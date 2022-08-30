We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. The moment Kansas sports bettors have been waiting for is finally here. Kansas sports fans can officially get in on the sports betting action as Caesars Sportsbook KS and others are open for business just in time for the Chiefs to make another Super Bowl run. Fans can apply the Caesars Kansas promo code MCBETFULL when signing up and gain guaranteed access to the $1,250 in first-bet insurance welcome offer.

KANSAS STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO