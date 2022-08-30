ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naples, FL

Florida man stole $2.6 million in COVID relief, used it to buy boat, engagement ring: DOJ

By Nathaniel Rodriguez
 3 days ago

NAPLES, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man admitted to stealing $2.6 million in COVID-19 relief funds to buy houses, a boat, and an engagement ring, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

The DOJ said Daniel Joseph Tisone, 35, of Naples submitted false paperwork for Economic Injury Disaster Loan, Main Street Lending Program, and Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan applications.

Florida pool contractor who stole millions, left massive holes in homeowners’ backyards gets 30 years

The applications lied about Tisone’s criminal history, the revenues in his business, the average monthly payroll, and the number of employees.

“In support of the fraudulent EIDL, PPP, and MSLP applications, Tisone submitted false and fictitious payroll and tax documents, as well as a fake commercial lease,” the DOJ said. “Further, Tisone fraudulently used the means of identification of individuals who purported to work for Tisone’s companies, including their names, dates of birth, and Social Security numbers (SSN) to submit false and fraudulent payroll and payroll tax documents.”

According to authorities, Tisone stole $2,617,447.17, which he used to buy homes in Naples, stocks, a 2019 Tiara 34LS boat, a 4.02 carat engagement ring, and more than 800 rounds of assorted ammunition.

Being a convicted felon already, Tisone should not have had the ammunition in the first place.

Tisone pleaded guilty to wire fraud, bank fraud, illegal monetary transaction, and possession of ammunition by a convicted felon. As part of his plea deal, he had to give back his two properties, his boat, and his engagement ring — along with other items.

He faces up to 30 years in federal prison for each wire fraud and bank fraud count, up to 10 years for the illegal monetary transaction count, and up to 10 years for possession of ammunition.

Molly Dew
3d ago

I know lots of people in SWFL did that crap. $35,000 here, $200,000 there. It adds up but nobody says anything about that on FOX entertainment channel.

SMK
3d ago

Oh, no it’s ok, he’s from Florida. No worries. Our governor said Florida is the exception to allll the rules. It’s the reason why Donnie & his ENTIRE family (except Ivana and we all know what happened to her) moved to the sunshine state. Ronald said we are the free-est state in the country. Free to shoot people on I-95, kids can buy guns b/c they’re mad at mommy & daddy. This guy can be a felon and STILL buy 800 rounds of ammo! You know why?? BECAUSE RONNIE JUST DOESN’T CARE WHO’S GETTING SHOT WHILE THE NRA HAS THEIR HANDS IN HIS POCKETS! But what ever you do, DON’T get mislead into thinking you have the right to vote if you don’t! Even if you’re mailed a ballot. FOR THAT MISTAKE, you will hunted down, arrested and hauled off to jail!

Debra Thomson
3d ago

So if fact the government gave him the money. The government has a responsibility for verifying who gets moneys and why. It’s not the government’s money it’s the tax payers money, and the individual’s that did not do their jobs and verify who qualified for them money should have to repay the money and lose their job. If government (both parties) did their jobs and quit wasting and giving away money America would be in a much better place. Political employees (president, senate, congress and state government) should have the same insurance their average citizens have and their benefits should also reflect what their average citizens have. They also should not be the ones voting on when and how much of a raise they get. That’s just stupid

