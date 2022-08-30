50 can’t-miss games in Oregon high school football: The top matchups of 2022 (Part 2)

By René Ferrán | Photo by Ken Waz

The Oregon high school football season is scheduled to kick off Sept. 1, and we've spent the past month highlighting more than 100 teams and more than 1,000 players across the state .

Now, it's time to turn our attention to the schedule. Here is Part 2 of our list of top games for 2022. (See Part 1 here .)

All games 7 p.m. PT unless noted

25. Mountainside at Westview, Friday, Sept. 30

The Metro League opener for both teams will establish which might get the chance to challenge Jesuit for the league championship.

24. Estacada at Gladstone, Thursday, Oct. 13

The Tri-Valley championship could come down to these rivals yet again — this time at Dick Baker Stadium.

23. Henley at Marshfield, Friday, Oct. 14

It’s been 40 years since the Hornets won a state championship. A victory over the defending 4A champion would confirm Henley’s status as a title contender.

22. South Medford at Sheldon, Friday, Oct. 7

The Panthers hope to turn their fortunes against the Irish — Sheldon is 12-3 against South Medford since the two were put in the Southwest Conference in 2006.

21. Jesuit at Lakeridge, Friday, Sept. 9

Here’s a matchup within this top-10 nonleague matchup that should be a joy to watch — Jesuit junior cornerback Jace Burton vs. Lakeridge junior wide receiver Joey Olsen.

20. Marist Catholic at Cascade, Friday, Oct. 21

A year ago, the Spartans knocked off the Cougars in the 4A quarterfinals en route to the title game. Now, they’ve been placed together in the Oregon West Conference.

19. La Grande at Pendleton, Friday, Oct. 21

These former Intermountain Conference rivals are finally in the same league again after the Buckaroos dropped to Class 4A.

18. Liberty at Sherwood, Friday, Oct. 28

This matchup decided the Pacific Conference title two of the past three full seasons — the Falcons won in 2018 and the Bowmen in 2021.

17. Tualatin at Lake Oswego, Friday, Oct. 14

Last year, the Lakers handed the Timberwolves their only defeat until the 6A state final. Think Tualatin has forgotten?

16. Marshfield at Mazama, Friday, Oct. 28

The last time these teams met, the Pirates romped to a 36-0 victory in the 4A semifinals en route to an unbeaten season and the 2021 state championship.

15. Lake Oswego at West Linn, Friday, Sept. 30

In the merry-go-round that was the Three Rivers League title race last season, the Lions knocked off the Lakers to claim their share.

14. Mazama at Henley, Friday, Oct. 21

The Southside Series decided the Skyline Conference title each of the past three seasons. Will it now decide the newly formed Big Sky Conference championship?

13. Tualatin at Lakeridge, Thursday, Sept. 29

The league opener for both teams will give the winner a big boost toward earning the Three Rivers championship.

12. Lakeridge at Lake Oswego, Friday, Oct. 28

The Lakers have dominated the Battle of the Lake recently, winning the past nine meetings. The Pacers appear primed to finally turn the tables.

11. Sheldon at North Medford, Friday, Oct. 14

It’s been nine seasons since the Black Tornado won a Southwest championship, which also marks one of only two times they beat the Irish since both joined the conference in 2006.

10. Central Catholic at Bellevue, Wash., 1 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 3

The two-time defending 6A state champion Rams open the season with two dynamite matchups against out-of-state powerhouses. First up — the reigning Washington 3A champion Wolverines.

9. Lake Stevens, Wash., at West Linn, Friday, Sept. 23

A powerhouse nonleague matchup between last year’s Washington 4A runner-up and a 6A semifinalist led by a coach (Jon Eagle) well-versed in Washington high school programs .

8. West Albany at Silverton, Friday, Oct. 21

Since these two moved to the Mid-Willamette Conference in 2006 — and especially since the Bulldogs rejoined the MWC in 2018 — their matchups often have decided the conference title. They’ve also met four times in the 5A playoffs, including the Foxes’ 44-14 semifinal win en route to the 2021 state title.

7. Jesuit at Westview, Friday, Oct. 7

Can these two put on a show to match last year’s 44-42 thriller at Cronin Field that gave the Crusaders their 26th consecutive victory in the series?

6. North Medford at South Medford, Friday, Oct. 28

Southern Oregon’s Black and Blue Bowl hasn’t helped decide a league championship since 2005, when the Black Tornado won 20-19 to help secure the Southern Oregon Conference title.

5. West Linn at Lakeridge, Friday, Oct. 21

These two played instant classics last fall, both won by the Lions — 28-27 in the final seconds Oct. 8 and 10-7 in overtime in the 6A quarterfinals .

4. St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) vs. Central Catholic, University of Oregon, Friday, Sept. 9

The Rams will follow their trip to Puget Sound by playing the SBLive/Sports Illustrated preseason No. 1 team that features Division I commits or prospects up and down the roster.

3. West Linn at Jesuit, Thursday, Sept. 15

Could this nonleague clash portend another matchup in late November? The last time Lions quarterback Sam Leavitt faced the Crusaders, he threw for 300 yards and two touchdowns while playing for Westview.

2. Clackamas vs. Central Catholic, Hillsboro Stadium, Friday, Oct. 21

The Mt. Hood Conference championship has come down to this matchup each of the past five full seasons, and the chances are fairly high that this late-October contest will make it six in a row.

1. West Linn at Tualatin, Friday, Oct. 7

The Timberwolves knocked off their Three Rivers League rival twice last season — the first in dominant fashion during the regular season, the second in the state semifinals. We wouldn’t be surprised if they meet two times again this fall — and we can’t wait to be on hand for both showdowns.

