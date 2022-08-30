ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sterling, MA

Skillet toss, garden-tractor drag racing on tap as Sterling Fair returns

By Kim Ring, Telegram & Gazette
 3 days ago

STERLING — The first time the Sterling Fair took a hiatus, it lasted more than 20 years.

The second time it disappeared was because of the COVID-19 pandemic and that break lasted just two years. Now the fair, with previous attendance numbers as high as 40,000 people over the three-day run, is returning and as has been the tradition, admission and parking are free.

"We like to keep it free," Fair Committee Chairman Douglas Downey said.

"Our biggest moneymaker is the Sterling Fair buttons," he said. "Every year we have a different button with a theme and for some people they've become a collectable."

The buttons are $5 and "while you don't have to buy one," it's a nice commemorative item, Downey said.

This year's fair runs Sept. 9, 10 and 11 at the Sterling Airport at 121 Greenland Road. Gates open at 5 p.m. Friday night with the midway offering rides and games, a performance by a local band and a fireworks display.

A highlight Friday is the lawn tractor drag race, which Downey said is a lot of fun to watch as participants "really soup up their mowers" for the event.

Saturday is filled with agricultural-related events: Judging of dairy cattle, sheep and poultry are held and oxen pulls run throughout the day. There are tractor pulls and an antique engine and machinery show with military vehicle, which is a new addition.

The exhibit hall is open and displays of handiwork, baked goods, field crops, flowers, fruits, vegetables and crafts will be vying for a blue ribbon.

Later in the day is perhaps the most popular athletic event. The women’s skillet toss is no joke and the competition is serious, Downey said. There are four age groups in which to compete and the older women have been preparing.

"They have been practicing down at the senior center," Downey said.

Sunday features several horse-related activities with pulls and a second opportunity to see the Dale Perkins Mesa Farms Horse Show (it's also happening Saturday). There's also judging of dairy goats, open beef and rabbits.

The fair opens with a pancake breakfast from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. Helicopter rides over the fair are available, weather permitting, throughout the event.

For more information visit sterlingfair.org .

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Skillet toss, garden-tractor drag racing on tap as Sterling Fair returns

IN THIS ARTICLE
Horse Racing
