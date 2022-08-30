ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caryville, TN

Teen found dead in Caryville identified

By Hope McAlee
 3 days ago

CARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An investigation is underway after a teenage girl was found dead Tuesday in Caryville.

A 17-year-old girl was found dead inside a residence on the 100 block of Tennessee Street at 8:40 a.m. on Tuesday, a Caryville Police Department spokesperson said.

Wednesday, TBI identified the teen as Kimber Wilson. Her body has been sent for an autopsy. The investigation is considered a death investigation.

On Tuesday, police said a male subject sought for questioning has been located after investigators issued a ‘Be on the Look out’ alert. The Tennessee Highway Police assisted in the search for the subject.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

EDITORS NOTE: This story has been updated with new information .

