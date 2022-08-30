Read full article on original website
U.S. Ford Motor Company Sales Up 27 Percent In August 2022
Ford Motor Company sales increased 27 percent to 158,088 units during August 2022 in the United States. Sales increased at both FoMoCo brands, Ford and Lincoln. “F-Series was America’s best-selling truck, best-selling hybrid truck and best-selling electric truck with F-150 Lightning in August. Ford’s overall electric vehicle portfolio expanded four-fold in August, while conquesting from competitors at a rate over 60 percent,” said Vice President, Ford Sales U.S. and Canada, Andrew Frick. “The all-new electric F-150 Lightning had its best month since launch, while sales of our gas engine lineup grew 25%, electric vehicles 307% and hybrids achieved a new August sales record with 7,302 vehicles sold,” he added.
Ford Explorer Electric Sales On Track For Early 2025, Details Revealed
For some time, the Ford Explorer Electric crossover was slated to launch for the 2024 model year, adding yet another EV to The Blue Oval’s lineup in the process. However, that plan was reportedly contingent on the Explorer and Lincoln Aviator EVs being built alongside the Ford Mustang Mach-E at the Cuautitlan Assembly plant in Mexico – not the Chicago Assembly plant, where those models are currently produced. That plan was later scrapped and both variants were pushed back as a result, though Automotive News is now reporting that the Ford Explorer Electric is now on track to launch in early 2025.
Ford Stock Down Two Percent During Week Of August 29th – September 2nd, 2022
The value of Ford stock decreased during the August 29th, 2022 – September 2nd, 2022 timeframe. Shares closed the week at $15.16, which represented a roughly two percent dip, or $0.25 per share drop in value, compared to the prior week’s closing value of $15.41. Movement & Ranges.
Australian Ford F-150 Debut Remains On Track For 2023
For some time, a variety of third-party companies have been importing the Ford F-150 into Australia and converting those pickups to right-hand drive. These unofficial Ford F-150 imports have become so popular that customers were previously facing wait times of up to a year to take delivery, which is likely part of what prompted FoMoCo to announce back in March that it would begin exporting the Ford F-150 to Australia in 2023. With so many delays recently stemming from various supply chain constraints, many have been wondering if this launch would also be delayed, but CarExpert is reporting that things remain on track for the full-size pickup to arrive next year as expected.
Ford Mustang Mach-E Sales Third Behind Tesla Model Y And Model 3 During Q2 2022
Ford Mustang Mach-E sales increased in the United States and Mexico while decreasing in Canada during the second quarter of 2022. Ford Mustang Mach-E Sales - Q2 2022 - United States. In the United States, Ford Mustang Mach-E deliveries totaled 10,941 units in Q2 2022, an increase of about 72...
New Ford Vehicle Supply May Be Impacted By U.S. Freight Rail Crisis
Supply chain issues continue to impact just about every industry, and unfortunately, Ford production is still massively limited by shortages of microchips and other critical goods . At best, these supplier constraints prevent vehicles from being delivered with certain features, and at worst, they prevent the vehicle from being built at all. As Ford Authority previously reported, many frustrated buyers of a new Blue Oval product are currently wondering why their vehicles haven’t been delivered yet. Unfortunately, a recent report by Wired has revealed yet another setback that could affect the supply of new Ford vehicles, as railway issues have likely a trouble point for automakers and for business that rely on the U.S. freight rail industry to transport their goods.
Ford Patent Filed For Angulated Parking System For Urban Areas
Ford Motor Company has filed a patent for an angulated parking system for urban areas, Ford Authority has learned. The patent was filed on August 1st, 2016, published on August 30th, 2022, and assigned serial number 11427447. The Ford Authority Take. Ford has filed a number of parking-related patents in...
Next Generation Ford Ranger Teething Issues Mostly Resolved
Production and deliveries of the next generation Ford Ranger are well underway, with the new mid-size pickup already reaching the shores of multiple countries around the globe as it will eventually be exported to 40 of them. That list includes Australia, where the next generation Ford Ranger has faced some teething issues – namely, a small number of V6-equipped pickups were vibrating at speeds between 40-80 kilometers-per-hour. Ford Australia reached out to affected customers to rectify this issue, and now, it has apparently been mostly resolved, according to Drive.
Here’s A Guide To Every 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Grille
After it was revealed in 2021, the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning – the very first all-electric version of the Ford F-150 – entered production earlier this year, with deliveries beginning just a couple of months ago. With demand far outweighing supply, many F-150 Lightning customers will be waiting until at least the 2023 model year to take delivery, however. Regardless, each 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning trim level has its own unique visual cues, as Ford Authority outlined in detail back in May, and now, we’re taking a closer look at the different grilles each trim is equipped with, too.
Ford Explorer Incentive Offers 2.9 Percent APR During September 2022
During September 2022, a Ford Explorer incentive offers 2.9 percent APR financing for select models, and the incentive is limited to select markets. 2022 Ford Explorer incentive offers for September 2022 vary by region. Below, we’re providing the largest observed discounts in four major U.S. markets:. New York: 2.9...
