ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WMBB

Calhoun Department of Health officials arrested for fraud

CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Calhoun county sheriff’s deputies arrested 47-year-old Kelly King Thursday night on a complaint issued by the Florida Department of Financial Services. They claimed Kelly, the Calhoun and Liberty County Department of Health’s business manager, used a state credit card for fraudulent purchases. They’ve identified 54 suspect purchases from November 8, […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, FL
niceville.com

Armed standoff with police leads to lengthy sentence for Quincy man

FLORIDA – A Quincy man has been sentenced to nearly 22 years in prison after he pled guilty to possessing a firearm as a convicted felon, the United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida has announced. Jermaine Lee Walker, 45, of Quincy, Florida, was sentenced to 262...
QUINCY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tallahassee, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Tallahassee, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
WCTV

Perry man sentenced to 10 years in prison for distributing meth

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A 46-year-old man was arrested and sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. Stephen Lance Gamble was arrested on Wednesday after pleading guilty to the conspiracy of distributing and possessing with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine or 500 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine.
PERRY, FL
WCTV

Tallahassee resident receives new home

The availability of Narcan means fewer people are dying from overdoses, but Narcan usages aren't being reported as frequently, according to Peoria Recovery Project Co-founder Denise Backes. FSU holding career fair for students seeking part-time jobs. Updated: 5 hours ago. Nearly 60 vendors were in attendance for students seeking part-time...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
jacksoncountytimes.net

1st APPEARANCE for September 1, 2022

Brandy Phillmon: Knowingly driving while license is suspended or revoked- sentenced to 90 days in jail with two days’ time served and a $400 fine. Robert Lindsey: Aggravated fleeing and attempting to elude, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, driving while license suspended or revoked- $105,000 bond, hold for Leon County.
POLK COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pay To Play#Lobbyist#Violent Crime#Leon County Circuit Court#Ofr#Plaintiff
WCTV

40 pounds of pot seized, 3 people arrested on drug charges in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department’s narcotics unit raided two homes Thursday, finding nearly 40 pounds of marijuana, pills, weapons, cash, and arresting three suspects. TPD says the search warrants were carried out after an anonymous tip about drug trafficking lead to a months-long investigation. Officers say...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
jacksoncountytimes.net

JAIL Report for August 31, 2022

Robert Lindsey, 34, Sopchoppy, Florida: Aggravated fleeing and attempting to elude, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, driving while license suspended or revoked, hold for Leon County: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Brandy Phillmon, 32, Grand Ridge, Florida: Knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office....
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
thefamuanonline.com

Staffing an ongoing issue for local restaurants

Tallahassee restaurants are in a hiring surge to fill staffing in multiple positions. These unfilled positions include servers, greeters, cooks and, for some establishments, managers. Local restaurants and franchises including Brooklyn Pizza, Hobbit American Grill, Island Seafood, Buffalo Wild Wings and Crafty Crab are “urgently hiring” for multiple positions, according...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Insurance Companies
thefamuanonline.com

What the new security gates mean for Wahnish Way

Florida A&M University’s (FAMU) campus is rapidly changing. Last year the campus underwent several construction projects, including the addition of the Will Packer Amphitheater and the demolition of Paddyfoote Housing Complex. This Fall, students were welcomed back by yet another new addition to the campus: two security gates to close off a small section of Wahnish Way.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
franklincounty.news

Wakulla escapee sought in Franklin County

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has joined in the search for Wesley Ryan Kester, who fled from the Wakulla County Sheriff's Office after being held on felony charges. Accordsing to a post on Facebook by the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, deputies are in the area of Summer Camp and Lanark Village searching for Kester. The Franklin Correctional Institution K9 team is assisting in the search as well.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, FL
thefamuanonline.com

Yes, the pandemic continues

It’s a new school year with an old pandemic, and everything is reverting to normal except for the pandemic. With everything opening back up to standard, students are returning to campus with optional masks and six feet of distance not being enforced. FAMU offered hybrid classes last year, where...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
thefamuanonline.com

Scholarship honors a Rattler killed in Iraq

On Jan. 17, 2004, Sgt. Edmond L. Randle, Jr. was killed in an explosion on a road near Taji, north of Baghdad, in Iraq. Sgt. Randle, an alum of Florida A&M University, was born on Jan. 24, 1977, in Miami. On Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, the Soulever Foundation Inc. hosted...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WALB 10

4 arrested in Thomas Co. shooting

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Four men have been arrested and charged in connection to the Thomas Co. shooting that left one man dead, according to Thomas County Sheriff’s Office. Anthony Ralph Hires and Anthony Ralph Hires III have been arrested and charged with malice murder in the death of...
THOMAS COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy