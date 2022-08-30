Read full article on original website
Door County Pulse
Server of the Week: George Poh
Making people smile is his game. Stop down to Poh’s – Sturgeon Bay’s corner pub.
Door County Pulse
Letter to the Editor: Village Neglects a Building and Now Wants to Demolish It
Mr. Dannhausen’s article about the Sister Bay village hall [“Days Numbered for Village Hall?,” Peninsula Pulse, Aug. 19-26 issue] caused quite a stir. From the many comments on social media, nobody – not residents, not longtime visitors, nobody – favored razing the village hall. Reviewing...
Door County Pulse
A Hive of One’s Own
For Door County Beekeepers Club (DCBC) co-founder Max Martin, beekeeping was “a hobby gone bad.”. It started at Martin’s job at the U.S. Potato Genebank. There, he pollinated potato flowers by hand, but he asked Sturgeon Bay beekeeper Paul Eggert about the possibility of using honeybees for the job. The honeybees Martin started out with refused to help him, but they did kick-start his interest in beekeeping.
Door County Pulse
Letter to the Editor: Spend Money to Get the Money
The Aug. 5-12 issue of the Peninsula Pulse contained another article about the STR [short-term-rental] ordinance in Nasewaupee [“Nasewaupee Struggling with Enforcement of STR Ordinance”]. This article referenced the lack of resources needed to actually follow up on letters sent to property owners who are found to be out of compliance with the ordinance.
Door County Pulse
Letter to the Editor: For the Environment’s Sake, Turn Off Your Vehicle
I love Door County, and live here four months of the summer. Almost every time I go to the grocery stores in Egg Harbor and Sister Bay, I see parked cars in those lots with their motors running and no one in them, or two to three people just sitting there, waiting. This happens also at the library and the post office.
