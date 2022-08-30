Read full article on original website
Celebrate 904 day this weekend
Every day on River City Live, we introduce you to people, places, and destinations that make our region unique — and this weekend is the perfect time to celebrate all things local. Every year on September 4, people across Northeast Florida celebrate 904 Day (9/04). This celebration doesn’t have to be limited just to Sunday, though; civic and community leaders are encouraging people to keep the local pride going through 904 Day weekend. Laura Edgecombe with Build Up Downtown and Ben Golden with Manifest Distilling are here to share a few ideas.
Tropical Storm Earl forms east of Leeward Islands
MIAMI – Forecasters say Tropical Storm Earl formed east of the Northern Leeward Islands late Friday and is threatening heavy rains and gusty squalls in the region. The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said Earl was headed generally west-northwest on a course expected to take it near or just north of the Northern Leeward Islands on Saturday.
Northern California wildfire burns homes, causes injuries
CASTAIC, Calif. – A fast-moving wildfire in rural Northern California injured several people Friday, destroyed multiple homes and forced thousands of residents to flee, jamming roadways at the start of a sweltering Labor Day weekend. The blaze dubbed the Mill Fire started on or near the property of Roseburg...
Crews face heat wave along with California wildfires
CASTAIC, Calif. – Firefighters battling a Southern California wildfire were pulled back at times to find rest and shade on Thursday, a day after seven were sent to the hospital in the midst of a grueling heat wave. Progress on the Route Fire in northwestern Los Angeles County gave...
‘Stand your ground’ hearing scheduled in deadly St. Augustine shooting
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – A judge has scheduled a “stand your ground hearing” for November in the fatal shooting of Adam Amoia, who died during an altercation last year outside now-closed Dos Gatos in St. Augustine. The hearing is set for Nov. 14. The defense plans to...
California Democrats cap legislative year with climate wins
SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Tougher clean energy goals, a ban on new oil and gas wells near homes and schools, and establishing guidelines for capturing carbon and storing it underground are among the climate proposals California Democrats advanced in the final days of the legislative session. Taken together, along with...
Game of the Week: Creekside lights up Nease in St. Johns County showdown
ST. JOHNS, Fla. – By the time his game was nearing the end, Creekside’s Nicky Williams didn’t need the short fields his defense and special teams had been providing. The junior running back showed he could peel off long runs as well as get the tough short yards.
Creekside gets game day excitement started early ahead of matchup against Nease
ST. JOHNS, Fla. – It’s Week 2 of Football Friday. Our game of the week features a rivalry matchup: Creekside High School hosting Nease High School. Creekside got the game day excitement started early, and the energy was high. The home of the Knights was rocking, with football...
