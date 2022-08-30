ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milford, DE

Milford 11 plaque to be preserved during MMS renovations

By Terry Rogers
Milford LIVE News
Milford LIVE News
 3 days ago

Members of the Milford 11 receiving honorary diplomas at Milford High School’s graduation in May 2012

Inside the lobby of the former Milford Middle School is a plaque dedicated to the Milford 11, the first African American students to attempt integration of Milford High School in 1954. With the interior of the building scheduled for a complete overhaul, some have asked the school district what will happen with the plaque.

“We have reached out to members of the Milford 11 and have also been in contact with the Delaware Public Archives,” Dr. Kevin Dickerson, Superintendent, said. “Dr. [Sara] Croce and Mr. [Mike] Sharp have been working on that this year. They have a crew coming to remove the historical Milford 11 marker due to, obviously, the renovation and new construction there on that Milford Middle School site.”

Dickerson explained that the district always intended to protect the historic marker and had arranged for the archives to house the plaque in their warehouse. He stated that the archives had also suggested that the current plaque be cast as one of the blue and gold historic markers to be placed outside the school for those who are not entering the building to see. Dickerson stated that the district would work with the archives to establish an outside marker to acknowledge the Milford 11.

“There’s also another memorial stone outside by one of the trees for Julie, I think that is her name,” Board Member David Vezmar said. “Is there a plan for that marker as well?”

Dickerson stated that the district was working with Richard Y. Johnson, the project manager for the school renovation to identify things inside and out that needed to be preserved for historic purposes.

“These are things that need to be taken care of because there is a plaque inside for the Milford 11 and a couple of others in there as well,” Sharp said. “One of the teachers at the high school has been a point of contact for this and we’re going to work on getting those out and making sure we take of any that need replacing.”

Vezmar asked if there was a plan for where these plaques would be reinstalled in the new building. Sharp stated that they did not have a plan for that at this time as they were still in the planning stage for the new school but that they would incorporate them in the project in the future.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Town Square LIVE News

Everett Meredith reopens after 2 years without a home

The Crusaders of Everett Meredith Middle School finally have a home to call their own. For the past two years, they’ve moved around as the Appoquinimink School District destroyed the original 1929 building and rebuilt it in the same location on Broad Street in Middletown. Wednesday at 6 p.m. officials will cut the ribbon to celebrate the school opening this ... Read More
MIDDLETOWN, DE
WDEL 1150AM

New school in a familiar place in Middletown

Appoquinimink School District officials cut the ribbon on the new Everett Meredith Middle School Wednesday evening, August 31, 2022. The new school was built on the same site as a previous school building originally constructed in 1929, and knocked down two years ago to make way for a modern structure.
MIDDLETOWN, DE
cutoday.info

Delaware CUs Volunteer at PGA Event

WILMINGTON, Del.––During the 2022 BMW Championship, the PGA tour’s first-ever event in Delaware at the Wilmington Country Club, not only were approximately 130,000 fans in attendance, a number of credit union representatives were on hand to volunteer as well. The Delaware Social Responsibility Committee had 10 volunteers...
DELAWARE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
Local
Delaware Education
City
Milford, DE
Local
Delaware Government
Milford, DE
Government
Cape Gazette

Primaries set in state, Sussex

Family: Wife Linda; two sons; one daughter; five grandchildren. Education: Bachelor’s degree in history/political science; master’s degree in history/political science. Education teaching certificate. Relevant experience: Former educator up to and including the university graduate school level. He spent most of his life's work later as a CEO/senior executive/owner...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Milford LIVE News

City of Milford invites Public to Milford Corporate Center Open House

The City of Milford will host an Open House to discuss the Milford Corporate Center concept plan on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the Public Works Facility, 180 Vickers Drive, Milford, DE.  The City and its land planning consultant will be available during the two-hour period to gather feedback from the public and provide ... Read More
MILFORD, DE
Milford LIVE News

MSD announces next steps for board seat opening

After Milford School District’s Board of Education failed to choose one of the two candidates who applied for the open seat in Area B after the resignation of Kris Thompson, board policy requires that the opening be posted again in order to seek additional candidates. Anyone interested in applying for the seat may do so until September 12, 2022. “This ... Read More
MILFORD, DE
WMDT.com

City of Salisbury announces recent Employee of the Month

SALISBURY, Md. – The City of Salisbury announced their Employee of the Month for last month. Congrats to Doug Parker of the Salisbury Fire Department, who was nominated by his peers for his outstanding teamwork and problem solving. Last month, he was heading to an off-duty training event when he was able to administer aid to a fellow plane passenger who passed out. He kept care of the passenger the whole flight until ground EMS crews were able to take over.
SALISBURY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plaques#The New School#K12#Highschool#Milford High School#Milford Middle School#African American#Board
WBOC

