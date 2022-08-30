Read full article on original website
Attempted Kidnapping Near Stanley Middle School in Lafayette, Says SuperintendentThomas SmithLafayette, CA
A Toxic Red Tide Has Killed An 'Uncountable' Number of Fish in the Bay AreaDaniella CressmanSan Francisco, CA
Stephen Curry Receives His College Degree 13 Years After Leaving School to Pursue his NBA DreamAnthony J LynchSan Francisco, CA
San Fran Businesses Threaten Tax Strike If Homeless Population Is Not RemovedTaxBuzzSan Francisco, CA
The happiest city in America is located in California, according to new studyJosue Torres
A Fun And Inspiring Tiny House Expo Is Coming To The Bay Area September 10-11
Tiny house enthusiasts, mark your calendars because TinyFest is coming to the Alameda Country Fairground in Pleasanton on September 10th and 11th. The festival brings together homeowners, builders, and nomads from around the country to learn, share and connect. The festival ranges will feature a variety of small, non-traditional dwellings such as tiny homes, elaborately converted vans, buses, ambulances, even shipping containers, and other space-conscious dwellings. You be able to chat with popular vendors and builders like Nomadik customs, Wanderlust Vintage Trailers, and Moksha Designs, to name a few. You’ll be able to check out numerous show models, and privately owned dwellings, in addition to vendor demonstrations, guest speakers, and plenty of live music and food. The event is a celebration but also shines an important spotlight on a movement grounded in sustainability, human connection, adventure, and freedom. One day passes ar $15 and weekend passes are $20, when purchased online at the Tiny Fest website . Tickets will be sold on-site for $20-$25, credit card fees apply. Kids under 12 get in free.
7x7.com
21 Fun Things to Do This Week (9.5.22)
It may be after Labor Day, but summer is just heating up in the Bay Area and we've collected all the best ways to get the heck outside. From waterfront silent disco yoga and Sundown Cinema in Alamo Square Park, to the 50th Mountain View Art & Wine Festival and an adult's-only night at Children's Fairyland, there's something for everyone this week.
beyondthecreek.com
Allbirds Coming to Broadway Plaza in Downtown Walnut Creek
Thanks to a reader for sending word that the shoe store Allbirds is coming to Broadway Plaza in downtown Walnut Creek where half of Amazon Books used to be. They’ll be located next to Aritzia. Check out their online selection here. From their website:. After years of researching and...
QSR magazine
Ike's Love and Sandwiches Opens in Pleasanton, California
Ike’s Love & Sandwiches is bringing its iconic brand and mouthwatering sandwiches to a brand-new location in Pleasanton. Just in time for a fall filled with love and sandwiches, Ike’s is opening on Thursday, September 1 at 1737 Santa Rita Rd #300 Pleasanton, CA 94566. The grand opening will be Wednesday, September 7. Check out the details below!
marinmommies.com
Marin Weekend Family Fun for Labor Day Weekend
Keep cool at the Hamilon Community Pool in Novato. They will be open all weekend long. Here are our picks for great events and activities for children and families this Weekend. Find more events for the whole week in Marin and beyond in our Family Events Calendar. All Weekend. Explore...
berkeleyside.org
All the East Bay restaurants that opened in August
August’s weather was such a balm, it even helped soothe and lift spirits during last month’s big return to school. Welcome back to the COVID generation and their dedicated teachers, administrators and coaches — we see you braving those first weeks. Same goes for busy university students and staff, reanimating campuses across the East Bay. Why not treat yourselves to dumplings, a dusky pastrami sandwich, a French-style chocolate gateau, vegan pastries, spiced Ethiopian coffee, crispy chicken wings or any number of other new offerings from the following list? It might help further ease the re-entry as we head into fall.
climaterwc.com
‘Live Music Concert Series’ returning to Hillsdale Shopping Center
Hillsdale Shopping Center’s “Outdoor Live Music Concert Series” is readying to rock back into its North Block Plaza with five different musical acts lined up for Sept. 9 through Oct. 7. The free concerts will hit the plaza Friday nights from 6-8 p.m. on the following schedule:...
marinmagazine.com
Private School Guide Highlights: 2022’s Best Schools
Here’s some ideas on where to send your kids. Integrity. Kindness. Service. Brandeis Marin is recognized as a forward-thinking center of educational innovation and celebrated for providing a project-based education infused with joy, spiritual exploration, and self-discovery. Students arrive as curious youngsters hungry for knowledge and graduate as critical thinkers and problem solvers. By cultivating academic excellence in a community that brings to life progressive Jewish values, we inspire open.
