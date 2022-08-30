Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
The Largest Polar Bear Habitat in North America is Located Right Here in MichiganTravel MavenRoyal Oak, MI
Detroit Lions make debut on HBO's Hard KnocksMatthew DonnellonDetroit, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersUtica, MI
Related
Witnesses: Armed bystander prevented 4th Detroit death
DETROIT (AP) — A young man suspected of randomly killing three people on Detroit streets fled when an armed bystander saw him shoot a fourth person and responded with his own gunfire, witnesses told a TV station. “He scattered like a jack rabbit,” Wallace Pleasant told WXYZ-TV. Three...
Suspect in custody after 3 killed, 1 injured in random shootings
(CBS DETROIT) - Three people are dead and another injured following a string of what police are calling random shootings in Detroit early Sunday morning.The first victim was discovered around 4:45 a.m. in the area of Wyoming and Margareta streets. Police say the body of the 40-year-old woman was found by a pedestrian. She had been shot multiple times. While officers were investigating that shooting, a witness approached them and informed them of another body. That victim, described as a 28-year-old man, was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the area of Seven Mile Road and Wyoming.A short time later, officers heard...
Neighbors, police: Eviction possibly set off fatal shooting
HOUSTON (AP) — Robin Ahrens was getting ready to go to work at a doughnut shop in the middle of the night when he heard what sounded like fireworks coming from the back parking lot of his apartment house in southwest Houston. Ahrens, 53, walked down a hall to investigate around 1 a.m. Sunday. He looked out a window and saw one of his neighbors at the complex standing behind a car and firing a shotgun at other neighbors who were fleeing a fire that police say the gunman had started to lure them out of their rooms. Minutes later, Michael James, who had worked late at a restaurant, came home to the apartment house and found his room ablaze. After trying to call 911, James, 62, began walking away when he was shot in the back. The gunman ended up shooting five neighbors, killing three of them. Bleeding, James fled to the front of the apartment house, where he found Houston police. Officers found the gunman across the street in the parking lot of a medical supply store, where he was fatally shot.
Blast at Detroit marijuana grow house leaves several injured
Investigators believe THC oil for vape cartridges was being manufactured in a Detroit home when the explosion occurred. WDIV's Victor Williams reports.Aug. 30, 2022.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man arrested after cops find buckets of stolen body parts he allegedly bought on Facebook
Jeremy Pauley of Enola runs a Facebook page called “The Grand Wunderkammer” that specializes in “the odd and unusual” – including human bones or body parts.
Police Arrest Crime Ring Responsible For Stealing 44,000 Catalytic Converters Worth $22M
An investigation by the Beaverton Police Department has dealt a blow to a prominent crime organization thought to be responsible for catalytic converter thefts on the West Coast, reports OregonLive. The inquiry into the alleged crimes stretches as far back as 2021. In March, Tanner Lee Hellbusch, 32, was found with more than 100 stolen catalytic converters after being pulled over by police.
Georgia couple arrested after bag of drugs found next to 2-year-old's McDonald's Happy Meal: Police
A Georgia couple found themselves under arrest after police said they found a bag of drugs in their car lying next to a 2-year-old child's McDonald's happy meal. Jonathan Loftis, 34, and Bethany Smith, 23, have been charged with felony trafficking of methamphetamine and misdemeanor marijuana possession after they were pulled over on Interstate 85 earlier this month by Coweta County deputies who say that Loftis was driving erratically, WAGA-TV reported.
Alleged Drug Dealer Accidentally Tries to Sell Eight Ball to County Commissioner
A Florida teen was arrested Monday after a comically bad case of getting someone’s phone number mixed up. Flagler County Commissioner Joe Mullins had been making personal calls to constituents last weekend ahead of upcoming elections when he received a strange text back from one recipient. “The guy said ‘Hey do you still need what you needed the other day?’ and I went ‘What are you talking about?... I think you have the wrong number,”’ Mullins said. “He said ‘You don’t need the eight ball.’” Mullins, a former cocaine and alcohol addict, then set up a sting operation with the sheriff’s office to meet the seller by a local lake. Sheriff Rick Staly alleged that Jack Fisher, 18, brought 3.17 grams of fentanyl to the meeting instead of cocaine, a quantity large enough to kill 1,500 people. The arrest was a rare bit of good news for Mullins, who has made headlines recently for getting into a scuffle with a woman at a voting location, and telling a state trooper he “run[s] the county” after being pulled over for speeding in his red Ferrari. Read it at Fox35 Orlando
IN THIS ARTICLE
North Dakota farmer among four found dead in wheat field in murder-suicide
Authorities in North Dakota identified four people Wednesday who were found shot to death in a wheat field this week. Towner County Sheriff Andrew Hillier identified them in a statement as Douglas Dulmage, 56; Justin Bracken, 34; Richard Bracken, 64; and Robert Bracken, 59. A gun found at the scene,...