Missing Potbelly Pig Pursuit in Sussex County

BLADES, Del. -- A potbelly pig is on the loose in Blades, Delaware and has been prowling through the town for four days. Nine month-old Piglet broke loose from her leash after being spooked by a truck during a walk with her owners. Cortny Griner is one of them, and says the family had only had Piglet for a week before she escaped. Griner posted a message on Facebook immediately.
BLADES, DE
WMDT.com

Dover residents speak out against DelDOT project on Walnut Shade Road

DOVER, Del. – Residents along a stretch of road in Dover are speaking out against a project that DelDOT hopes will address longstanding drainage and safety concerns. The project involves the installation of a roundabout at the intersection of Walnut Shade Road and Peachtree Run Road and a multi-use path from Route 13 to Peachtree Run Road.
DOVER, DE
Cape Gazette

Sussex P&Z hears plans for Black Oak project

At its Aug. 25 meeting, Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commission heard plans for a new subdivision along New Road just outside Lewes city limits. Developer Glenwood Lewes LLC of Rehoboth Beach has filed an application for a cluster subdivision now known as Black Oak with 127 single-family home lots on a 77-acre parcel.
LEWES, DE
WMDT.com

Kent Co. school receives donation

DELAWARE – Caring Hearts Helping Hands received a generous donation of school supplies from a variety of donors this week. Donations came from local businesses and individual donors. We’re told the organization was able to 144 book bags into the hands of young students in Kent County. We...
KENT COUNTY, DE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Ocean City Today

Christmas comes early for Ocean Pines teen battling cancer

Josh Alton was beaming as an Ocean Pines fire engine, following a police car with lights flashing, made its way down Sandyhook Road Saturday evening. And what to Josh’s wondering eyes did appear but Santa Claus, descending from the passenger seat of the fire engine, carrying an armload of brightly wrapped gifts to the teen who, as guests joined in a chorus of “Jingle Bells,” looked up at the merry elf from his wheelchair, the magic of Christmas in his eyes.
OCEAN PINES, MD
Cape Gazette

I.G. Burton announces Lofland as Newark dealership co-owner

In the past 114 years of i.g. Burton & Company Inc., the last name of every owner of the car dealerships has been Burton. The company was started in 1908 by Capt. Theodore Burton and is now on its fifth generation of family ownership under Charlie Burton. For the first...
NEWARK, DE
theconradhowler.org

Wegmans Coming to Delaware!

Wegmans, founded in Rochester NY 1916, now has 107 locations and is welcoming a new location in Wilmington De, right off of Centre rd, only 3 minutes away from the President of the United states’ home in Delaware. The store is the first to open in this state, with the next closest location in Glenn Mills, Pa. Opening day will be on October 26th. Not only will the store be opening on that date but so will their Market Cafe, with many delicious pastries and drinks.
DELAWARE STATE
Ocean City Today

Officials blame fire in Berlin hotel on employee cigarette

The historic Hotel Atlantic in Berlin sustained damage last week after an employee’s cigarette sparked a fire near the kitchen of the Victorian structure. The Berlin Volunteer Fire Company responded to reports of smoke at the three-story building at 3:53 p.m. When crews arrived, they reported smoke and fire...
BERLIN, MD
WMDT.com

Lewes 21-year-old needs your help to get a liver

LEWES, Del.-Lewes 21-year-old, Matthew Barry, has been dealing with a failed liver for over 3 years now. Matt graduated high school in 2019 and had big plans to go into the military, but that all changed in the blink of an eye. “Wasn’t feeling well one day; I ended up...
LEWES, DE
WBOC

DNREC to Reopen The Point at Cape Henlopen State Park Sept. 1

LEWES, Del. - The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control will reopen The Point at Cape Henlopen State Park, including a stretch of ocean beach and dunes, and a half-mile along the bay shoreline on Thursday, Sept. 1. The bayside beach will remain closed until Oct. 1 for use by shorebirds migrating south for the winter.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Mom and daughter Holsteins are last of Hopkins cows

The Hopkins family ended its eight-decade-old dairy farm operation after selling its 1,000 cows over the past two years. So for the first summer in many, many years, the fields along Dairy Farm and Sweetbriar roads outside Lewes have corn growing instead of cows roaming. That’s why it caught my...
LEWES, DE
Milford LIVE News

Milford LIVE News

Milford, DE
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
179K+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news for Southern Delaware.

 http://milfordlive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy