ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
News4Jax.com

Celebrate 904 day this weekend

Every day on River City Live, we introduce you to people, places, and destinations that make our region unique — and this weekend is the perfect time to celebrate all things local. Every year on September 4, people across Northeast Florida celebrate 904 Day (9/04). This celebration doesn’t have to be limited just to Sunday, though; civic and community leaders are encouraging people to keep the local pride going through 904 Day weekend. Laura Edgecombe with Build Up Downtown and Ben Golden with Manifest Distilling are here to share a few ideas.
FLORIDA STATE
News4Jax.com

Tropical Storm Earl forms east of Leeward Islands

MIAMI – Forecasters say Tropical Storm Earl formed east of the Northern Leeward Islands late Friday and is threatening heavy rains and gusty squalls in the region. The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said Earl was headed generally west-northwest on a course expected to take it near or just north of the Northern Leeward Islands on Saturday.
ENVIRONMENT
News4Jax.com

Northern California wildfire burns homes, causes injuries

CASTAIC, Calif. – A fast-moving wildfire in rural Northern California injured several people Friday, destroyed multiple homes and forced thousands of residents to flee, jamming roadways at the start of a sweltering Labor Day weekend. The blaze dubbed the Mill Fire started on or near the property of Roseburg...
WEED, CA
News4Jax.com

Crews face heat wave along with California wildfires

CASTAIC, Calif. – Firefighters battling a Southern California wildfire were pulled back at times to find rest and shade on Thursday, a day after seven were sent to the hospital in the midst of a grueling heat wave. Progress on the Route Fire in northwestern Los Angeles County gave...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
News4Jax.com

California Democrats cap legislative year with climate wins

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Tougher clean energy goals, a ban on new oil and gas wells near homes and schools, and establishing guidelines for capturing carbon and storing it underground are among the climate proposals California Democrats advanced in the final days of the legislative session. Taken together, along with...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy