WCTV
‘Casanova Scammer’ sentenced for swindling women through dating sites
TALLAHASSEE, Fla (WCTV) - A man accused of posing as a surgeon and swindling women on dating sites out of more than a million dollars was just sentenced in Tallahassee’s federal court. Brian Wedgeworth, who investigators dubbed the “Casanova Scammer,” was sentenced to nine years in prison.
WCTV
‘This must be resolved’: In emergency meeting, FAMU trustees address compliance, housing issues
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida A&M University Board of Trustees is pledging to hold the university president and his leadership team accountable as they address twin crises in student athlete compliance and housing. At an emergency trustees meeting Friday morning, FAMU President Larry Robinson again outlined plans to deal...
Calhoun Department of Health officials arrested for fraud
CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Calhoun county sheriff’s deputies arrested 47-year-old Kelly King Thursday night on a complaint issued by the Florida Department of Financial Services. They claimed Kelly, the Calhoun and Liberty County Department of Health’s business manager, used a state credit card for fraudulent purchases. They’ve identified 54 suspect purchases from November 8, […]
niceville.com
Armed standoff with police leads to lengthy sentence for Quincy man
FLORIDA – A Quincy man has been sentenced to nearly 22 years in prison after he pled guilty to possessing a firearm as a convicted felon, the United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida has announced. Jermaine Lee Walker, 45, of Quincy, Florida, was sentenced to 262...
WCTV
Perry man sentenced to 10 years in prison for distributing meth
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A 46-year-old man was arrested and sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. Stephen Lance Gamble was arrested on Wednesday after pleading guilty to the conspiracy of distributing and possessing with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine or 500 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine.
WCTV
Tallahassee resident receives new home
The availability of Narcan means fewer people are dying from overdoses, but Narcan usages aren't being reported as frequently, according to Peoria Recovery Project Co-founder Denise Backes. FSU holding career fair for students seeking part-time jobs. Updated: 5 hours ago. Nearly 60 vendors were in attendance for students seeking part-time...
Florida A&M Board of Trustees calls for accountability from FAMU President
Accountability took center stage as Florida A&M University President Dr. Larry Robinson spoke with the Board of Trustees via Zoom Friday morning.
jacksoncountytimes.net
1st APPEARANCE for September 1, 2022
Brandy Phillmon: Knowingly driving while license is suspended or revoked- sentenced to 90 days in jail with two days’ time served and a $400 fine. Robert Lindsey: Aggravated fleeing and attempting to elude, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, driving while license suspended or revoked- $105,000 bond, hold for Leon County.
WCTV
40 pounds of pot seized, 3 people arrested on drug charges in Tallahassee
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department’s narcotics unit raided two homes Thursday, finding nearly 40 pounds of marijuana, pills, weapons, cash, and arresting three suspects. TPD says the search warrants were carried out after an anonymous tip about drug trafficking lead to a months-long investigation. Officers say...
jacksoncountytimes.net
JAIL Report for August 31, 2022
Robert Lindsey, 34, Sopchoppy, Florida: Aggravated fleeing and attempting to elude, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, driving while license suspended or revoked, hold for Leon County: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Brandy Phillmon, 32, Grand Ridge, Florida: Knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office....
WCTV
Career Source Capitol Region holding state agency job fair amid worker shortage
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Job vacancies and demand for workers on the rise in nearly every sector in the Big Bend, according to Career Source Capitol Region. They are holding a targeted job fair recruiting for seven different agencies with the State of Florida, as they continue to face a worker shortage.
thefamuanonline.com
Staffing an ongoing issue for local restaurants
Tallahassee restaurants are in a hiring surge to fill staffing in multiple positions. These unfilled positions include servers, greeters, cooks and, for some establishments, managers. Local restaurants and franchises including Brooklyn Pizza, Hobbit American Grill, Island Seafood, Buffalo Wild Wings and Crafty Crab are “urgently hiring” for multiple positions, according...
thefamuanonline.com
What the new security gates mean for Wahnish Way
Florida A&M University’s (FAMU) campus is rapidly changing. Last year the campus underwent several construction projects, including the addition of the Will Packer Amphitheater and the demolition of Paddyfoote Housing Complex. This Fall, students were welcomed back by yet another new addition to the campus: two security gates to close off a small section of Wahnish Way.
franklincounty.news
Wakulla escapee sought in Franklin County
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has joined in the search for Wesley Ryan Kester, who fled from the Wakulla County Sheriff's Office after being held on felony charges. Accordsing to a post on Facebook by the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, deputies are in the area of Summer Camp and Lanark Village searching for Kester. The Franklin Correctional Institution K9 team is assisting in the search as well.
Law enforcement searching for missing elderly couple of Wakulla County
Law enforcement agencies are searching for a missing elderly couple from Wakulla County.
thefamuanonline.com
Yes, the pandemic continues
It’s a new school year with an old pandemic, and everything is reverting to normal except for the pandemic. With everything opening back up to standard, students are returning to campus with optional masks and six feet of distance not being enforced. FAMU offered hybrid classes last year, where...
WCTV
Gadsden County religious leaders hold a ‘Stop the Violence Rally’ following a string of shootings
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Quincy Police Department arrested twenty-three year old Arderrious Smith in connection to the shooting deaths of two young adults Monday. 20 year-old Auadre Kirkland was killed on august 21st and then 18 year old Ashanti Lewis was murdered 5 days later. On Tuesday night, community...
thefamuanonline.com
Scholarship honors a Rattler killed in Iraq
On Jan. 17, 2004, Sgt. Edmond L. Randle, Jr. was killed in an explosion on a road near Taji, north of Baghdad, in Iraq. Sgt. Randle, an alum of Florida A&M University, was born on Jan. 24, 1977, in Miami. On Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, the Soulever Foundation Inc. hosted...
Thomasville Police Department launches new interactive website
Thomasville Police Department launched a new website to assist with informing citizens and helping fight crime.
WALB 10
4 arrested in Thomas Co. shooting
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Four men have been arrested and charged in connection to the Thomas Co. shooting that left one man dead, according to Thomas County Sheriff’s Office. Anthony Ralph Hires and Anthony Ralph Hires III have been arrested and charged with malice murder in the death of...
