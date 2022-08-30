Woman sentenced for running over partner in Liberty

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Hubbard woman was sentenced Tuesday for the August 2021 death of her partner in Liberty.

Alexandria Morales was sentenced to two to three years at the Marysville Reformatory for Women.

She pleaded guilty in May to aggravated vehicular homicide and OVI.

Police say Morales and her partner Amanda Markowitz had been drinking at a home in Liberty when Morales got in her car and tried to leave .

Witnesses told police that Markowitz was standing behind the car when Morales put the vehicle in reverse and backed over the victim.

