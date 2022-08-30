ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prescott Valley, AZ

theprescotttimes.com

Mayor Phil Goode Letter for September 1

August was an important month for the City of Prescott, as Council took several steps to ensure a prosperous future for our citizens, while looking back on a half century of partnership with one of our Sister Cities. Prescott City Council approved purchase of over 300 acres of property, for...
PRESCOTT, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

Town of Prescott Valley seeks water input with new survey

Town of Prescott Valley Council and water resource professionals are asking for the public’s input on the critical topic of water. The Town is distributing a survey to understand community members’ needs for information about the water supply, water conservation, and the state regulatory environment under which the Town operates.
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
prescottenews.com

City
Prescott Valley, AZ
Prescott Valley, AZ
Government
Local
Arizona Government
SignalsAZ

Weekend Weather for Labor Day Weekend!

The CAST 11 Podcast Network is sponsored by the Prescott Valley Outdoor Summit. Where adventure comes together. Take a quick break and check out the Labor Day weekend weather for Prescott Valley, Prescott, Chino Valley, and Dewey-Humboldt.
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
SignalsAZ

Prescott Valley Park Ave Closed for Utility Installation

Starting the first week of September, utility work will begin for underground utility installation for the LEGADO project in the Prescott Valley Town Center. During this time Park Avenue will be closed at Glassford Hill Road through the Town Center area. Earth Resources (ERC) will be working in the areas...
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
arcadianews.com

Out of the area, but worth the drive: September 2022

THURSDAY 9/1 – SUNDAY 9/4. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. (4 p.m. on Sunday) at the Tucson Expo Center, 3750 E. Irvington Road. If you’re in the market for gems and jewels, head down to Tucson for the Gem and Mineral Show. Here, guests will find more than 60 vendors from 26 countries selling jewelry, beads, chains, coins, gemstones, diamonds, tools and more. Registration is $15.
PRESCOTT, AZ
#Mayor#Politics Local#Prescott Valley News
multihousingnews.com

Fain Signature Group Secures $75M Loan for Arizona Project

Bellwether originated the financing provided by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Fain Signature Group has landed a nearly $75 million loan that will be used to support the construction of its 329-unit luxury community in Prescott Valley, Ariz. Bellwether Enterprise Real Estate Capital’s Jim Swanson originated the loan, which was provided by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and its 221(d)(4) Mortgage Insurance Program. The non-recourse, fully assumable loan has a 40-year, fully amortizing loan term.
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
SignalsAZ

Labor Day Traffic Enforcement by Local Police

During this Labor Day Weekend, the Prescott Valley Police Traffic Unit and Prescott Police will be joining forces in conducting DUI, excessive speed, and seat belt enforcement. Both the Prescott Valley Police and Prescott Police will continue its support of the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety DUI Traffic Enforcement Program with this latest round of enforcement which begins Friday, Sept 2 and continues through Monday, Sept 5th.
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
News Break
Politics
theprescotttimes.com

Speed Humps Coming to Prescott East Highway

Town Of Prescott Valley to Install Speed Humps on Prescott East Highway this week. The Town of Prescott Valley, as part of a speed mitigation effort, will install temporary speed humps on Prescott East Highway. beginning Thursday, Sept. 1. The speed humps are part of the plan to slow traffic...
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

A VERY PRODUCTIVE TRAFFIC DETAIL

With support from Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety, Police Officers from three agencies made a total of 112 traffic contacts on Thursday, August 25, 2022, in a multi-agency traffic enforcement detail. The agencies involved were Prescott Valley and Prescott Police Departments, and the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office. Concentrating on Robert Road, Navajo Drive, and Lakeshore Drive, seventy-three citations were issued. There were thirty-eight for speed (the fastest being 52mph in a 25mph on Navajo Drive), two for cell phone usage, six for seatbelt violations, and twenty-seven other violations.
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
SignalsAZ

Free-Use Firewood Available North of Flagstaff

Between 75 and 100 cords of firewood located north of Flagstaff is now available to collect for free. The Little Springs free-use fuelwood area is located northwest of Highway 180. It can be accessed by following Forest Road 151 north for 1.5 miles before taking a slight left onto Forest Road 418. After 1 mile, the area will be located on the right.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

ALERT RESCHEDULING CAR SEAT SAFETY CHECKS

Due to unforeseen scheduling issues, there will be no car seat safety checks this Saturday, September 3, 2022. Car seat safety checks have been rescheduled to Sundays, September 11, 18, and 25 starting at 9:00am. The events will be held at the parking lot by Papa Murphy’s Pizza, located at 3298 N. Glassford Hill Road in Prescott Valley. The Prescott Valley Police Department apologizes for the change of schedule and hopes to see all interested citizens on these new dates. This program is made possible through a grant from the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety. For further information, contact Amy Stone at 928-772-5162.
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

New Update: Heartbreaking News From YCSO

UPDATE ON FATAL YARNELL PEDESTRIAN INCIDENT: YCSO HOSTING COMMUNITY MEETING PRESCOTT, ARIZONA. The Department of Public Safety is still investigating the fatal pedestrian vehicle incident in Yarnell this past Friday evening. YCSO Sergeant Dakota Brinkley, who patrols the area around Yarnell, was driving home in his work vehicle at the...
YARNELL, AZ

