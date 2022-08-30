Read full article on original website
Related
fordauthority.com
Ford Trucks Suffer From Distinct Axle Noise Due To Specific Issue: Video
Seasoned Blue Oval technician, Brian, known by his YouTube alias Ford Tech Makuloco, has had plenty of Ford trucks end up in his bay presenting strange issues that need solving. Trucks with the Ford 5.4L V8 Triton engine under the hood are common customers of his, and he’s made plenty of videos regarding necessary roller follower maintenance requirements, as well as how to diagnose ticking noises, why only Motorcraft spark plugs should be used, and discussing why aftermarket parts can be problematic. Now, yet another Ford F-Series pickup ended up in his shop, this time giving off a mysterious axle noise that a dealership claimed to be unable to diagnose.
fordauthority.com
Revised Duramax 3.0L Diesel Debuts As New Ford 3.5L V6 PowerBoost Rival
Ford Motor Company and General Motors have gone head-to-head in the automotive market for the better part of the last century, and now, The General has detailed its latest Ford 3.5L V6 PowerBoost rival. As reported by our sister publication GM Authority, the recently-announced 3.0L inline-six turbodiesel Duramax engine – production code LZ0 – will attempt to give The Blue Oval’s PowerBoost V6 offering a run for its money.
fordauthority.com
Prototype Ford 7.3L V8 Godzilla Intake Manifold Appears To Deliver: Video
Back in 2020, the naturally-aspirated Ford 7.3L V8 Godzilla powerplant was added to the Ford Performance catalog in crate engine form, and just last month, the automaker began selling a complete powertrain package including that particular engine along with the Ford Super Duty 10R140 transmission. Thus far, the Godzilla V8 has proven to be quite the powerhouse, even with modest modifications, though the production powerplant isn’t a great fit in some applications. However, as we learned just last week, Ford has been working on a new intake manifold that aims to rectify that issue, and early testing by YouTuber REVan Evan proves that it’s more than up to the task.
fordauthority.com
2023 Ford Edge Titanium Gains Standard ActiveX Seating
In recent years, Ford has been adding ActiveX seats to a variety of vehicles, including the Ford EcoSport, Ford Edge, Ford Explorer, Ford Escape, and Ford Mustang, to name a few. ActiveX is a high-end synthetic material that retains a premium look and feel with more durability and stain resistance than traditional leather. Ford also says that ActiveX is easier to clean, and it contains no animal-based material. Lincoln is gaining a new material dubbed Dura-Touch, which is somewhat similar. Now, sources familiar with the matter have told Ford Authority that the 2023 Ford Edge Titanium is also adding standard ActiveX seating, with a bit of a twist.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fordauthority.com
2022 Ford Bronco Raptor Has Started To Arrive At Dealers
The 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor was revealed back in January as an even more off-road-capable version of the already off-road capable Ford Bronco, a high-performance SUV that quickly sold out for the 2022 model year amid high demand. Since then, the Bronco Raptor has earned universally positive reviews for its incredible capability, though the public has yet to enjoy the impressive upgrades it presents over a Sasquatch Package-equipped Bronco. That is about to happen, however, as Ford North America Product Communications director Mike Levine revealed via Twitter that the 2022 Ford Bronco is shipping and arriving at dealers as we speak.
fordauthority.com
Ford CEO Jim Farley Says Lincoln EVs Will Be Better Than Cadillac Lyriq
Ford is in the midst of a major electrification shift, one that includes a $50 billion dollar investment as it aims to produce two million EVs annually by 2026. The automaker’s luxury arm, Lincoln, is no exception to this transformation either, as that brand is set to welcome four new all-electric vehicles by 2026 as well, including the forthcoming Lincoln Aviator EV. But Lincoln EVs won’t be without competition, particularly as the Cadillac Lyriq prepares to launch in the coming months. However, Ford CEO said that the forthcoming Lincoln EVs will look a bit different than the Lyriq in a recent interview with Newsweek.
The Most Popular Ford Models in America
Ford’s sales fell 6.8% to 1.9 million cars last year, third place among all automakers, as Toyota unseated General Motors for first place, ending a 90-year run for GM. (Unfortunately for Ford, it topped the list of the car brands with the worst recalls this year.) The news wasn’t all bad for Ford. The automaker […]
fordauthority.com
2021-2023 Ford F-150 Raptor Conversions Now Possible Via PaxPower
Ever since the second-generation Ford F-150 Raptor ditched V8 power in favor of the twin-turbocharged Ford 3.5L V6 EcoBoost engine, those seeking a hardcore Blue Oval off-road pickup have been forced to turn to the aftermarket to get that particular combination. Companies like Roush and Shelby American build their own versions of more off-road-capable, V8-powered Raptor alternatives, but PaxPower has been offering comprehensive Ford Ranger Raptor and Ford F-150 Raptor conversions for a while, too. Now, PaxPower has debuted its new 2021-2023 Ford F-150 Raptor conversion for fans of the latest generation of the venerable pickup.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MotorAuthority
Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Code Red is a 1,300-hp straight-line weapon for $209,995
What might a Ford Mustang be like if its performance were dialed up to hypercar levels?. Shelby American has the answer in the form of its new Code Red upgrade for the Ford Mustang Shelby GT500. The upgrade is priced from a steep $209,995, and that doesn't include the cost...
