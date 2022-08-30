Grizzlies notebook: Where in the world are the Memphis Grizzlies?

NBA training camp is approximately one month away, so the Grizzlies are getting in their last bit of offseason work before they hit the ground running once again.

The first preseason game is set to take place on Oct. 1 in Milwaukee against the Bucks, then Memphis will play four more times before the first game that counts against the Knicks on Oct. 19.

Here is the latest in the world of Grizzlies:

Where in the world are the Memphis Grizzlies?

It’s been a busy summer for the Grizzlies players, who have spanned the globe since the season ended four months ago. Several players have left the continent.

Jaren Jackson Jr. was the first to head out, leaving for Milan, Italy to pursue his fashion career before having surgery to repair a stress fracture in his foot.

Steven Adams went home to New Zealand for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic, and the first time since the passing of his mentor Kenny McFadden. McFadden, basketball royalty in the island country as a player and coach, served as a father figure for Adams since he was 13 years old.

The big men also spent time in Haida Gwaii, an island off the pacific coast of Canada, and shared the experience on Instagram.

Also returning home for the first time in a while was Santi Aldama, who made it back to Las Palmas, Spain. The forward requested for Grizzlies assistant coach Darko Rajakovic to train there with him, and he made a stop on the island after seeing his own family in Serbia.

Back in the States, many of the other Grizzlies players have continued training in Memphis and elsewhere.

One of Ja Morant’s lead trainers, Mo Wells, joined social performance club Kollective as the director of pro sports. Kollective is based out of Austin, Texas, where Morant spent several weeks working out.

Wells is also a trainer for several other professional athletes, including NFL stars Justin Jefferson and Leonard Fournette.

In May and June, Brandon Clarke made it back to his home state of Arizona. Jackson visited him out there before his trip to Italy. Clarke also went overseas with a trip to Paris, and spent time working out in Memphis.

Dillon Brooks did not show up to training camp for the Canadian national team in June, which initially turned some heads. Brooks instead stayed in Memphis to continue training after he suffered a serious ankle sprain during the regular season. He also not only traveled to see the Grizzlies at summer league in Las Vegas, but he worked out several times on his own with Grizzlies staff members while he was there.

Ziaire Williams finished up his summer league in Las Vegas and returned to Memphis, then went to his hometown of Lancaster, California to host a youth basketball clinic. Attendees had a chance to win a week of basketball training with the Grizzlies wing in Las Vegas.

Morant is neighbors with his parents

Morant went viral on social media again. It’s a weekly occurrence now.

After signing a max extension with the team this offseason, Morant and his family have upgraded their living situation. They are now neighbors.

Morant shared an Instagram story of himself shouting to his father at the house next door. They are just a quick walk between yards from each other. The house Morant recently purchased belonged to former teammate Kyle Anderson, as well as former Grizzlies player Lorenzen Wright. It was purchased for $3 million.

The point guard is making himself at home with the long-term deal in place.

Grizzlies jersey leaks

Withholding upcoming jersey designs always seems to be an incredible challenge, no matter the franchise or city.

Grainy images often hit the web well before the team makes the true announcement. Sometimes folks snap a picture during production, other times Dick’s Sporting Goods employees leak images before they hit the shelves.

This time, the NBA had several of its jerseys spoiled by 2K, the league’s most popular video game. Booooooooo.

Yes, that includes some the Grizzlies jerseys. But whatever low-quality images are out there – they will not be posted here for those that want to keep it a surprise – just keep in mind it only tells part of the story.

Last year, many of the NBA’s 75th anniversary uniforms were leaked, including Memphis’. The images didn’t do any justice to the actual look, which had several features not visible on leaked photos. They turned out to be a hit.

It would be a good idea to save judgement this season until the Grizzlies make their own release, because details are few and far between based on what was passed around on social media.