Begum: Canada will investigate spy smuggling allegations

Canada says it will "follow up" claims that one of its spies smuggled three UK schoolgirls into Syria in 2015. A BBC investigation revealed Shamima Begum, who fled the UK and joined the Islamic State group with two friends, was smuggled by a Canadian agent. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Covid: Millions invited for booster jabs from Monday

Millions of people will be invited for their autumn Covid booster jab in England and Scotland next week, with care home residents the first to receive them. Although infections are falling, health bosses are predicting a resurgence of Covid and flu this autumn and winter. They are urging those eligible...
WORLD