2019 Ford Fusion Among Used Cars With Steepest Price Drops In 2022
The Ford Fusion may be discontinued, but it’s still racking up accolades, most recently being named one of the best used cars for teens that cost less than $20k by Consumer Reports, as well as one of the best five-year-old used hybrid sedans and hatchbacks with the best fuel economy by the same consumer organization. The 2019 Ford Fusion, in particular, has been recognized for its tremendous value recently, with the Energi variant landing on Edmunds’ list of used cars with the largest price drop in 2022, and it was also joined by the Ford EcoSport in that regard. However, the non-electrified 2019 Ford Fusion also made the cut as a solid buy at the moment.
2022 Ford Edge Among Best SUVs For Reliability And Fuel Efficiency
The Ford Edge has earned considerable praise from Consumer Reports over the past few months as the consumer organization has named the crossover a superior option to the Honda Passport, one of the best SUVs for less than both $35k and $40k, one of the 10 best SUVs on sale today, and one of the best SUVs in terms of rear-seat comfort, while the Edge was also the top ranked vehicle in the U.S. in terms of brand loyalty in May 2022. Now, the 2022 Ford Edge has once again earned accolades from Consumer Reports, which just named the crossover among the best mid-sizers in terms of reliability and fuel efficiency.
Ford F-150 Lightning Cargo Capacity Compared To Rivian R1T: Video
The Rivian R1T and the Ford F-150 Lightning are shaping up to be key rivals in the EV pickup segment, and even Ford CEO Jim Farley has acknowledged that the upstart automaker is “a major threat” to The Blue Oval. The R1T was the first electric pickup to market, and has since received near-universal positive reviews, praised for its versatility and excellent performance. In fact, the R1T beat the Ford Maverick for the title of 2022 MotorTrend Truck of the Year. A recent comparison test, however, put a Ford product back on top, with the F-150 Lightning outperforming the R1T by a nose. Now, the two pickups have been placed head-to-head once again, this time for a more mundane but just as important topic: cargo capacity.
2023 Ford Transit Lineup To Ditch Blue Jeans Color Option
The 2023 Ford Transit will no longer be available in the Blue Jeans paint color that was offered for the 2022 model year, Ford Authority has learned. A $200 option, Blue Jeans (paint code N1) was available on all Transit configurations and trim levels of the 2022 Transit. As a...
Mustang 2.3L High Performance Pack: Here’s What The Number On The Dash Means
As Mustang fans and enthusiasts probably already know, the Mustang 2.3L High Performance Pack (HPP) is powered by a unique variant of the 2.3L EcoBoost I-4 engine, rated at 330 horsepower and 350 pound-feet of torque, enabling the pony to deliver higher levels of boosted performance. One of the more curious details about the HPP is the plaque located on the passenger side of the dash.
Wild 1987 Ford E-350 ‘Boaterhome’ Breaks Record At Auction: Video
Older vehicles are often referred to as “land yachts” due to their large bodies and less-than-precise steering, but it turns out there’s at least one example of a true land yacht out there on the road. Meet the so-called “Boaterhome,” a unique, if not downright strange, 1987 Ford E-350 with a detachable boat integrated into its modified rear end. This vehicle recently crossed the auction block at Barrett-Jackson Las Vegas 2022, fetching a record-breaking $77,000.
2021 Ford Bronco Rebelle Rally #150: Live Photo Gallery
The official Ford display at SEMA 2021 showed off plenty of vehicles with something to boast. Some of those racing machines endured a grueling off-road race only open to female contestants: the Rebelle Rally. Ford Authority was able to get up close to several of these machines, including the #202 Ford Bronco Badlands and the #131 Ford Bronco, each of which tackled the trail in the Rebelle Rally. Now, we’ve also taken a closer look at one of the other 2021 Ford Bronco racer on display, this time the #150 off-roader that took home fourth place in last year’s rally event.
Top Three Ford F-150 Lightning Conquest Vehicles Revealed
Shortly after the Ford F-150 Lighting opened up for reservations, The Blue Oval raked in well over 200,000 of them, demand that far exceeded the automaker’s expectations. Perhaps more interesting was the fact that three-quarters of the reservations Ford took for the F-150 Lightning came from shoppers who didn’t own a FoMoCo product at the time, a staggering sum that proved the EV pickup has broad appeal. However, The Blue Oval didn’t reveal which vehicles the Ford F-150 Lightning was conquesting the most, but now that information has been included in the automaker’s just-released August sales report.
2015-2017 Lincoln Navigator Recalled Over Blower Motor Failure
Ford Motor Company is recalling select 2015-2017 Lincoln Navigator SUVs over a potential blower motor failure issue. The defect: in affected vehicles, the front blower motor, which is located behind the glove box, may fail. The hazards: if a front blower motor failure occurs, it could increase the risk of...
First Generation Lincoln Aviator Thinks It’s A Rolls Royce Cullinan: Video
High-end luxury vehicles are highly coveted and often priced out of the range of the average buyer, prompting some creative enthusiasts to build their own replicas. This can be accomplished by acquiring a body kit, which bundles all the right equipment to change a mundane ride into something extraordinary. A video recently surfaced of one such vehicle masquerading as a Rolls Royce Cullinan, but it’s blatantly obvious that this is simply a dressed-up first-gen Lincoln Aviator.
