Every day on River City Live, we introduce you to people, places, and destinations that make our region unique — and this weekend is the perfect time to celebrate all things local. Every year on September 4, people across Northeast Florida celebrate 904 Day (9/04). This celebration doesn’t have to be limited just to Sunday, though; civic and community leaders are encouraging people to keep the local pride going through 904 Day weekend. Laura Edgecombe with Build Up Downtown and Ben Golden with Manifest Distilling are here to share a few ideas.

