Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
theprescotttimes.com
Mayor Phil Goode Letter for September 1
August was an important month for the City of Prescott, as Council took several steps to ensure a prosperous future for our citizens, while looking back on a half century of partnership with one of our Sister Cities. Prescott City Council approved purchase of over 300 acres of property, for...
theprescotttimes.com
Town of Prescott Valley seeks water input with new survey
Town of Prescott Valley Council and water resource professionals are asking for the public’s input on the critical topic of water. The Town is distributing a survey to understand community members’ needs for information about the water supply, water conservation, and the state regulatory environment under which the Town operates.
prescottenews.com
Prescott Mayor Phil Goode’s Monthly Update
August was an important month for the City of Prescott, as Council took several steps to ensure a prosperous future for our citizens, while looking back on a half century of partnership with one of our Sister Cities. Prescott City Council approved purchase of over 300 acres of property, for...
SignalsAZ
Weekend Events for Prescott Valley and Beyond for September 2, 3, and 4
The CAST 11 Podcast Network is sponsored by the Prescott Valley Outdoor Summit. Where adventure comes together. Here are the top weekend events happening in Northern Arizona and beyond! Be sure to check out the SignalsAZ events calendar, brought to you by Desert Financial Credit Union for great things in your community.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
SignalsAZ
Weekend Weather for Labor Day Weekend!
The CAST 11 Podcast Network is sponsored by the Prescott Valley Outdoor Summit. Where adventure comes together. Take a quick break and check out the Labor Day weekend weather for Prescott Valley, Prescott, Chino Valley, and Dewey-Humboldt.
SignalsAZ
Prescott Valley Park Ave Closed for Utility Installation
Starting the first week of September, utility work will begin for underground utility installation for the LEGADO project in the Prescott Valley Town Center. During this time Park Avenue will be closed at Glassford Hill Road through the Town Center area. Earth Resources (ERC) will be working in the areas...
arcadianews.com
Out of the area, but worth the drive: September 2022
THURSDAY 9/1 – SUNDAY 9/4. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. (4 p.m. on Sunday) at the Tucson Expo Center, 3750 E. Irvington Road. If you’re in the market for gems and jewels, head down to Tucson for the Gem and Mineral Show. Here, guests will find more than 60 vendors from 26 countries selling jewelry, beads, chains, coins, gemstones, diamonds, tools and more. Registration is $15.
Inflation hits small town Arizona in a big way
Before COVID, Mortimer says they would help feed 50 to 60 families a month. Last month, she measures 160 families came through their doors for food, some for the first time.
IN THIS ARTICLE
multihousingnews.com
Fain Signature Group Secures $75M Loan for Arizona Project
Bellwether originated the financing provided by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Fain Signature Group has landed a nearly $75 million loan that will be used to support the construction of its 329-unit luxury community in Prescott Valley, Ariz. Bellwether Enterprise Real Estate Capital’s Jim Swanson originated the loan, which was provided by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and its 221(d)(4) Mortgage Insurance Program. The non-recourse, fully assumable loan has a 40-year, fully amortizing loan term.
SignalsAZ
Labor Day Traffic Enforcement by Local Police
During this Labor Day Weekend, the Prescott Valley Police Traffic Unit and Prescott Police will be joining forces in conducting DUI, excessive speed, and seat belt enforcement. Both the Prescott Valley Police and Prescott Police will continue its support of the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety DUI Traffic Enforcement Program with this latest round of enforcement which begins Friday, Sept 2 and continues through Monday, Sept 5th.
ABC 15 News
Yarnell community coming together to advocate for crosswalk following deadly pedestrian crash
YARNELL, AZ — On Thursday, an Arizona community will be coming together to push for a crosswalk. This comes after a Yavapai County Sheriff's Office sergeant hit and killed a woman crossing the street in Yarnell last Friday. Seventy-four-year-old Donna Gordon was leaving dinner with friends when she was...
AZFamily
Yarnell community begs for changes after woman hit, killed by Yavapai sergeant
YARNELL, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The community center in Yarnell was packed with standing room only Thursday afternoon. Yavapai County Sheriff David Rhodes, an ADOT official, and community members packed the place to have a meeting after a deadly crash last week. The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office says Sgt. Dakota...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
theprescotttimes.com
Speed Humps Coming to Prescott East Highway
Town Of Prescott Valley to Install Speed Humps on Prescott East Highway this week. The Town of Prescott Valley, as part of a speed mitigation effort, will install temporary speed humps on Prescott East Highway. beginning Thursday, Sept. 1. The speed humps are part of the plan to slow traffic...
theprescotttimes.com
A VERY PRODUCTIVE TRAFFIC DETAIL
With support from Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety, Police Officers from three agencies made a total of 112 traffic contacts on Thursday, August 25, 2022, in a multi-agency traffic enforcement detail. The agencies involved were Prescott Valley and Prescott Police Departments, and the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office. Concentrating on Robert Road, Navajo Drive, and Lakeshore Drive, seventy-three citations were issued. There were thirty-eight for speed (the fastest being 52mph in a 25mph on Navajo Drive), two for cell phone usage, six for seatbelt violations, and twenty-seven other violations.
74 Year Old Donna Gordon Killed In Motor Vehicle Accident In Yarnell (Yarnell, AZ)
Arizona authorities state that an investigation is underway after a 74-year-old woman was killed following being struck by a car. The vehicle was being driven by an off-duty Yavapai County sergeant.
SignalsAZ
Free-Use Firewood Available North of Flagstaff
Between 75 and 100 cords of firewood located north of Flagstaff is now available to collect for free. The Little Springs free-use fuelwood area is located northwest of Highway 180. It can be accessed by following Forest Road 151 north for 1.5 miles before taking a slight left onto Forest Road 418. After 1 mile, the area will be located on the right.
theprescotttimes.com
ALERT RESCHEDULING CAR SEAT SAFETY CHECKS
Due to unforeseen scheduling issues, there will be no car seat safety checks this Saturday, September 3, 2022. Car seat safety checks have been rescheduled to Sundays, September 11, 18, and 25 starting at 9:00am. The events will be held at the parking lot by Papa Murphy’s Pizza, located at 3298 N. Glassford Hill Road in Prescott Valley. The Prescott Valley Police Department apologizes for the change of schedule and hopes to see all interested citizens on these new dates. This program is made possible through a grant from the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety. For further information, contact Amy Stone at 928-772-5162.
theprescotttimes.com
New Update: Heartbreaking News From YCSO
UPDATE ON FATAL YARNELL PEDESTRIAN INCIDENT: YCSO HOSTING COMMUNITY MEETING PRESCOTT, ARIZONA. The Department of Public Safety is still investigating the fatal pedestrian vehicle incident in Yarnell this past Friday evening. YCSO Sergeant Dakota Brinkley, who patrols the area around Yarnell, was driving home in his work vehicle at the...
Breaking: 2 boys allegedly threatened to shoot up Prescott school
Two Prescott Valley Charter School boys are in custody for allegedly threatening to shoot up their school, according to the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office. They are facing charges for an alleged terrorist threat along with false reporting, according to Sheriff David Rhodes.
Comments / 0