mike oxlong
3d ago
Unbelievable the loony democrats want people like this on the streets. I think we should send them to live in their homes!
3
cortlandvoice.com
City Police: Man arrested for possession of illegal weapon
A Cortland man was arrested earlier this week after he was found to be in possession of an illegal weapon, according to a city police report. The report states that city police responded to a dispute on Rickard Street. During the incident, Shawn M. Schaap was discovered to be in possession of an illegal stun gun.
Man arrested after allegedly running over teen with UTV
In late June, Officers from the Cortland County Sheriff's Office responded to Holtmart Road in the Town of Willet for reports that a 15 year old had been run over by a UTV at a graduation party.
whcuradio.com
Information sought in Ithaca shooting incident
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Shots fired in Ithaca. Ithaca Police Officers responded to the 100 block of North Plain Street just after noon today. They learned an altercation allegedly took place between two men that resulted in one shooting at the other before fleeing in a vehicle. Authorities found spent shell casings at the scene. No victims have been located and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact IPD.
iheart.com
15 Year Old Arrested After Syracuse Police Find Firearm In Fannypack
Syracuse, N.Y. - Syracuse Police have arrested a 15 year old on gun and drug charges. Last night around 8:30 officers saw a suspicious person who appeared to be armed. As they approached the teen he ran. As they chased him on Richmond Avenue, the teen threw a fanny pack onto the roof of a house.
whcuradio.com
Loaded handgun found after domestic dispute on Ithaca’s west end
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Tompkins SIREN alert was sent out early this morning cautioning residents to avoid the area of Cherry and Taber Street for police activity. Ithaca Police Officers responded to a third-party report of a domestic dispute near the 100 block of Cherry Street just after 3 a.m. Authorities attempted to interview the parties involved, at which time one appeared to be concealing something near his waist before fleeing on foot. A multi-agency search perimeter was set up. A K9 unit was able to locate a loaded handgun. The suspect was not located, and his name is not being released at this time. Police say charges related to the domestic incident and possession of the firearm are pending. Anyone with information they believe will aid the investigation is asked to contact IPD.
Two men arrested in connection to attempted Ithaca Robbery
ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — Two Ithaca men were arrested following further investigation into the attempted robbery of a business back in August. According to Police, Virgil C. Wanamaker was arrested on Thursday, Sept. 1, and charged with Attempted Robbery in the 1st degree, a Class C Felony. In addition, Cairo S. Barnett was arrested on […]
ithaca.com
Ithaca Man Arrested For Threatening Mass Killing Of CU Students And IPD Officers
On Wednesday, August 31, at around 5:00 p.m., Ithaca Police Officers were dispatched to meet a concerned member of the community in the 700 Block of South Meadow Street who wished to report a male who made disturbing and threatening comments. It was reported that said male disclosed his intention to commit a mass killing of Cornell University Students and Ithaca Police Officers. The complainant also reported that the male made gestures indicating that he would use a rifle to commit said killings.
localsyr.com
On the Lookout: Bank robbery in Camillus
(WSYR-TV) — Camillus Police Department is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for this man. According to police, the man robbed the Key Bank on 5318 West Genesee St. on Friday, September 2 at 12 p.m. The suspect is around 50 to 55 years of age,...
cortlandvoice.com
City Police: Woman arrested for stealing from local convenience store
A Cortland woman was arrested on a warrant after she recently stole items from a local convenience store, according to a city police report. Kaitlin R. Duff, who is listed as homeless in the report, stole items worth over $30 at the Kinney Drugs Store on Clinton Avenue on Aug. 19, said city detective lieutenant Dan Edwards. According to Edwards, Kinney Drugs had Duff on surveillance video leaving the store without paying for the items.
ithaca.com
Ithaca Police Respond To Mental Health Issue On Commons
Around 9:30 a.m. on September 2, IPD responded to a mental health incident near the Ithaca Commons. Several officers, including a K9 unit, entered an apartment above the Ithaca Times building and proceeded to taze the suspect multiple times. Officers responding to the scene said they couldn’t provide specific information...