Phoenix police 'dismantled' Mexican drug trafficking ring, indict 14 members: authorities
The Phoenix Police Department announced Wednesday that it has "dismantled" a Mexican drug trafficking organization that has been smuggling narcotics over the border into the United States. The department’s Drug Enforcement Bureau has seized large quantities of drugs, including fentanyl and methamphetamine, linked to the alleged drug ring since first...
85 arrested, nearly $13M worth of narcotics seized in Florida drug trafficking investigation
Officials in Florida have arrested 85 individuals in a two-year drug trafficking investigation, recovering almost $13 million in seized drugs, which include fentanyl and cocaine. A Thursday release from the Polk County Sherriff’s Office, located in central Florida, states that detectives with the Central Florida High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area...
Arizona CBP agents seize enough fentanyl to kill 42 million people in latest border drug bust
U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents seized an estimated $4.3 million worth of fentanyl pills on Wednesday evening. The seizure happened in the Tucson, Arizona Sector when agents conducted a vehicle stop on a white Chevy Equinox and observed several duffel bags in the car, according to a press release. Agents also noticed that the female driver was "noticeably nervous as she was questioned." Another female was in the car, and both are U.S. citizens, according to officials.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
'Beyond concerning': Prosecutors charge Detroit man with murder of transgender woman, while another remains unsolved
While the murder of a transgender woman in Detroit remains unsolved, prosecutors have charged another man in an unrelated murder of a transgender woman.
General Motors Michigan plant is in lockdown after an employee shoots dead his co-worker after an argument
A General Motors assembly plant in Michigan is in lockdown after an employee shot dead a co-worker this morning. The suspect is in custody but the plant in Lake Orion remains closed off. Neither the suspect nor the victim has been identified. FOX News reports that both were employees at...
Porta Potty drug bust
Homeless man arrested in Plainfield in a porta potty allegedly in the possession of fentynal and drug paraphernalia all over the porta potty
US Marshals capture their most wanted man
A man with the highest bounty ever put in place by the US Marshals Service has been captured by police in El Salvador six years after he went on the run. Raymond “RJ” McLeod, 36, was found living in Sonsonate, a city of around 71,000 people, about 12 miles (20km) from the Pacific Ocean. In April of last year, the Marshals put Mr McLeod on their “Most Wanted” list of the top 15 fugitives. They issued an offer of $50,000 for information prompting his arrest, twice the usual amount. The bodybuilder is a suspect in the 2016 murder of...
DEA warns 'rainbow fentanyl' is a 'deliberate effort by drug traffickers to drive addiction' in young people
The DEA has already seized brightly-colored fentanyl in 18 states so far this month, a a new trend the agency says drug traffickers are capitalizing on to drive young people to the deadly drug. Fentanyl, a powerful opioid up to 50 times stronger than heroin, was responsible for 71,238 of...
Police chief: Indiana cop shot in head losing life support
RICHMOND, Ind. (AP) — An eastern Indiana police officer shot in the head during a traffic stop will be taken off life support on Thursday, her department said in a news release Wednesday. “Officer Seara Burton’s injuries have been determined to be unrecoverable,” the Richmond Police Department said in the release posted on Facebook. “Seara will live on and continue to be a hero with her selfless gift of organ donation.” It did not say which organs would be donated. Burton, 28, a four-year veteran of the Richmond department, has been treated at a hospital in Dayton, Ohio, since being shot on Aug. 10.
Residential burglar alarm leads to Santa Rosa bust for 5+ pounds of cocaine, firearms
SANTA ROSA -- A search for a burglary suspect after an alarm at a Santa Rosa residence was triggered Tuesday led police to arrest the homeowner when a large cache of cocaine, cash and firearms was found.According to a Santa Rosa police press release, Wednesday morning at around 10:30 a.m., the department received a call about a residential burglary alarm being set off at a home on the 1900 block of Fountainview Circle. Arriving officers immediately noted the garage door open and an interior garage door to the residence was unlocked and investigated. Given that the burglary alarm had been triggered,...
Drug smugglers hid $106 million of crystal meth and cocaine in a sleek vintage Bentley
Australian Border Force examined the vintage car to discover it was laden with $106m of meth and cocaine, leading to the arrest of four people.
NBC News
454K+
Followers
54K+
Post
298M+
Views
ABOUT
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0