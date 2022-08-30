Due to unforeseen scheduling issues, there will be no car seat safety checks this Saturday, September 3, 2022. Car seat safety checks have been rescheduled to Sundays, September 11, 18, and 25 starting at 9:00am. The events will be held at the parking lot by Papa Murphy’s Pizza, located at 3298 N. Glassford Hill Road in Prescott Valley. The Prescott Valley Police Department apologizes for the change of schedule and hopes to see all interested citizens on these new dates. This program is made possible through a grant from the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety. For further information, contact Amy Stone at 928-772-5162.