ithaca.com
Sheriff Looking For Three After Armed Robbery At Uptown Village Apts
On Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at approximately 11:35 p.m., TCSO deputies responded the area of the Uptown Village Apartments in the town of Ithaca for the report of a robbery that had just occurred. The victim reported that a prearranged meeting was set up to sell clothing items to an individual at the Philip R. Dankert Park on Uptown Rd. The victim stated that during the transaction the suspect brandished a firearm and demanded money and other belongings. Two additional individuals forced their way into the victim's vehicle to assist with the robbery. After stealing money and several items from the victim, the three individuals fled the area on foot. A limited description was provided by the victim, of three black males. Anyone with information and/or cameras in the area is asked to call the Tompkins County Dispatch Center at 607-272-2444, the Tompkins County Sheriff's Office at 607-275-1345 or the Tompkins County Sheriff's Tip line at 607-266-5420.
Ithaca man arrested after making terroristic threats against Cornell University Students
ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — An Ithaca man is behind bars on Thursday after making terroristic threats against Cornell University students and Ithaca Police. According to Ithaca Police, Austin L. Schiller, 28, was arrested following an investigation by police that started Wednesday afternoon after they received a complaint about Schiller making disturbing and threatening comments. Police […]
Woman arrested for attempted robbery of Ithaca Five Below
ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — One person has been arrested after IPD officers responded to reports of an armed robbery at the Ithaca Five Below store, according to the Ithaca Police Department. Emily Morris, 26, of Ithaca, was arrested after IPD officers responded to the Five Below store located at 744 South Meadow Street for a […]
Utica man charged with criminal impersonation
WHITESBORO, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Whitesboro Police Department has reported that a Utica man was charged with criminal impersonation after being caught driving a stolen U-Haul van following a traffic stop on August 31st. Around 1:55 pm on Wednesday, while patrolling Oriskany Blvd, an officer pulled over a U-Haul van for running a red light. […]
Two men arrested for stabbing woman at Salina bar, deputies say
Salina, N.Y. — Two men were arrested this week after stabbing a woman several times at a bar in Salina in May, deputies said. Dashawn Davis, 29, and Donquan Jones, 28, stabbed a 35-year-old woman several times at 1 a.m. in the parking lot of Mickey’s Good Time Saloon at 103 Galster Ave on May 25, according to a news release from the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office.
rewind1077.com
Traffic stop leads to felony arrest in Tioga County
OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) – A traffic stop leads to a felony arrest of an Owego woman. 32-year-old Kara Craft was pulled over by Owego Police Officers last week after failing to stop for a red light. Investigation led to her arrest for felony tampering with evidence, misdemeanor criminal possession of a controlled substance, and misdemeanor aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle. It was discovered that Craft also had an outstanding warrant from Cortland County. She was turned over to the Cortland County Sheriff’s custody.
Rome PD: Masked, Gun-Toting Man Walks into Restaurant, Arrested with Another After Foot Chase
Two Oneida County men are under arrest following a suspicious activity complaint and subsequent foot chase. Police were called to Denny Restaurant located at 200 South James Street in Rome, New York at approximately 6:21am on Wednesday, August 31, 2022. According to a written release from the Rome Police Department...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Broome County Sheriff's Office Looking for Homeless Man Wanted on Burglary Charges
The Broome County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man wanted on burglary charges. The office says they are searching for Gavin Swarts. He is wanted on charges of Burglary in the 2nd and 3rd degrees. Swarts was last known to be homeless. He is described as a white male,...
Syracuse man who sold crack to undercover deputies sentenced to 8 years in prison
Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse man who sold crack cocaine to undercover deputies was sentenced Wednesday to eight years in prison, federal prosecutors said. Marquail Jones, 33, previously admitted to trafficking drugs from Syracuse to towns in the North Country, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Northern District of New York.
Utica fist fight escalates into shots fired incident
Utica, New York- the Utica Police Department is investigating a Tuesday night incident where a...