sonomamag.com
Exciting New Restaurants and Bars Coming to Petaluma
Downtown Petaluma is already hopping with great places to eat and drink, and even more venues are set to welcome guests this fall and beyond. Here are four dining-and-drinking destinations we’ll be first in line for. Luma Bar & Eatery. Petaluma’s beloved oyster bar and seafood restaurant The Shuckery...
napavalleylifemagazine.com
Napa Valley’s EXCITING NEW DINING SCENE
To think the pandemic crippled the restaurant business just one short year ago is hard to imagine as Napa Valley’s culinary scene comes alive with vibrant new dining experiences. Whether an alfresco bistro in one of the area’s new hotels or a reimagined local favorite haunt, area foodies are...
ksro.com
La Rosa Chef Dies in Accident
The restaurant community in Santa Rosa is mourning the loss of Chef Rob Reyes who died August 23rd while cycling with friends. Reyes was the chef at La Rosa Tequileria. He was on a group ride from Santa Rosa to Forestville when he collided with a pole. Reyes had been both chef and co-owner of the restaurant in Courthouse Square since it opened in 2011. Reyes is survived by his mother and three brothers. La Rosa will host a public memorial on September 6th from 3pm to 8pm.
7 Relaxing Things To See And Do On A Day Trip To Bolinas
Wandering into the little town of Bolinas, on the Western edge of Marin County, feels like being initiated into a secret society. As the story goes, the locals regularly steal any and all road signs that direct people to the town, happy to avoid the crush of tourists. In reality, the residents are friendly, the art scene is bustling and the pace of life is wonderfully slow. Writer Richard Brautigan, musician Grace Slick, and actor Frances McDormand have called this place home, and for good reason. Here are a few things to see and ways to enjoy this eclectic little...
Weather service adjusts SF Bay Area forecast as low pressure stalls over NorCal
The weather service bumped the start of the excessive heat warning for inland areas from Saturday to Sunday.
Family disputes Atria Walnut Creek facility’s claim patient died from eating ‘Flamin’ Hot Cheetos’
WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KRON) — A second resident from an Atria Senior Living facility has died in the Bay Area, according to a statement provided by Atria Senior Living. The man who died has been identified by the Contra Costa County Coroner’s Office as Constantine Canoun. He was 94. Canoun, a resident of the Atria […]
SF Bay Area heat wave: Here's a timeline of dangerously high temperatures
It will be dangerously hot, hot, hot in the Bay Area over the holiday weekend (except San Francisco, thanks Karl the Fog). Here's when and where you can expect the highest temps.
berkeleyside.org
Reservations are now open at one of Berkeley’s most anticipated restaurants
Phoebe A. Hearst Museum of Anthropology, UC Berkeley. First Thursday tasting is Sept. 1, reservations are available online. Opening a restaurant is never easy, but opening a restaurant in a non-traditional space and on a UC campus is an even greater challenge. As Cafe Ohlone founders Louis Trevino and Vincent Medina have said on more than one occasion, though, “we must wait until the time is right” to open, and that time is now: Starting Tuesday, the world’s first Ohlone restaurant is finally taking reservations for its all-new space at UC Berkeley’s Anthropology building.
marinmagazine.com
Marin’s Cities & Towns: San Anselmo
Fun fact : Van Morrison’s 1973 song “Snow in San Anselmo” recounts the time an unexpected snowstorm hit the town — the first in 30 years — when the singer was living in neighboring Fairfax. From its beginnings as a dusty “dry” settlement, where residents...
Here's why everyone, even you, needs to take this Bay Area heat wave seriously
STAY COOL! As you celebrate Labor Day this weekend, here is what experts say to look out for to stay healthy in the extreme heat.
2 injured after food truck flips over on I-280
SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were injured after a food truck flipped over Thursday afternoon on I-280 in Hillsborough, Cal Fire CZU announced on Twitter. The truck was going southbound on the highway near Black Mountain Road. Traffic was expected to slow down due to the incident. No lane closures were reported […]
Tips to keep pets safe during extreme heat
NOVATO, Calif. (KRON) — Your dogs and other pets may love the outdoors, but during a heat wave like the Bay Area is experiencing this week, it is important for owners to protect their pets from the high temperatures. Just like people, pets will need limited time in the sun and to stay well hydrated. […]
