Tiny house enthusiasts, mark your calendars because TinyFest is coming to the Alameda Country Fairground in Pleasanton on September 10th and 11th. The festival brings together homeowners, builders, and nomads from around the country to learn, share and connect. The festival ranges will feature a variety of small, non-traditional dwellings such as tiny homes, elaborately converted vans, buses, ambulances, even shipping containers, and other space-conscious dwellings. You be able to chat with popular vendors and builders like Nomadik customs, Wanderlust Vintage Trailers, and Moksha Designs, to name a few. You’ll be able to check out numerous show models, and privately owned dwellings, in addition to vendor demonstrations, guest speakers, and plenty of live music and food. The event is a celebration but also shines an important spotlight on a movement grounded in sustainability, human connection, adventure, and freedom. One day passes ar $15 and weekend passes are $20, when purchased online at the Tiny Fest website . Tickets will be sold on-site for $20-$25, credit card fees apply. Kids under 12 get in free.

PLEASANTON, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO