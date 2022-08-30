Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Clarksville, September 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏈 games in Clarksville. The Middle Tennessee Christian School football team will have a game with Clarksville Academy on September 02, 2022, 17:00:00.
Clarksville residents react to new high school football spectator rules
Fans are encouraged to bring clear bags and leave their purses, bags and backpacks at home. There's also a new adult supervision rule.
wkdzradio.com
Law Enforcement Ask For Help Locating Burglary Suspects
Todd County law enforcement is asking for the community’s help locating a man and woman wanted in connection to a burglary. Todd County Sheriff’s deputies say 27-year-old Derek Reeves of Auburn and 32-year-old Victoria Smith of Elkton are wanted on a warrant for first-degree burglary. They are reportedly...
Pedestrian taken to hospital after Clarksville crash
A pedestrian has been taken to the hospital following a crash in Clarksville.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wkdzradio.com
Name Released In Pennyrile Parkway Crash
Deputies have released the name of a Tennessee woman that was injured in a wreck on Pennyrile Parkway at the 17-mile-marker in Christian County Monday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a car driven by Jessica Ipina of La Vergne was northbound when she lost control on the wet roadway causing the vehicle to go into the median, enter the roadway again then hit a tractor-trailer driven by Rosemary Brown of Fort Campbell before hitting a rock wall.
70-Year-Old Kendall Spiceland Died In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Clarksville (Clarksville, TN)
According to the Clarksville Police Department, a multi-vehicle collision occurred on Monday afternoon. The officials stated that a 2000 Chevy Silverado driven by a [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Tennessee Drivers.
clarksvillenow.com
Family of deceased Montgomery County deputy files lawsuit to receive line-of-duty death benefits
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The family of a former Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office deputy is fighting to have his death declared the direct result of injuries he sustained on the job. Randy Dale Paddock graduated from Tennessee Law Enforcement Training on May 29, 2013, and began working...
whopam.com
Elkton woman arrested after shots fired incident at Hopkinsville motel
A shots fired investigation early Thursday morning at the Manhattan Motel on South Main Street in Hopkinsville led to the arrest of an Elkton woman. An arrest citation for 58-year old Janice Beck of Elkton alleges she fired a gun at a vehicle that pulled into the parking lot of the motel shortly after 2 a.m., with the driver and everyone outside of the motel avoiding injury.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSMV
Pedestrian hit by car, condition still unknown police say
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Clarksville Police were investigating a crash involving a pedestrian Wednesday evening. Officials said the crash occurred Wednesday night at Peachers Mill Road and Millstone Circle at 5:12 p.m. The condition of the pedestrian is unknown at this time. Officials have reopened the road; however, CPD asked...
Deadly camper fire under investigation in Henry County
The TBI and Henry County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a camper fire that left a woman dead in Springville.
wkdzradio.com
Man Injured In Pembroke Road Wreck
A wreck on Pembroke Road sent a man to the hospital Friday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a truck on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way failed to stop at the intersection and hit a southbound truck on Pembroke Road. The crash sent the truck on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr....
WSMV
18-year-old high school student accused of raping fellow student
LYLES, Tenn. (WSMV) - An 18-year-old East Hickman High School student was arrested on Tuesday after being accused of raping another student. Hickman County Sheriff officials said the 18-year-old was arrested in the parking lot of East Hickman High School for raping the student. No further information has been released...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Gun found in Beech High School student’s backpack
Parents of students at one Sumner County school were surprised to receive an alert Tuesday afternoon after an incident during school hours.
wkdzradio.com
Woman Flown To Tennessee Hospital After Dog Attack
A woman was flown to a hospital after she was attacked by a dog on Richard Mills Drive in Hopkinsville Friday afternoon. Hopkinsville emergency personnel say a 77-year-old woman suffered injuries to her face, chest and arm after being attacked by a dog. The woman was taken by ambulance to...
WSMV
Slain Smyrna store clerk remembered for his kindness, accused murderer caught
SMYRNA, Tenn. (WSMV) - Smyrna Police Department and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced the capture of the man who shot Nicholas Patterson during a robbery early Tuesday morning at the Twice Daily off Sam Ridley Parkway. Patterson, 34, was a clerk at the store. He died at the hospital...
Drugs, weapons seized during raid at West Nashville home
Metro police reported 29-year-old Nicole Madden and Edwin Santiago, 42, were taken into custody after the search of the home in the 6000 block of Charlotte Pike.
whvoradio.com
Elkton Woman Charged In Hopkinsville Shooting
Police have released the name of an Elkton woman that was charged after a report of shots fired on South Main Street in Hopkinsville Thursday morning. Hopkinsville Police say they were called to the Manhattan Motel for a report of shots fired and located a gun and found 58-year-old Janice Beck who allegedly fired a shot at a vehicle. No one was injured and no damage was found to any vehicles.
clarksvillenow.com
Room for cars, but no turn lane: Why that happens on Rossview Road, Ted Crozier Boulevard
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Clarksville residents have questions about the lack of turn lanes in certain parts of the city, particularly on Rossview Road and on Ted Crozier Boulevard. The Clarksville Street Department has shared details on both, but also two other projects. While there appears to be...
WSMV
Man caught stealing diapers from Walmart, pulls out brass knuckles
ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police arrested a man after he threatened a Walmart employee while attempting to shoplift some diapers on Saturday night. According to the arrest affidavit, 34-year-old Sherill Simpkins was attempting to steal two packages of diapers from the Walmart on Hamilton Church Road in Antioch when he was confronted by a store employee.
Remains of missing Sumner County man identified
The remains of a man missing from Sumner County have been identified, according to Major Tim Bailey of the Sheriff's Department.
Comments / 0