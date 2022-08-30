ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, TN

wkdzradio.com

Law Enforcement Ask For Help Locating Burglary Suspects

Todd County law enforcement is asking for the community’s help locating a man and woman wanted in connection to a burglary. Todd County Sheriff’s deputies say 27-year-old Derek Reeves of Auburn and 32-year-old Victoria Smith of Elkton are wanted on a warrant for first-degree burglary. They are reportedly...
TODD COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Name Released In Pennyrile Parkway Crash

Deputies have released the name of a Tennessee woman that was injured in a wreck on Pennyrile Parkway at the 17-mile-marker in Christian County Monday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a car driven by Jessica Ipina of La Vergne was northbound when she lost control on the wet roadway causing the vehicle to go into the median, enter the roadway again then hit a tractor-trailer driven by Rosemary Brown of Fort Campbell before hitting a rock wall.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
whopam.com

Elkton woman arrested after shots fired incident at Hopkinsville motel

A shots fired investigation early Thursday morning at the Manhattan Motel on South Main Street in Hopkinsville led to the arrest of an Elkton woman. An arrest citation for 58-year old Janice Beck of Elkton alleges she fired a gun at a vehicle that pulled into the parking lot of the motel shortly after 2 a.m., with the driver and everyone outside of the motel avoiding injury.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WSMV

Pedestrian hit by car, condition still unknown police say

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Clarksville Police were investigating a crash involving a pedestrian Wednesday evening. Officials said the crash occurred Wednesday night at Peachers Mill Road and Millstone Circle at 5:12 p.m. The condition of the pedestrian is unknown at this time. Officials have reopened the road; however, CPD asked...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
wkdzradio.com

Man Injured In Pembroke Road Wreck

A wreck on Pembroke Road sent a man to the hospital Friday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a truck on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way failed to stop at the intersection and hit a southbound truck on Pembroke Road. The crash sent the truck on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr....
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WSMV

18-year-old high school student accused of raping fellow student

LYLES, Tenn. (WSMV) - An 18-year-old East Hickman High School student was arrested on Tuesday after being accused of raping another student. Hickman County Sheriff officials said the 18-year-old was arrested in the parking lot of East Hickman High School for raping the student. No further information has been released...
LYLES, TN
wkdzradio.com

Woman Flown To Tennessee Hospital After Dog Attack

A woman was flown to a hospital after she was attacked by a dog on Richard Mills Drive in Hopkinsville Friday afternoon. Hopkinsville emergency personnel say a 77-year-old woman suffered injuries to her face, chest and arm after being attacked by a dog. The woman was taken by ambulance to...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whvoradio.com

Elkton Woman Charged In Hopkinsville Shooting

Police have released the name of an Elkton woman that was charged after a report of shots fired on South Main Street in Hopkinsville Thursday morning. Hopkinsville Police say they were called to the Manhattan Motel for a report of shots fired and located a gun and found 58-year-old Janice Beck who allegedly fired a shot at a vehicle. No one was injured and no damage was found to any vehicles.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WSMV

Man caught stealing diapers from Walmart, pulls out brass knuckles

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police arrested a man after he threatened a Walmart employee while attempting to shoplift some diapers on Saturday night. According to the arrest affidavit, 34-year-old Sherill Simpkins was attempting to steal two packages of diapers from the Walmart on Hamilton Church Road in Antioch when he was confronted by a store employee.
NASHVILLE, TN

