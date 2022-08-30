Quincy soccer falls just short in season opener versus Maple Valley

VERMONTVILLE, MI. — The Quincy Oriole boys soccer team spread their wings to fly to Maple Valley Monday night, kicking off their 2022 season. Quincy battled tough in their season opener but would come out on the short end of a 2-1 razor thin battle.After two weather delays and a coin toss win for Maple Valley, the Orioles proved tough with their defense as new keeper, Kyle Passino, made an incredible six saves in the first 20 minutes of play. Adding to Quincy’s defensive brick house were the duo of Hamilton Spieth and Karter Pierce who played near lock down defense on an Lions attacker throughout a very controlled first half.

Maple Valley managed to slip through a small crack in the Quincy defense as they were first to light up the scoreboard, taking a 1-0 lead with 19:13 left on the clock in the first half.

Quincy did not wait long to knot things up as the Orioles continued to attack the net. Finally Quincy was able to find the back of the net for the first time this season as Bryton Beckwith would knot things up with a beautiful shot on goal, sinking the net to tie up the score at 1-1, which is where the game would stand at the half.The second half proved tough for both teams as turns between offense and defense often changed sides. Maple Valley was staved off yet another five times by Passino, and had several missed shots as well as corner kicks throughout the night.Quincy had their fair share of corner kicks in the second as well, with Kaleb Hoyer, Bryce Bellamy, and Nick Weber all getting the chance to put foot to ball. Hoyer rounded out the night with two shots on goal while Bellamy gave it a solid go with three goal attempts. A penalty kick attempt was made by senior Bryton Beckwith, bringing his total attempts at goal to four.

Ultimately it would be Maple Valley who would break the tie after make the breakaway to score the game’s final goal, finding what would eventually be the final score at 2-1.

The varsity soccer boys won’t have any down time between battles as they leave the nest again Tuesday night to take on Jonesville.