Mysterious Ford Mustang Is Packing 7.3-Liter Godzilla V8 And Manual Gearbox
For quite some time, muscle car fans on the internet have been perplexed by the very Mustang seen here. The unusually large hood bulge caused a stir, with some speculating it was a test mule for an even more powerful Mustang Shelby GT350. Others assumed a new Cobra Jet - the company's incredible turn-key dragster - was on the way.
fordauthority.com
2022 Ford Ranger AEB System Rated Basic For Night Time Performance
The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) is in the midst of making a number of changes to its testing protocols as it aims to improve its Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) standards and begin assigning official ratings to partially autonomous systems like BlueCruise. This has led to many models performing poorly on revised IIHS tests recently, but that isn’t true of the 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E, which received a top ranking of “superior” for the performance of its AEB system at night recently. However, a number of other Blue Oval products including the 2022 Ford Explorer crossover and the 2022 Ford Maverick compact pickup didn’t fare quite well after being assigned the lowest rating of “basic,” a category the 2022 Ford Ranger also falls in.
fordauthority.com
1914 Ford Model T Motorhome Up For Auction May Be Last Of Its Kind
These days, camper conversions, roof-top mounted tents, and full-blown campers and motorhomes are all the rage as more and more people are looking to get out and explore the world. However, this trend is nothing new, as RVs have been a thing for well over a century, at the very least. In fact, what is believed to be the very first RV ever built and perhaps the last of its kind – this 1914 Ford Model T motorhome – is still around and kicking, and it’s going up for grabs at Bonham’s upcoming auction at the National Motor Museum in the village of Beaulieu, which is located in the UK.
fordauthority.com
2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E Estimated Delivery Times Revealed
Details outlining changes for the 2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E were released by the automaker itself just last week, a list of updates that is highlighted by some substantial price increases for the EV crossover across the board. Now, the 2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E build and price configurator is also live at FoMoCo’s official site, and it lists the estimated delivery times for each model, giving us even more insight into the Mach-E as it enters its third year of production.
fordauthority.com
Ford Super Duty Class Action Lawsuit Filed Over Roof Strength Issue
Back in 2014, two people were killed when their 2002 Ford Super Duty F-250 pickup rolled over, a tragedy that prompted that couple’s children to file a wrongful death lawsuit against the automaker, claiming that models built between 1999 and 2016 had weak roofs that could crush occupants in the event of a rollover accident. The family was awarded $24 million by a jury as a result, though Ford has also been ordered to pay $1.7 billion in punitive damages as 5.2 million pickups are believed to be affected by this issue. Now, a class action lawsuit has been filed over this roof strength allegation, too.
fordauthority.com
Next-Generation Gasoline Ford Explorer Will Likely Debut In 2026
The Ford Explorer was treated to a full redesign for the 2020 model year, ushering in a new era for the long-running model. In the meantime, China’s version of the Explorer recently underwent a refresh, while the North American crossover received a few changes for 2022 and will carry over into the 2023 model year mostly unchanged. The Ford Explorer is set to receive a refresh for the 2024 model year, though the next-generation ICE-powered model will likely follow in 2026, according to Automotive News.
fordauthority.com
2022 Ford GT Alan Mann Heritage Edition
The Ford GT Alan Mann Heritage Edition is a special edition of Ford’s second-generation exotic super car meant to honor Alan Mann Racing’s 1966 Ford GT lightweight experimental prototypes. In 1965-1966, Alan Mann Racing built two lightweight aluminum-bodied prototypes based on the Mk I GT40, one of which...
fordauthority.com
2022 Ford Edge Among Best SUVs For Reliability And Fuel Efficiency
The Ford Edge has earned considerable praise from Consumer Reports over the past few months as the consumer organization has named the crossover a superior option to the Honda Passport, one of the best SUVs for less than both $35k and $40k, one of the 10 best SUVs on sale today, and one of the best SUVs in terms of rear-seat comfort, while the Edge was also the top ranked vehicle in the U.S. in terms of brand loyalty in May 2022. Now, the 2022 Ford Edge has once again earned accolades from Consumer Reports, which just named the crossover among the best mid-sizers in terms of reliability and fuel efficiency.
fordauthority.com
2017-2020 Ford Super Duty Recalled Over Rearview Camera Safety Issue
Ford Motor Company is recalling select 2017-2020 Ford Super Duty pickups due to an issue with rear camera visibility. The defect: in affected vehicles, degradation of the anti-reflective coating on the internal rearview camera lens can lead to a progressively foggy or cloud rear view camera image. The hazards: lack...
fordauthority.com
Ford Patent Filed For Angulated Parking System For Urban Areas
Ford Motor Company has filed a patent for an angulated parking system for urban areas, Ford Authority has learned. The patent was filed on August 1st, 2016, published on August 30th, 2022, and assigned serial number 11427447. The Ford Authority Take. Ford has filed a number of parking-related patents in...
fordauthority.com
Next-Generation Ford Transit Courier Van Spotted Testing For First Time
The Ford Transit Courier has been on sale in Europe for a number of years now, and slots in the automaker’s lineup just below the Transit Connect, riding on the same Ford B platform as the Ford Fiesta. Roughly one year ago, the Ford Transit Courier also launched in Mexico in a variety of configurations including one door, two doors, sans side doors, and with an optional retractable grill that helped expand cargo space. Now, Ford Authority spies have spotted the next-generation Ford Transit Courier for the very first time.
Comments / 0