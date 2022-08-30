The Indianapolis Colts have a strong offensive line, but a deal involving Ben Banogu might help the line get younger and stronger for the next season. The Colts boast one of the strongest offensive lines in the NFL, but they have recently had to address some serious weaknesses. Anthony Castonzo’s retirement at the end of the 2020 season left a large void at left tackle. This prompted Indy to consider the position’s future. They attempted to form a left tackle by committee, but it did not go well. This year, they selected Bernhard Raimann in the third round. Still, is that sufficient?

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO