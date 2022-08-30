Read full article on original website
David Wood
3d ago
Lots of "weapons" were released today according to these moronic headlines. Most of the names I've seen in these stories were way down on the depth chart, hence the reason they were cut. I feel badly for the guys possibly seeing their dreams of playing in the NFL cut short, but let's be honest, nobody in the league would consider them "weapons".
Reply(3)
7
CHESTNUT BB
2d ago
The biggest cheater in the NFL. Without those receivers with that talent he’s nothing that’s why he always want those super talented players to play with ! Anybody could be a great QB When you have a great line and super receivers!
Reply(6)
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Popculture
Are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen at the 'Breaking Point' in Their Marriage?
Tom Brady is getting ready for the 2022 NFL season but is currently not with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers due to "personal" reasons. With Brady entering his 23rd season, he doesn't need to be at every training camp practice. But is the reason Brady taking time away from the team have to do with him and his wife Gisele Bündchen being on the verge of a divorce?
Russell Wilson’s first tweet following Broncos $245 million extension proves he’s all about getting the bag
Let’s get this bag! That’s probably what Russell Wilson was thinking as he signed the dotted line on a massive five-year, $245 million contract extension. Evidently, the bag-chasing doesn’t just stop with his football endeavors. Shortly after news of the extension broke, Wilson sent out a very appropriate tweet.
Father of Player Released By Patriots Has Message for Bill Belichick
New England waived Devin Asiasi earlier this week after drafting him in the third round of the 2020 NFL draft.
Chiefs Reportedly Sign Former Steelers Quarterback
The Kansas City Chiefs have reportedly signed a depth quarterback. According to Doug Kyed, the team has added former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Chris Oladokun to their practice squad. Oladokun was a seven-round pick in this year's NFL Draft. Oladokun was cut last week after he wasn't given many reps in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gisele Had Some Telling Comments Before Tom Brady's Leave
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady's recent absence sparked a plethora of rumors about his life on and off the field. Brady addressed his absence following the Buccaneers' preseason finale. "Everyone has different situations they're dealing with, and we all have unique challenges to our lives," Brady told reporters. "I'm...
Longtime NFL Star Has Brutally Honest Admission On Gisele
A longtime NFL star had a brutally honest admission on Tom Brady's return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brady, 45, retired earlier this year, only to come back to football after about a month. The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback again left the Bucs in training camp. Brady was away for...
Herschel Walker Poll Results Out: NFL World Reacts
Former NFL running back turned political candidate Herschel Walker has been in the headlines a lot this week. One of those headlines was NFL-related, as former Cowboys coach Jimmy Johnson revealed he nearly traded Walker to the Cleveland Browns. Walker, of course, was traded to the Vikings in one of...
Packers Reportedly Re-Signing Notable Wide Receiver
The Green Bay Packers have added a wide receiver on Wednesday. Sort of, at least. According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the Packers are re-signing wide receiver Travis Fulgham. He is being added to their practice squad just hours after being waived by the team. The Packers initially claimed Fulgham...
RELATED PEOPLE
Browns Reportedly Claim Notable Quarterback Off Waivers
The Cleveland Browns are reportedly kicking the tires on a former star QB out of the SEC. According to ESPN's Field Yates, "The Browns have claimed QB Kellen Mond." Mond was a third-round draft pick of the Vikings last year but only appeared in one game during time in Minnesota. In his lone regular season action, the 23-year-old completed 2 of his 3 attempts for five yards.
Why Jon Gruden Won’t Get Another Shot In the NFL
It’s not “cancel culture” that will prevent the former Raiders coach from being given another chance to walk an NFL sideline.
Deion Sanders Reveals He's Considered At Least 3 Big Jobs
Deion Sanders has dominated the football world at every possible level of the game. He's in the Hall of Fame at both the college football and the NFL level. Now, he's taking over the coaching ranks as well - as the head coach at Jackson State. In a recent profile...
Bills bring in veteran punter after Matt Araiza clears waivers
The Buffalo Bills cut ties with punter Matt Araiza on over the weekend ahead of final 53-man roster cuts, and they’re quickly getting to work on finding a replacement. The Bills reportedly brought in former Denver Broncos and Detroit Lions punter Sam Martin for a visit on Wednesday in hopes of potentially signing him ahead […] The post Bills bring in veteran punter after Matt Araiza clears waivers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Indianapolis Colts’ best trade asset after 53-man roster cuts
The Indianapolis Colts have a strong offensive line, but a deal involving Ben Banogu might help the line get younger and stronger for the next season. The Colts boast one of the strongest offensive lines in the NFL, but they have recently had to address some serious weaknesses. Anthony Castonzo’s retirement at the end of the 2020 season left a large void at left tackle. This prompted Indy to consider the position’s future. They attempted to form a left tackle by committee, but it did not go well. This year, they selected Bernhard Raimann in the third round. Still, is that sufficient?
Look: Cowboys Fans Not Happy With Eagles Trade News
The Philadelphia Eagles made a big trade with the Minnesota Vikings earlier today, sending wide receiver Jalen Reagor to Minnesota in exchange for a pair of Day 3 draft picks. But Dallas Cowboys fans are understandably frustrated by this deal. RJ Ochoa of Blogging The Boys pointed out that the Eagles stand to get more compensation for Reagor than Dallas got for former Cowboys Pro Bowler Amari Cooper.
Panthers QB Baker Mayfield on alleged Browns comments: 'I didn't say it'
There are often three sides to a story of a one-on-one interaction—what person No. 1 says, what person No. 2 says and what actually happened. Today, person No. 2 gave their side. Following Wednesday’s practice, Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield addressed the now infamous sideline conversation he had with...
NFL World Reacts To Cowboys' Big Free Agency News
With Tyron Smith out for an extended period of time with an injury, the Dallas Cowboys are exploring every option at left tackle. Well, it turns out one of those options is signing Jason Peters. According to ESPN's Todd Archer, the Cowboys are scheduled to visit with Peters this week.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thecomeback.com
Bruce Arians gets honest about wild Antonio Brown incident
Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown gave the NFL world one of the wildest and most viral moments in recent memory last season when he shockingly took off his jersey and waved to the fans while leaving the field during a game against the New York Jets. The ordeal forced head coach Bruce Arians into an awkward position – one he still remembers today.
Bengals Coach Zac Taylor Reacts To Brother's Team Signing Former Bengals Player
Prior to Tuesday's 53-man roster deadline, the Cincinnati Bengals released wide receiver Kendric Pryor. On Wednesday, it was announced that he was claimed by the Jacksonville Jaguars. Ironically enough, Pryor will go from learning under Bengals head coach Zac Taylor to working alongside Taylor's brother, Jaguars offensive coordinator Press Taylor.
South Carolina State punter pulls hilariously illegal move on fake punt
College football isn’t truly back until we get some crazy antics. Thankfully, we can confirm that college football is, indeed, back after a South Carolina State punter bailed on a fake punt attempt in the most hilarious way possible in the first quarter of the school’s tilt with Central Florida. What the hell was this […] The post South Carolina State punter pulls hilariously illegal move on fake punt appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
196K+
Followers
108K+
Post
120M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 27