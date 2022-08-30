The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has joined in the search for Wesley Ryan Kester, who fled from the Wakulla County Sheriff's Office after being held on felony charges. Accordsing to a post on Facebook by the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, deputies are in the area of Summer Camp and Lanark Village searching for Kester. The Franklin Correctional Institution K9 team is assisting in the search as well.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, FL ・ 13 HOURS AGO